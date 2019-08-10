Jacobs Engr Group (JEC) Stock Price Rose While Alyeska Investment Group LP Has Trimmed Its Holding; As Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce (CM) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management LTD Cut Its Stake

Alyeska Investment Group Lp decreased its stake in Jacobs Engr Group Inc (JEC) by 13.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alyeska Investment Group Lp sold 253,076 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.34% . The hedge fund held 1.61 million shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $121.02 million, down from 1.86M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alyeska Investment Group Lp who had been investing in Jacobs Engr Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $85.9. About 844,884 shares traded. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) has risen 23.19% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.19% the S&P500. Some Historical JEC News: 13/04/2018 – Biological Dynamics Announces the Addition of Irwin M. Jacobs and Martin J. Wygod to its Board of Directors; 16/03/2018 – FORMER QUALCOMM CHAIRMAN JACOBS MAY STEP DOWN FROM BOARD: DJ; 08/05/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP INC – TRACKING ON PLAN TO ACHIEVE COST SYNERGIES FROM CH2M ACQUISITION; 29/03/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP INC JEC.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 16/03/2018 – PAUL JACOBS SAYS IT IS “UNFORTUNATE AND DISAPPOINTING” THAT QUALCOMM BOARD IS ATTEMPTING TO REMOVE JACOBS FROM BOARD AT THIS TIME; 09/05/2018 – Jacobs Consortium Wins New Dublin Metro North Contract from Transport Infrastructure Ireland; 09/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Jacobs Will No Longer Serve in an Executive Management Capacity; 12/03/2018 – Jennifer Jacobs: BREAKING: Trump issues order to block Qualcomm takeover by Broadcom; 08/05/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP INC JEC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.01 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/05/2018 – Jacobs Engineering 2Q Adj EPS $1.00

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce (CM) by 1.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd sold 19,312 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.36% . The institutional investor held 1.18M shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $93.29 million, down from 1.20M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $76.4. About 213,322 shares traded. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) has declined 13.57% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.57% the S&P500. Some Historical CM News: 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Canadian Personal, Small Business Banking Net C$584M; 27/03/2018 CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE – DOMESTIC PUBLIC OFFERING OF $1.50 BLN OF 3.45% DEBENTURES DUE APRIL 4, 2028; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Net C$1.32B; 23/05/2018 – CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE – QTRLY ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS $2.95; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q EPS C$2.89; 23/05/2018 – CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE – ALL FIGURES IN C$; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Capital Markets Net C$249M; 11/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Athene Holding, Aercap Holdings N.V, Amdocs, Signet Jewelers, Canadian Imperial Ba; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Return on Common Shareholder Equity 17%; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Adj EPS C$2.95

Alyeska Investment Group Lp, which manages about $3.14B and $7.17 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aercap Holdings Nv (NYSE:AER) by 131,389 shares to 158,006 shares, valued at $7.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bjs Whsl Club Hldgs Inc by 141,764 shares in the quarter, for a total of 741,774 shares, and has risen its stake in Black Knight Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 41 investors sold JEC shares while 180 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 118.53 million shares or 2.16% less from 121.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc has 3,372 shares. The California-based Evanson Asset Ltd Com has invested 0.09% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). First Tru Advsrs Limited Partnership reported 28,692 shares. Scopus Asset Mngmt LP holds 1.98% of its portfolio in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) for 900,408 shares. Royal State Bank Of Scotland Group Public Ltd Co has invested 0.14% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). British Columbia Invest Management Corp holds 103,244 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Riverhead Cap Mgmt Limited holds 0.01% or 4,850 shares. Csat Investment Advisory Lp has invested 0.02% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Swiss Fincl Bank holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) for 426,543 shares. Amica Retiree Trust holds 657 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Manchester Management Limited Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Artisan Prns LP holds 0.34% or 2.27M shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset invested in 61,639 shares. Scotia Cap stated it has 6,829 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Epoch Invest reported 957,383 shares stake.

Analysts await Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) to report earnings on August, 22 before the open. They expect $2.29 EPS, down 3.78% or $0.09 from last year’s $2.38 per share. CM’s profit will be $1.03 billion for 8.34 P/E if the $2.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.23 actual EPS reported by Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.69% EPS growth.