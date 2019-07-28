Jacobs Engr Group (JEC) Shareholder Fairfax Financial Holdings LTD Can Has Trimmed Its Stake; As Bristol Myers Squibb Co Com (BMY) Stock Value Declined, Holder Blackhill Capital Has Lowered Stake by $427,700

Blackhill Capital Inc decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co Com (BMY) by 2.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blackhill Capital Inc sold 9,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.53% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 426,145 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.33 million, down from 435,245 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blackhill Capital Inc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $74.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $45.37. About 20.31M shares traded or 49.69% up from the average. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 10.36% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 27/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Gets Use Extension Recommendation in Europe; 16/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Mon, 4/16/2018, 8:00 PM; 03/05/2018 – BMY: EMA VALIDATED TYPE II VARIATION APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO; 01/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Bristol drops studies in experimental cancer med; doctor convicted for giving patient info to sales rep;; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADDED TMO, UNH, ANDV, BMY, BC IN 1Q: 13F; 26/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – U.S. REVENUES INCREASED 1% TO $2.8 BILLION IN THE QUARTER COMPARED TO THE SAME PERIOD A YEAR AGO; 16/04/2018 – JANSSEN – COS TO SHARE DEVELOPMENT COSTS, COMMERCIAL PROFITS AND LOSSES; ADDITIONAL TERMS OF AGREEMENT NOT DISCLOSED; 05/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fire Department Mon, 3/5/2018, 7:30 PM; 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Cuts 2018 View To EPS $2.70-EPS $2.80; 15/04/2018 – Merck: Safety Profile of Keytruda Consistent With Previous Trials of Patients With Advanced Melanoma

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can decreased its stake in Jacobs Engr Group Inc (JEC) by 16.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can sold 9,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.25% with the market. The hedge fund held 47,000 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.53 million, down from 56,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can who had been investing in Jacobs Engr Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $84.96. About 545,815 shares traded. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) has risen 21.94% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.51% the S&P500. Some Historical JEC News: 12/04/2018 – JACOBS IS SAID TO BE MAKING PROGRESS IN QUALCOMM BID FUNDING; 31/05/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP INC – AWARDED $65 MLN ONE-YEAR CONTRACT; 16/03/2018 – PAUL JACOBS SAYS “THERE ARE CLEAR MERITS TO EXPLORING A PATH” TO TAKE QUALCOMM PRIVATE; 13/04/2018 – Former chairman Paul Jacobs is talking to investors about a bid to take Qualcomm private; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm Shuts Jacobs Out Of Board Election On Takeover Plans — MarketWatch; 20/03/2018 – Jennifer Jacobs: BREAKING: Facebook Inc. is under investigation by U.S. Federal Trade Commission over the use of personal data; 12/04/2018 – PAUL JACOBS SEEKING FUNDING TO TRY TO TAKE CHIPMAKER PRIVATE; 16/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Qualcomm discussing Jacobs leaving board of directors; 05/04/2018 – “Any world-class program is going to have to equip students in this field to compete,” says John Jacobs, executive director of Georgetown University’s McDonough School of Business; 25/05/2018 – MEDIBIO LTD – FIRST-PHASE CONTRACT EXTENDS MEDIBIO’S ENGAGEMENT WITH JACOB’S BEYOND ASIA PACIFIC

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Balyasny Asset Mngmt, a Illinois-based fund reported 336,465 shares. Checchi Advisers Lc has 0.07% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 13,158 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt holds 0.95% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 1.38 million shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 56,009 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 0.44% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Us Bancorp De has invested 0.3% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Ibm Retirement Fund holds 0.26% or 27,750 shares. Qs Invsts Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.15% or 279,627 shares. Philadelphia Trust Company reported 37,599 shares. Rothschild Invest Corporation Il reported 76,574 shares. Meyer Handelman Communications owns 641,738 shares for 1.7% of their portfolio. Raymond James & invested in 0.13% or 1.73M shares. Tradition Capital Ltd Liability Com reported 128,821 shares. Fairpointe Cap Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 6,490 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Alexandria Cap Ltd has 0.03% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 41 investors sold JEC shares while 180 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 118.53 million shares or 2.16% less from 121.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Malaga Cove Capital Limited has 42,040 shares. Umb Bankshares N A Mo has 17,549 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Maryland-based Proshare Advsrs Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Contravisory Mngmt Inc holds 4,679 shares. Tarbox Family Office has 63 shares. 49,140 are held by Aviva Public Limited Company. Asset Mngmt One Communication Limited holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) for 95,569 shares. Trust Department Mb Savings Bank N A holds 3,350 shares. Sandy Spring National Bank invested 0% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Hl Limited Company holds 0.07% or 57,531 shares in its portfolio. Greenwood Limited stated it has 8,356 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Arizona State Retirement System reported 0.02% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys stated it has 6,200 shares. Artisan Prtnrs Lp reported 2.27 million shares or 0.34% of all its holdings. Meeder Asset Inc holds 11,439 shares.

Analysts await Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $1.26 EPS, down 6.67% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.35 per share. JEC’s profit will be $172.12 million for 16.86 P/E if the $1.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.19 actual EPS reported by Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.88% EPS growth.