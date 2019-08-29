Jacobs Engr Group (JEC) Shareholder Fairfax Financial Holdings LTD Can Has Trimmed Stake as Valuation Rose; Trust Co Of Vermont Lowered Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) Position by $310,170

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can decreased its stake in Jacobs Engr Group Inc (JEC) by 16.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can sold 9,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.34% . The hedge fund held 47,000 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.53M, down from 56,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can who had been investing in Jacobs Engr Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.90% or $2.48 during the last trading session, reaching $87.98. About 391,416 shares traded. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) has risen 23.19% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.19% the S&P500. Some Historical JEC News: 28/03/2018 – DOLLARDAYS REPORTS JIM JACOBS AS NEW CFO; 08/05/2018 – JACOBS 2Q ADJ EPS $1.00, EST. 88C; 15/03/2018 – RECENTLY DEMOTED CHAIRMAN OF QUALCOMM PAUL JACOBS APPROACHED SEVERAL GLOBAL INVESTORS IN EFFORT TO ACQUIRE QUALCOMM – FT, CITING; 29/03/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING – SAUDI ARAMCO AWARDED CO ENGINEERING SERVICES CONTRACT FOR ZULUF PROGRAM’S ARAB HEAVY CRUDE OIL INCREMENT 600 MBCD-ONSHORE CPF PROJECT; 16/03/2018 – QCOM CONFIRMS JACOBS TO EXPLORE POSSIBILITY OF MAKING PROPOSAL; 16/03/2018 – Jacobs Bid Seen as Highly Unlikely to Go Anywhere; 31/05/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING – CONTRACT INCLUDES A $35 MLN 6-MONTH OPTION TO PROVIDE FEMA PUBLIC ASSISTANCE RECOVERY OPERATIONS, OTHER SERVICES IN PUERTO RICO; 22/03/2018 – Qualcomm/Paul Jacobs: blood money; 12/04/2018 – Former Qualcomm chairman Paul Jacobs is assembling a group of buyers to take it private; 08/05/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING – REMAIN COMMITTED TO ACHIEVING RUN-RATE OF $150 MLN OF NET COST SYNERGIES BY END OF FISCAL 2019

Trust Co Of Vermont decreased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 4.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Co Of Vermont sold 6,330 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 129,214 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.45 million, down from 135,544 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Co Of Vermont who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $79.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $55.36. About 2.04M shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 02/04/2018 – Mondelez CEO Dirk Van de Put 2017 Total Compensation $42.4M; 05/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa1 To Mondelez’s Cad 600 Million Notes; 29/03/2018 – MONDELEZ – DEBORA KOYAMA ASSUMES ROLE OF REGIONAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER FOR EUROPE, JOINING FROM ABINBEV; 05/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Mondelez International’s Snr Unsecured Nts ‘BBB’; 16/04/2018 – MONDELEZ SAYS $76M 6.5% NOTES DUE 2031 TENDERED; 06/05/2018 – MONDELEZ INTL TO BUY TATE’S BAKE SHOP; 16/05/2018 – Mondelēz International Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 per Share; 07/05/2018 – MONDELEZ SAYS TERMINATED 364-DAY SENIOR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY ENTERED INTO ON APRIL 2, 2018 – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q North America Rev Down 1.3%; 28/03/2018 – Mondelēz International Foundation Launches Healthy Lifestyle Programs Covering 10 Countries

