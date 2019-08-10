Jacobs Engr Group (Put) (JEC) Share Price Rose While Walleye Trading Has Raised Stake by $810,000; Arrowpoint Asset Management Lowered Position in Wolverine World Wide (WWW) by $27.99 Million as Share Value Declined

Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Wolverine World Wide Inc (WWW) by 26.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc sold 799,731 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.74% . The institutional investor held 2.20M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $78.48M, down from 3.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Wolverine World Wide Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.70% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $25.74. About 783,259 shares traded. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) has declined 22.78% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.78% the S&P500. Some Historical WWW News: 09/05/2018 – WOLVERINE WORLDWIDE RAISES YEAR EARNINGS OUTLOOK; 09/05/2018 – WOLVERINE WORLD WIDE INC WWW.N SEES FY SHR $1.92 TO $2.02; 09/05/2018 – WOLVERINE WORLD WIDE 1Q ADJ EPS 50C, EST. 37C; 09/05/2018 – WOLVERINE WORLD WIDE SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.00 TO $2.10, EST. $2.01; 07/05/2018 – Wolverine World Wide: Timothy J. O’Donovan Resigns From Board of Directors; 09/05/2018 – Wolverine World Wide 1Q Gross Margin 42.7%; 03/05/2018 – Wolverine Worldwide Declares Quarterly Dividend; 31/05/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS LSF10 WOLVERINE INVESTMENTS SCA OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘B’; 09/05/2018 – Wolverine World Wide Sees 2018 EPS $1.92-EPS $2.02; 09/05/2018 – WOLVERINE WORLD WIDE INC WWW.N SEES FY REVENUE $2.24 BLN TO $2.32 BLN

Walleye Trading Llc increased its stake in Jacobs Engr Group Inc (Put) (JEC) by 58.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walleye Trading Llc bought 10,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.34% . The institutional investor held 29,400 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.21M, up from 18,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walleye Trading Llc who had been investing in Jacobs Engr Group Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.64B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $85.9. About 844,884 shares traded. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) has risen 23.19% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.19% the S&P500. Some Historical JEC News: 11/04/2018 – Jacobs Engineering: Extension Brings Total Value of Contract to $1.46B; 28/03/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP INC JEC.N : MKM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $71 FROM $61; 16/03/2018 – Former Qualcomm Chairman Jacobs Seeks Funding For Buyout: FT — MarketWatch; 11/04/2018 – Jacobs: NASA Contract Extension Is Two-Year Option With Potential Value of $437.5M; 08/05/2018 – Jacobs Engineering Group Adjusted Profit Rises in 2Q, Raises FY Guidance; 16/03/2018 – QCOM SAYS CAN BE NO ASSURANCE JACOBS CAN, WILL MAKE PROPOSAL; 14/03/2018 – Jacobs Awarded $778M Global IT Enterprise Ops and Maintenance Contract for U.S. Special Ops Command; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm Director Paul Jacobs will not be re-nominated to board; 03/04/2018 – RESONANT TO NOMINATE CONRAD, HOWE, JACK JACOBS, JOSH JACOBS; 28/03/2018 – Jacobs Teams with London Transport Museum for Year of Engineering 2018

Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.56B and $10.61B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kodiak Sciences Inc by 133,326 shares to 1.44 million shares, valued at $9.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in California Res Corp by 19,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 259,333 shares, and has risen its stake in Wisdomtree Invts Inc (NASDAQ:WETF).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 9 investors sold WWW shares while 85 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 79.97 million shares or 5.63% less from 84.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrowstreet Cap Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) for 37,000 shares. Amer Int Grp owns 69,686 shares. 5,949 are owned by Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation. 7,429 are held by Raymond James And Associate. Wells Fargo And Mn owns 0% invested in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) for 307,532 shares. Vanguard has invested 0.01% in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW). Axa invested 0% in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW). Moreover, Gru One Trading Ltd Partnership has 0% invested in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) for 1,548 shares. Hillsdale Inv Management Inc reported 0.06% stake. Marathon Asset Management Ltd Liability Partnership reported 814,117 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 190 shares. Rmb Cap Lc invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW). 12,000 are owned by Alpha Windward Ltd Co. Huntington Retail Bank invested in 0% or 2,870 shares. Signaturefd Limited Co holds 117 shares.

Since February 27, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 sale for $75,528 activity. KOLLAT DAVID T also sold $354,728 worth of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) shares.

Walleye Trading Llc, which manages about $12.88 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Crispr Therapeutics Ag (Put) by 16,100 shares to 9,800 shares, valued at $350,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Veeva Sys Inc (Put) (NYSE:VEEV) by 20,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,100 shares, and cut its stake in Newmont Mng Corp (Call) (NYSE:NEM).

