Jacobs Engr Group (JEC) Shareholder Lodge Hill Capital Has Raised Position; Westover Capital Advisors Has Decreased Its Monolithic Pwr Sys (MPWR) Holding by $530,550; Stock Value Declined

Westover Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Monolithic Pwr Sys Inc (MPWR) by 34.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westover Capital Advisors Llc sold 3,930 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.81% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 7,356 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $997,000, down from 11,286 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westover Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Monolithic Pwr Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.50B market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $150.98. About 159,922 shares traded. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) has risen 2.38% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MPWR News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Monolithic Power Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MPWR); 27/03/2018 – Monolithic Power Systems Releases First All-in-One Flyback Power IC with Capacitive Isolation, Targets USB PD and Standard; 02/04/2018 – Monolithic Power Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 30/04/2018 – Monolithic Power 1Q EPS 49c; 23/03/2018 Monolithic Power Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Monolithic Power 1Q Rev $129.2M; 30/04/2018 – MONOLITHIC POWER 1Q REV. $129.2M, EST. $125.3M; 30/04/2018 – Monolithic Power 1Q Adj EPS 79c; 12/04/2018 – Monolithic Power Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – MONOLITHIC POWER 1Q ADJ EPS 79C, EST. 77C

Lodge Hill Capital Llc increased its stake in Jacobs Engr Group Inc (JEC) by 14.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lodge Hill Capital Llc bought 47,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.25% with the market. The hedge fund held 379,500 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.54M, up from 331,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lodge Hill Capital Llc who had been investing in Jacobs Engr Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $84.96. About 545,815 shares traded. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) has risen 21.94% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.51% the S&P500. Some Historical JEC News: 15/03/2018 – Former Qualcomm chairman Jacobs seeking funds to buyout the chipmaker -FT; 15/03/2018 – RECENTLY DEMOTED CHAIRMAN OF QUALCOMM PAUL JACOBS APPROACHED SEVERAL GLOBAL INVESTORS IN EFFORT TO ACQUIRE QUALCOMM – FT, CITING; 03/04/2018 – Jacobs, US Army Corps of Engineers Europe District Advancing Critical African Infrastructure Needs; 16/03/2018 – QUALCOMM DIRECTOR PAUL JACOBS WON’T BE RE-NOMINATED TO QUALCOMM; 09/03/2018 QUALCOMM INC – PAUL JACOBS TO CONTINUE TO SERVE ON BOARD; EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN ROLE DISCONTINUED; 09/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Paul Jacobs to Continue to Serve on Board; 25/05/2018 – MEDIBIO LTD – FIRST-PHASE CONTRACT EXTENDS MEDIBIO’S ENGAGEMENT WITH JACOB’S BEYOND ASIA PACIFIC; 30/05/2018 – Jacobs Secures Smart City Services Contract from Delhi Mumbai Industrial Corridor Development Corporation Limited; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm discussing Jacobs leaving board of directors; 08/05/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP INC – CONFIDENT IN ABILITY TO SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE NET DEBT IN SECOND HALF OF FISCAL 2019

More notable recent Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Noodles, SL Green Realty, Kimberly-Clark, Cinemark, Polaris Industries, and Monolithic Power â€” What Drives Growth in Today’s Competitive Landscape – GlobeNewswire” on December 07, 2018, also Marketwatch.com with their article: “Big drops for AMD and Nvidia fuel â€˜death crossâ€™ for chip sector ahead of earnings – MarketWatch” published on October 24, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 18, 2019 – Benzinga” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (MPWR) CEO Michael Hsing on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on May 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 Chip Stocks That Can Take the Heat from China – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 05, 2018.

Westover Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $162.39M and $192.53 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,062 shares to 6,755 shares, valued at $797,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) by 2,583 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,053 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold MPWR shares while 100 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 40.19 million shares or 6.36% less from 42.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gideon holds 0.34% or 7,003 shares. 6,829 are held by Proshare Advsrs Ltd Liability. 4,573 were accumulated by Tower Ltd Limited Liability Company (Trc). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt has invested 0% in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR). Invesco holds 0.03% or 618,007 shares in its portfolio. Old Natl Comml Bank In reported 2,912 shares. State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.06% or 347,341 shares in its portfolio. 2,292 were accumulated by Suntrust Banks. Virginia Retirement System Et Al stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR). First Citizens Bank & Trust And Tru accumulated 0.05% or 3,246 shares. 9,645 are owned by Amalgamated National Bank. Summit Creek Advisors Lc invested in 109,779 shares or 2.65% of the stock. Gotham Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% stake. Raymond James has invested 0.01% in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR). Mason Street Ltd reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 12 sales for $36.17 million activity. Tseng Saria sold 21,694 shares worth $2.83 million. The insider Sciammas Maurice sold 4,615 shares worth $598,053. Another trade for 72,851 shares valued at $9.52M was sold by Hsing Michael. Blegen Theodore had sold 12,656 shares worth $1.65 million on Monday, February 11.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 41 investors sold JEC shares while 180 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 118.53 million shares or 2.16% less from 121.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Grandfield & Dodd Limited Liability Corp reported 7,555 shares. Boys Arnold & Inc reported 4,150 shares. Northern Corporation has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). 9,125 were reported by Boston Family Office Limited Liability. Cornerstone Advsrs reported 170 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Asset Strategies stated it has 1.05% of its portfolio in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Bancshares Of America De holds 1.26 million shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Zwj Investment Counsel Inc stated it has 1.85% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Country Club Tru Na holds 57,105 shares or 0.51% of its portfolio. Long Road Counsel Limited Company holds 4,300 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. 5,124 are held by Kentucky Retirement. Hsbc Holding Public Limited Co holds 103,970 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Arrow Corp has invested 0.06% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Moreover, Sterling Mngmt Lc has 0.46% invested in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) for 621,088 shares. Regentatlantic Cap Limited Liability stated it has 0.03% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC).

Lodge Hill Capital Llc, which manages about $208.28 million and $365.88M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT) by 309,054 shares to 105,146 shares, valued at $14.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Owens Corning New (Call) (NYSE:OC) by 42,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 428,000 shares, and cut its stake in Vulcan Matls Co (NYSE:VMC).