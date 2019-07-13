Jacobs Engr Group (JEC) Shareholder First Wilshire Securities Management Trimmed Its Position by $332,550 as Stock Value Rose; Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Trimmed Stryker (SYK) Stake by $499,592

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc decreased its stake in Jacobs Engr Group Inc (JEC) by 2.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc sold 4,434 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.25% with the market. The hedge fund held 216,616 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.29 million, down from 221,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc who had been investing in Jacobs Engr Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.64B market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $85.21. About 1.02M shares traded or 6.03% up from the average. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) has risen 21.94% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.51% the S&P500. Some Historical JEC News: 04/04/2018 – Jennifer Jacobs: Scoop: Here are details from Trump’s dinner with Safra Catz and Peter Thiel last night. The big govt contra; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm Director Paul Jacobs Will Not Be Re-Nominated to Qualcomm Board; 08/05/2018 – Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. Reports Earnings for the Second Quarter of Fiscal 2018; 08/05/2018 – Jacobs Engineering 2Q Adj EPS $1.00; 16/03/2018 – Former Chairman, CEO Paul Jacobs May Step Down From Qualcomm Board; 09/05/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP INC JEC.N : MACQUARIE RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM UNDERPERFORM; 13/03/2018 – Bulgari, Marc Jacobs Attract Gen Z With Fragrance; 23/04/2018 – Jacobs Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP – CONTRACT EXTENSION IS 2-YR OPTION WITH POTENTIAL VALUE OF $437.5 MLN, BRINGING TOTAL VALUE OF CONTRACT TO $1.46 BLN; 15/03/2018 – Former Qualcomm chairman Jacobs seeking funds to buyout the chipmaker -FT

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc decreased its stake in Stryker Corp (SYK) by 5.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc sold 2,536 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 47,962 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.47 million, down from 50,498 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc who had been investing in Stryker Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $77.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.11% or $4.44 during the last trading session, reaching $206.4. About 1.52 million shares traded or 29.17% up from the average. Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) has risen 9.77% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.34% the S&P500. Some Historical SYK News: 19/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Maveric Magnetic Resonance Imaging Used to Study Detailed Bone Apposition and Fixation of the Stryker Trident; 31/05/2018 – SYK:STUDY CONFIRMS LATERA NASAL OBSTRUCTION SYMPTOM IMPROVEMENT; 28/03/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- 1. AutoPlex System, Product Number: 0605-887-000, UDI: (01)4546540593108;; 06/03/2018 – Stryker Launches Next Generation Trident® II Acetabular System; 06/03/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Carrizo Oil & Gas, Stryker, National Oilwell Varco, CommScope Holding, Park Hotels & Re; 15/03/2018 – Stryker Spine Division’s Tritanium® C Anterior Cervical Cage Gains Momentum With Surgeons; 04/04/2018 – ALLOSOURCE – CO, STRYKER LAUNCH PROCHONDRIX CR, A OSTEOCHONDRAL ALLOGRAFT WHICH IS A NATURAL SOLUTION FOR PATIENTS NEEDING ARTICULAR CARTILAGE REPAIR; 28/03/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- 180-Gram Cement Cartridge with Breakaway Femoral Nozzle, Product Number:; 26/04/2018 – STRYKER CORP SYK.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.13 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 05/03/2018 stryker corporation | stryker ivas 13g bone biopsy kit | K180327 | 02/26/2018 |

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 41 investors sold JEC shares while 180 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 118.53 million shares or 2.16% less from 121.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cacti Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co invested 5.23% of its portfolio in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Fairfax Limited Can has invested 0.15% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Horizon Invs Limited Liability Com owns 3,676 shares. Evanson Asset Mgmt Ltd Com accumulated 6,000 shares. Aperio Group Limited Liability Co has 89,885 shares. Ci Incorporated holds 1.75% or 4.16 million shares in its portfolio. 37,800 were accumulated by Point72 Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership. United Fire holds 1,000 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. 20 were accumulated by Exane Derivatives. 88 were accumulated by San Francisco Sentry Grp (Ca). Signaturefd Ltd holds 429 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Trustco Retail Bank N Y holds 3,670 shares. Us National Bank & Trust De stated it has 74,694 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Canandaigua Bank Tru holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) for 2,702 shares. Ww Asset Management Incorporated holds 0.02% or 6,185 shares.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $49,779 activity.

Analysts await Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $1.26 EPS, down 6.67% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.35 per share. JEC’s profit will be $172.12M for 16.91 P/E if the $1.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.19 actual EPS reported by Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.88% EPS growth.

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc, which manages about $517.77M and $331.65 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,650 shares to 68,608 shares, valued at $13.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $1.93 EPS, up 9.66% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.76 per share. SYK’s profit will be $721.45M for 26.74 P/E if the $1.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.88 actual EPS reported by Stryker Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.66% EPS growth.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 4 sales for $5.45 million activity. $863,590 worth of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) was sold by Scannell Timothy J. $1.68 million worth of stock was sold by FRANCESCONI LOUISE on Thursday, January 31. Hutchinson Michael Damon sold $2.89M worth of stock. Shares for $31,819 were sold by Fink M Kathryn.

Investors sentiment is 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 41 investors sold SYK shares while 357 reduced holdings. only 113 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 265.08 million shares or 2.80% less from 272.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Everence Mngmt Inc has 0.29% invested in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Tradition Mngmt Limited stated it has 0.36% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Blair William Company Il holds 0.66% or 545,181 shares. Martin Mngmt Ltd Liability Company reported 3.74% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Bessemer Group stated it has 5,116 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 71,258 are held by Putnam Fl Investment Mgmt. Arcadia Management Mi has invested 4.61% of its portfolio in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Point72 Asset Management Lp reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Personal Capital invested in 0% or 1,768 shares. Wisconsin Cap Management Limited Co reported 13,400 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt holds 18,083 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Northstar Asset Management Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.6% or 7,410 shares. Numerixs Investment Tech reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Jane Street Ltd invested 0.01% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK).