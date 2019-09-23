Jacobs & Co Has Lifted Stake in At&T New (T) by $384,219; Entravision Comm Cl A (EVC) Shareholder Teton Advisors Has Decreased Position as Stock Price Rose

Teton Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Entravision Comm Corp Cl A (EVC) by 39.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teton Advisors Inc sold 165,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.85% . The institutional investor held 251,470 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $785,000, down from 416,470 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teton Advisors Inc who had been investing in Entravision Comm Corp Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $281.25M market cap company. The stock increased 2.48% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $3.31. About 232,358 shares traded. Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE:EVC) has declined 26.74% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.74% the S&P500. Some Historical EVC News: 08/05/2018 – Entravision 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 07/03/2018 Entravision Communications Corporation Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend Of $0.05 Per Share; 14/03/2018 – ENTRAVISION 4Q REV. $73.5M; 23/04/2018 – Entravision Commun Corp Announces Affiliation Partnership for KMCC-TV Las Vegas With Azteca Amer; 14/03/2018 – Entravision 4Q Net $13M; 29/05/2018 – Entravision Communications Corporation Announces Exclusive Promotional Events And Content To Support Its 2018 FIFA World Cup Ra; 11/04/2018 – ENTRAVISION COMMUNICATIONS SAYS CO IMPLEMENTED REDUCTION IN FORCE & OTHER DISCRETIONARY EXPENSE CUTS – SEC FILING; 14/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Viasat, Cloud Peak Energy, Steven Madden, Entravision Communications, Hawaiian Elec; 14/03/2018 – ENTRAVISION COMMUNICATIONS CORP QTRLY SHR $0.14; 23/04/2018 – ENTRAVISION COMMUNICATIONS – STARTING APRIL 23, KMCC-TV WILL AIR ALL CURRENT AZTECA AMERICA PROGRAMMING, SERVICING LAS VEGAS NEVADA

Jacobs & Co increased its stake in At&T New (T) by 5.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobs & Co bought 11,643 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 219,079 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.34 million, up from 207,436 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobs & Co who had been investing in At&T New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $277.01B market cap company. The stock increased 2.05% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $37.91. About 79.10 million shares traded or 142.19% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 27/03/2018 – AT&T Says Dish Chairman Ergen’s Views Undercut Deal Opposition; 11/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-‘AT&T HIRING MICHAEL COHEN AS A POLITICAL CONSULTANT WAS A BIG MISTAKE’ – CEO RANDALL STEPHENSON IN; 10/05/2018 – AT&T deal with Cohen specified providing advice on Time Warner merger -Post; 25/04/2018 – AT&T CFO: FUNDING FOR TIME WARNER PURCHASE IS `IN PLACE’; 15/05/2018 – AT&T INC – EXPECTS TO LAUNCH PREMIUM VIDEO STREAMING SERVICE BY END OF 2018; 16/05/2018 – Novartis top lawyer exits over Trump attorney deal ‘mistake’; 25/04/2018 – AT&T CFO: HIGHER PHONE UPGRADE RATES ARE `HISTORY’; 23/04/2018 – AT&T Defends Time Warner Deal’s Cost Savings From U.S. Assault; 15/05/2018 – FOX Teams with Ericsson, Intel, AT&T to Deliver 4K over 5G at 2018 U.S. Open; 20/03/2018 – On eve of trial on Time Warner deal, AT&T, U.S. government lay out cases

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.11, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 52 investors sold T shares while 539 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 665 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 0.11% more from 3.52 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Crawford Invest Counsel Inc owns 1.62 million shares for 1.53% of their portfolio. 69,229 are owned by Financial Serv. Regents Of The University Of California invested in 21,688 shares or 2.05% of the stock. Stillwater Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has 8,714 shares. Ims Cap Mngmt accumulated 9,022 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Moreover, Shapiro Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability has 0% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Gladius Capital Mngmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.02% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Regions Fincl invested in 1.12% or 2.96 million shares. 40,214 were reported by Spirit Of America Mngmt New York. Axa holds 0.28% or 2.10 million shares in its portfolio. 583,736 were accumulated by Peapack Gladstone Finance Corporation. Hendershot Invs holds 0.1% or 8,730 shares. Moreover, Mraz Amerine & has 0.22% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Delta Asset Management Ltd Liability Tn reported 191,037 shares stake. Stevens Capital Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Jacobs & Co, which manages about $521.56M and $619.56 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 4,575 shares to 22,645 shares, valued at $2.09M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) by 20,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,005 shares, and cut its stake in Adobe Systems (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Analysts await Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE:EVC) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.05 earnings per share, up 150.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.02 per share. EVC’s profit will be $4.25M for 16.55 P/E if the $0.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.07 actual earnings per share reported by Entravision Communications Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -28.57% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.29, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 6 investors sold EVC shares while 36 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 48.84 million shares or 1.30% less from 49.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Century stated it has 6.04 million shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Jane Street Grp Inc Lc accumulated 16,774 shares. Matarin Capital Management Llc invested in 67,189 shares. Paloma Partners has 0% invested in Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE:EVC) for 12,700 shares. State Street stated it has 0% in Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE:EVC). Group One Trading Lp holds 0% or 20 shares. Rbf Cap Ltd Liability Company reported 0.27% stake. Wells Fargo And Mn holds 231,237 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ameritas Partners holds 0% of its portfolio in Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE:EVC) for 5,618 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Lc accumulated 0% or 1.21 million shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj accumulated 0.1% or 70,000 shares. Millennium Management Lc has 0% invested in Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE:EVC). Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Limited Co holds 3,100 shares or 0% of its portfolio. National Bank & Trust Of America Corp De accumulated 51,495 shares. D E Shaw Company accumulated 0% or 1.18M shares.