Jacobs Engr Group (JEC) Shareholder Ci Investments Decreased Its Holding by $7.66 Million; Burt Wealth Advisors Has Boosted Its Stake in Microsoft (MSFT) as Stock Price Rose

Ci Investments Inc decreased its stake in Jacobs Engr Group Inc (JEC) by 2.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ci Investments Inc sold 102,173 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.25% with the market. The institutional investor held 4.16 million shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $312.57 million, down from 4.26 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ci Investments Inc who had been investing in Jacobs Engr Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.43 billion market cap company. The stock 0.01% or $0 during the last trading session, reaching $83.82. It is down 21.94% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.51% the S&P500. Some Historical JEC News: 27/03/2018 – JACOBS VENTURE SECURES 5-YR, $99M NAVAL FACILITIES SW PACT; 11/04/2018 – JACOBS: EXTENSION IS 2-YR OPTION WITH POTENTIAL VALUE $437.5M; 16/03/2018 – QUALCOMM DIRECTOR JACOBS WON’T BE RE-NOMINATED TO BOARD; 16/03/2018 – QUALCOMM – PAUL JACOBS WILL NOT BE RE-NOMINATED TO QUALCOMM BOARD OF DIRECTORS AT QUALCOMM’S ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS ON MARCH 23, 2018; 03/05/2018 – Jacobs Declares Quarterly Dividend; 08/05/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING – REMAIN COMMITTED TO ACHIEVING RUN-RATE OF $150 MLN OF NET COST SYNERGIES BY END OF FISCAL 2019; 16/03/2018 – Paul Jacobs tells Qualcomm’s board he wants to take company private; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm Director Paul Jacobs will not be re-nominated to board; 16/03/2018 – Former Qualcomm chairman Jacobs tells board he wants to take chipmaker private; 21/04/2018 – DJ Jacobs Engineering Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JEC)

Burt Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 26.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burt Wealth Advisors bought 2,713 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,012 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.54 million, up from 10,299 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $137.91. About 16.61 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 18/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Helps Organizations Validate Microsoft Azure DDoS Protection Service Defenses; 14/05/2018 – ClearSky Data Introduces Scale-Up NAS Capabilities to Combine Flash Performance, Cloud Elasticity, Built-in Backup and Disaster Recovery; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft Bets on Faster Chips, AI Services, to Win Cloud Wars; 14/03/2018 – Bravatek/AmbiCom JV to unveil field-tested Consumer Optimization Software Product; 25/04/2018 – Kraken Aligned With Canada’s Key Industrial Capabilities; 02/04/2018 – MSFT: DYNAMICS 365 BUSINESS CENTRAL AVAILABLE AS CLOUD SERVICE; 06/03/2018 – StarLeaf is the First to Deliver Microsoft Teams Meeting Room Support; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft, Amazon Show Alexa and Cortana Cozying Up Together; 30/05/2018 – Mapbox partners Microsoft, Intel to provide self-driving car maps; 08/05/2018 – Blockchain startup Pundi X hires chief counsel: former Microsoft and Ethereum veteran, David Ben Kay

Burt Wealth Advisors, which manages about $522.81 million and $221.62 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series Trust (MDYV) by 13,412 shares to 9,148 shares, valued at $461,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHE) by 21,544 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,982 shares, and cut its stake in Advisorshares Tr (MINC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

Ci Investments Inc, which manages about $17.83B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bwx Technologies Inc by 38,200 shares to 242,300 shares, valued at $12.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) by 140,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 141,366 shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $49,779 activity.

Analysts await Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $1.26 EPS, down 6.67% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.35 per share. JEC’s profit will be $171.74M for 16.63 P/E if the $1.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.19 actual EPS reported by Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.88% EPS growth.