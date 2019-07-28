Jacobs Engr Group (JEC) Shareholder Select Equity Group LP Upped Its Stake by $97.35 Billion; W P Carey (WPC) Shares Rose While Horan Capital Advisors Lowered Its Holding

Horan Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in W P Carey Inc (WPC) by 10.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horan Capital Advisors Llc sold 4,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 37,814 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.96 million, down from 42,064 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horan Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in W P Carey Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $85.19. About 634,424 shares traded. W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) has risen 22.30% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.87% the S&P500. Some Historical WPC News: 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey Sees FY EPS $5.30-EPS $5.50; 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY 1Q AFFO/SHR $1.28, EST. $1.32; 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey 1Q EPS 60c; 15/03/2018 – W. P. CAREY BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO $1.015/SHR, EST. $1.015/SHR; 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY INC – AFFIRM 2018 AFFO GUIDANCE RANGE OF $5.30 TO $5.50 PER DILUTED SHARE; 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey 1Q FFO $1.28/Shr; 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY INC WPC.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $5.30 TO $5.50; 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey 1Q Rev $177.6M; 20/04/2018 – DJ W P Carey Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WPC); 24/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Cross Country Healthcare, Tribune Media, W.P. Carey, Advanced Drainage, Ambac Financial

Select Equity Group Lp increased its stake in Jacobs Engr Group Inc (JEC) by 34.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Select Equity Group Lp bought 1.29 million shares as the company’s stock rose 12.25% with the market. The hedge fund held 5.08M shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $381.80B, up from 3.78 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Select Equity Group Lp who had been investing in Jacobs Engr Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $84.96. About 546,400 shares traded. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) has risen 21.94% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.51% the S&P500. Some Historical JEC News: 16/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: Qualcomm discussing Jacobs leaving board of directors; 22/03/2018 – KUWAIT PETROLEUM SELECTS JACOBS FOR EXPANSION IN LOCAL REFINING; 11/04/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP – CONTRACT EXTENSION IS 2-YR OPTION WITH POTENTIAL VALUE OF $437.5 MLN, BRINGING TOTAL VALUE OF CONTRACT TO $1.46 BLN; 24/05/2018 – MEDIBIO LTD – MEB SIGNS GLOBAL CONTRACT WITH JACOBS ENGINEERING-MEB.AX; 12/03/2018 – Jennifer Jacobs: BREAKING: Trump issues order to block Qualcomm takeover by Broadcom; 27/03/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP INC – CONTRACT HAS AN ESTIMATED VALUE OF $99 MLN; 16/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Qualcomm says Paul Jacobs will not be re-nominated to its board; it reached decision “following his; 11/04/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP INC – CONTRACT OPTION BEGINS IN MAY AND EXTENDS PERIOD OF PERFORMANCE THROUGH APRIL 2020; 16/03/2018 – PAUL JACOBS ISSUES RESPONSE TO QUALCOMM INC; 15/03/2018 – REFILE-Former Qualcomm chairman Jacobs seeking funds to buy out the chipmaker -FT

More notable recent W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “W.P. Carey, Extra Space enter net lease pacts – Seeking Alpha” on June 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s Why We Think W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Is Well Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” published on May 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “W. P. Carey: Why Now Is The Time To Sell – Seeking Alpha” on May 30, 2019. More interesting news about W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “W.P. Carey: Buy This 5.9%-Yielding REIT In 2019 – Seeking Alpha” published on January 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC): The Best Of Both Worlds – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.95, from 3.3 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 30 investors sold WPC shares while 111 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 84.50 million shares or 44.40% less from 152.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blair William And Il reported 85,254 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. 10,476 are owned by Pinnacle Inc. The Pennsylvania-based Pnc Financial Group Inc has invested 0% in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). The New York-based Metropolitan Life Insurance has invested 0.03% in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Reilly Financial Advsrs Ltd stated it has 1,018 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Argent Trust Company has 2,714 shares. Aqr Capital Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0% in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Buckingham Asset Mgmt Lc invested 0.06% in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Moreover, Brown Advisory Secs Ltd has 0.11% invested in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) for 6,077 shares. Jane Street Group Incorporated Ltd Liability Co reported 0% of its portfolio in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Cap Inv Advsr Limited Company invested in 0.01% or 2,855 shares. Raymond James Financial Serv Advsr Inc accumulated 115,088 shares. Mirador Cap Prtnrs Lp accumulated 6,250 shares. Commonwealth National Bank & Trust Of Australia reported 0.01% in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Van Hulzen Asset Mgmt Lc has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC).

Analysts await W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) to report earnings on August, 2. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, down 6.06% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.32 per share. WPC’s profit will be $211.36M for 17.18 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.21 actual earnings per share reported by W. P. Carey Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.48% EPS growth.

Select Equity Group Lp, which manages about $13.68B and $14766.39B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ptc Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) by 265,809 shares to 2.72M shares, valued at $250.37 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fomento Economico Mexicano S (NYSE:FMX) by 247 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 286,517 shares, and cut its stake in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc (NYSE:APO).

More notable recent Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays – The Ghost Of TheStreet Sells Itself – Seeking Alpha” on June 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC) Share Price Has Gained 52% And Shareholders Are Hoping For More – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) Is Yielding 0.8% – But Is It A Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Jacobs secures Dounreay decommissioning deal – Seeking Alpha” published on May 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Jacobs Engineering Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 41 investors sold JEC shares while 180 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 118.53 million shares or 2.16% less from 121.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alyeska Inv LP holds 1.61M shares. Cambridge Advisors accumulated 12,100 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Cushing Asset Management LP has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Wellington Grp Inc Llp has invested 0% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Mitsubishi Ufj & invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 249,498 shares. Bp Public Ltd Co reported 0.05% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). 4.16 million are held by Ci Invs. Lpl Ltd Liability has 10,990 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Weiss Multi has 38,000 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Td Asset Mgmt accumulated 198,366 shares. Comerica Financial Bank owns 24,001 shares. State Street Corp accumulated 9.31 million shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt reported 0.01% stake. Virtu Fin Ltd Liability owns 4,325 shares.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $49,779 activity.