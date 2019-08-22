Jacobs Engr Group (JEC) Shareholder Fairfax Financial Holdings LTD Can Has Cut Its Position as Share Value Rose; Baxter Intl (BAX) Stock Rose While Ngam Advisors LP Has Decreased Position

Ngam Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Baxter Intl Inc (BAX) by 46.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ngam Advisors Lp sold 55,004 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.29% . The institutional investor held 62,554 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.09 million, down from 117,558 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ngam Advisors Lp who had been investing in Baxter Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $87.31. About 1.32 million shares traded. Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) has risen 17.67% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.67% the S&P500. Some Historical BAX News: 26/04/2018 – Baxter International Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $2.85-Adj EPS $2.93; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Baxter International To Baa1 From Baa2, Stable Outlook; 14/05/2018 – Clearwater Compliance Announces Appointment of Steve Cagle as Chief Executive Officer and Baxter Lee as Chief Financial Officer; 08/05/2018 – Baxter International Raises Quarterly Dividend to 19c From 16c; 26/04/2018 – Baxter International 1Q EPS 71c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Baxter International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BAX); 20/03/2018 – AFT IN PACT W/ BAXTER HEALTHCARE TO DIVEST NZ HOSPITAL PRODUCTS; 02/05/2018 – Baxter International Five-Yr Agreement Supports Access to Cost-Effective, Integrated Renal Care Through Awareness Building, Education and Research; 20/03/2018 – AFT PHARMACEUTICALS LTD AFT.NZ – AFT TO DIVEST TO BAXTER A RANGE OF THEIR NON-CORE HOSPITAL PRODUCTS CURRENTLY SOLD IN NEW ZEALAND; 09/05/2018 – Officer Baxter Gifts 647 Of Sherwin-Williams Co

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can decreased its stake in Jacobs Engr Group Inc (JEC) by 16.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can sold 9,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.34% . The hedge fund held 47,000 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.53 million, down from 56,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can who had been investing in Jacobs Engr Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.66B market cap company. The stock increased 2.94% or $2.46 during the last trading session, reaching $86.03. About 955,135 shares traded or 1.67% up from the average. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) has risen 23.19% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.19% the S&P500. Some Historical JEC News: 04/04/2018 – Jennifer Jacobs: Scoop: Here are details from Trump’s dinner with Safra Catz and Peter Thiel last night. The big govt contra; 30/05/2018 – JACOBS SECURES SMART CITY SERVICES CONTRACT FROM DELHI MUMBAI; 28/03/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP INC JEC.N : MKM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $71 FROM $61; 09/03/2018 – Qualcomm Replaces Chairman Jacobs with Independent Director — Barron’s Blog; 16/03/2018 – Former Qualcomm Chairman Jacobs Seeks Funding For Buyout: FT — MarketWatch; 15/03/2018 – RECENTLY DEMOTED CHAIRMAN OF QUALCOMM PAUL JACOBS APPROACHED SEVERAL GLOBAL INVESTORS IN EFFORT TO ACQUIRE QUALCOMM – FT, CITING; 13/03/2018 – Bulgari, Marc Jacobs Attract Gen Z With Fragrance; 08/05/2018 – Jacobs Engineering Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $4.00-Adj EPS $4.40; 31/05/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING – CONTRACT INCLUDES A $35 MLN 6-MONTH OPTION TO PROVIDE FEMA PUBLIC ASSISTANCE RECOVERY OPERATIONS, OTHER SERVICES IN PUERTO RICO; 16/03/2018 – Former Qualcomm chairman Jacobs tells board he wants to take chipmaker private

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 41 investors sold JEC shares while 180 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 118.53 million shares or 2.16% less from 121.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Advisory Inc owns 97,235 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Element Capital Limited Liability Com reported 0.03% stake. Lathrop Invest Management owns 210,004 shares or 4.7% of their US portfolio. Chesapeake Asset Management Ltd Co has 23,422 shares. Barclays Public Limited Company owns 127,358 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Millennium Management invested in 103,261 shares. Asset Management owns 6,185 shares. D E Shaw Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) for 55,747 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And Communication Inc holds 0.04% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) or 5,480 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 0.03% or 290,200 shares. 3,372 are owned by Farmers & Merchants Invests Inc. Riverhead Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company owns 4,850 shares. Nebraska-based Cls Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Advisors Asset has invested 0.09% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Whittier Tru holds 2,050 shares.

Analysts await Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.84 earnings per share, up 5.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.8 per share. BAX’s profit will be $430.54 million for 25.99 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual earnings per share reported by Baxter International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.62% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold BAX shares while 290 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 417.48 million shares or 0.97% less from 421.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Livingston Gp Asset Mgmt (Operating As Southport Capital Management) has 0.63% invested in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) for 17,312 shares. Washington Trust Bank & Trust invested in 4 shares or 0% of the stock. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Com accumulated 6.85 million shares or 0.71% of the stock. Strategy Asset Managers Limited Liability accumulated 4,974 shares. Alpha Windward Ltd Liability holds 4,443 shares. Maverick Limited reported 0.07% stake. Mariner Ltd Liability Corp owns 11,021 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Bb&T Corp holds 0.08% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) or 56,061 shares. Holderness Investments stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). First Manhattan Communication holds 56,186 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Fdx Advsr, a California-based fund reported 12,110 shares. Macquarie Group Inc reported 14,529 shares. Mark Sheptoff Finance Planning Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Stonebridge Advsrs Lc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) for 2,766 shares. Mackenzie Corporation invested 0.65% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX).

Ngam Advisors Lp, which manages about $16.78 billion and $11.42B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) by 5,873 shares to 26,658 shares, valued at $1.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hexcel Corp (NYSE:HXL) by 4,470 shares in the quarter, for a total of 51,881 shares, and has risen its stake in Linde Plc.