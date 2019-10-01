Jacobs Engr Group (JEC) Share Price Rose While Lodge Hill Capital Cut Its Stake; Regions Financial Has Increased Texas Instruments (TXN) Stake by $30.96 Million

Regions Financial Corp increased its stake in Texas Instruments (TXN) by 151.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regions Financial Corp bought 271,559 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The institutional investor held 450,384 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $51.69 million, up from 178,825 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regions Financial Corp who had been investing in Texas Instruments for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $119.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $127.71. About 2.79 million shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 18/04/2018 – Nuveen Santa Barbara Adds Texas Instruments; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Sees 2Q Rev $3.78B-$4.1B; 30/04/2018 – Texas Instruments prices $1.3 billion of investment grade notes; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Expects Annual Operating Tax Rate About 16% Starting in 2019, 20% in 2018; 26/03/2018 – Texas Instruments to webcast its annual meeting of stockholders; 17/05/2018 – Australian Gov: WIPO PUBLISHES PATENT OF TEXAS INSTRUMENTS JAPAN AND TEXAS INSTRUMENTS FOR “DIGITAL MODULATOR ENTROPY SOURCE”; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS 1Q EPS $1.21 EX BENEFIT, EST. $1.10; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS 1Q EPS INCL 14C/SHR TAX-RELATED BENEFITS; 30/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS PRICES $1.3B OF INVESTMENT GRADE NOTES; 24/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: TXN, WYNN, EW & more

Lodge Hill Capital Llc decreased its stake in Jacobs Engr Group Inc (JEC) by 27.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lodge Hill Capital Llc sold 102,970 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.34% . The hedge fund held 276,530 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.34 million, down from 379,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lodge Hill Capital Llc who had been investing in Jacobs Engr Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.28% or $2.09 during the last trading session, reaching $89.41. About 309,481 shares traded. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) has risen 23.19% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.19% the S&P500. Some Historical JEC News: 11/04/2018 – Jacobs: NASA Contract Extension Is Two-Year Option With Potential Value of $437.5M; 03/05/2018 – Jacobs Declares Quarterly Dividend; 29/03/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP INC JEC.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 11/04/2018 – JACOBS GETS CONTRACT EXTENSION AT NASA JOHNSON SPACE CENTER; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm Director Paul Jacobs Will Not Be Re-Nominated to Qualcomm Board; 16/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: Qualcomm discussing Jacobs leaving board of directors; 28/03/2018 – DollarDays Announces Jim Jacobs As New Chief Financial Officer; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm discussing Jacobs leaving board of directors; 22/03/2018 – KUWAIT PETROLEUM SELECTS JACOBS FOR EXPANSION IN LOCAL REFINING; 16/03/2018 – NEW: Qualcomm board is meeting now and discussing fate of former CEO, chairman and current board member Paul Jacobs, Dow Jones reports; Jacobs indicated interest to Qualcomm’s board about taking the firm private, sources told CNBC

Lodge Hill Capital Llc, which manages about $208.28M and $419.69 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Topbuild Corp by 104,439 shares to 145,000 shares, valued at $12.00M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN).

Analysts await Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.25 earnings per share, down 4.58% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.31 per share. JEC’s profit will be $169.37 million for 17.88 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.40 actual earnings per share reported by Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.71% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.75 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 29 investors sold JEC shares while 160 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 130 raised stakes. 113.75 million shares or 4.04% less from 118.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cacti Asset Mgmt Limited Co invested in 865,535 shares. 264,205 are held by Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio. Meeder Asset Mngmt reported 22,361 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System owns 0.02% invested in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) for 5,800 shares. Guggenheim Capital Limited Com holds 0.09% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) or 136,078 shares. Ashfield Cap Prns Lc holds 16,371 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Quantitative Invest Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 39,778 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Legal General Gru Public Ltd accumulated 1.01 million shares. Smith Salley Assoc holds 4,042 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Td Asset Mgmt has 0.02% invested in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) for 169,089 shares. Korea invested 0% of its portfolio in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Fil Ltd invested in 1.21 million shares or 0.15% of the stock. Moreover, Evercore Wealth Ltd Liability has 0.06% invested in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Prio Wealth Ltd Partnership holds 0.02% or 5,166 shares. Fire Grp Inc Inc accumulated 1,000 shares or 0.03% of the stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 52 investors sold TXN shares while 378 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 739.35 million shares or 4.82% less from 776.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Shamrock Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 81 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Robecosam Ag reported 78,000 shares. Factory Mutual Insur Company owns 324,400 shares for 0.45% of their portfolio. Moreover, Clark Management has 0.44% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Pathstone Family Office Ltd Co owns 377 shares. Arete Wealth Advisors Lc reported 0.24% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Hall Laurie J Trustee owns 0.14% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 2,345 shares. First Heartland Consultants owns 2,019 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Whittier Tru Of Nevada owns 20,282 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Hsbc Holdg Public Lc invested 0.19% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Stearns Financial Svcs Group accumulated 0.16% or 7,614 shares. Generation Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership reported 4.58% stake. Next Financial Grp holds 2,355 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Viking Fund Mgmt Lc reported 0.43% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Spc Finance Inc holds 13,350 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio.