Jacobs Engr Group (JEC) Position Upped by Advisors Asset Management Inc; Blackhill Capital Holding in Zoetis Cl A (ZTS) Cut by $6.33 Million

Blackhill Capital Inc decreased its stake in Zoetis Inc Cl A (ZTS) by 16.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blackhill Capital Inc sold 56,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.87% . The institutional investor held 279,766 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $31.75M, down from 335,766 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blackhill Capital Inc who had been investing in Zoetis Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $59.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.71% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $123.9. About 1.48 million shares traded. Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has risen 35.98% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ZTS News: 16/05/2018 – Zoetis Intends to Fund Purchase Through Combination of Existing Cash and New Debt; 29/03/2018 – Zoetis to Host Webcast and Conference Call on First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s Says Zoetis’ Acquisition Of Abaxis Is Credit Negative; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS INC – INTENDS TO FUND PURCHASE THROUGH A COMBINATION OF EXISTING CASH AND NEW DEBT; 16/05/2018 – ABAXIS INC – UPON TERMINATION OF MERGER BY CO OR ZOETIS UPON SPECIFIED CONDITIONS, TERMINATION FEE OF $70 MLN MAY BE PAYABLE BY CO TO ZOETIS; 16/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Zoetis Inc. Rtgs Unaffected By Acq Plan; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS INC – EXPECTS TRANSACTION TO BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS IN 2019; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis Backs FY Rev $5.675B-$5.8B; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis To Buy Veterinary Diagnostics Company Abaxis For A 16% Premium — MarketWatch; 26/04/2018 – ZOETIS INC SAYS TO EXPAND ANIMAL VACCINE RESEARCH AND MANUFACTURING IN SUZHOU, CHINA

Advisors Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Jacobs Engr Group Inc (JEC) by 27.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Asset Management Inc bought 17,476 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.34% . The institutional investor held 82,083 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.93 million, up from 64,607 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Jacobs Engr Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $90.69. About 463,825 shares traded. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) has risen 23.19% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.19% the S&P500. Some Historical JEC News: 11/04/2018 – Jacobs Engineering: Extension Brings Total Value of Contract to $1.46B; 13/04/2018 – Biological Dynamics Announces the Addition of lrwin M. Jacobs and Martin J. Wygod to its Board of Directors; 31/05/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP INC – AWARDED $65 MLN ONE-YEAR CONTRACT; 29/03/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP INC JEC.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 08/05/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING – REMAIN COMMITTED TO ACHIEVING RUN-RATE OF $150 MLN OF NET COST SYNERGIES BY END OF FISCAL 2019; 16/03/2018 – QCOM SAYS CAN BE NO ASSURANCE JACOBS CAN, WILL MAKE PROPOSAL; 05/04/2018 – Marc Jacobs Gets Engaged at Chipotle; 30/03/2018 – Christian Bizforum: Qualcomm discussing Jacobs leaving board of directors: sources (Reuters) – Qualcomm Inc’s board of; 11/04/2018 – Jacobs: NASA Contract Extension Is Two-Year Option With Potential Value of $437.5M; 08/05/2018 – Jacobs Engineering Had Seen FY18 Adjusted EPS $3.85-$4.25

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 43 investors sold ZTS shares while 278 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 248 raised stakes. 413.40 million shares or 0.16% less from 414.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dorsey Wright And Assocs holds 0.13% or 4,593 shares. Navellier & owns 1.73% invested in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) for 98,636 shares. Wendell David Associate invested in 0.21% or 12,184 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv owns 482,662 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio reported 313,329 shares. California State Teachers Retirement stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Canandaigua Natl Bank & Trust Co reported 24,182 shares stake. Cutter Brokerage has invested 0.15% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Highland Capital Mngmt Limited Partnership accumulated 30,000 shares or 0.2% of the stock. 9,620 are owned by Pettee Invsts. Qci Asset Management Incorporated Ny has invested 0% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Pineno Levin And Ford Asset Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 41,540 shares. Veritable Lp holds 25,814 shares. Bb&T Securities Ltd Com holds 0.05% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) or 47,078 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp, a New York-based fund reported 15.02 million shares.

Analysts await Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.89 EPS, up 7.23% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.83 per share. ZTS’s profit will be $425.02 million for 34.80 P/E if the $0.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual EPS reported by Zoetis Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.11% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.22, from 0.75 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 29 investors sold JEC shares while 160 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 130 raised stakes. 113.75 million shares or 4.04% less from 118.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Canandaigua Comml Bank holds 0.04% or 2,431 shares. Sand Hill Global Advsrs Llc accumulated 2,400 shares. Signature Est And Investment Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company, California-based fund reported 16,162 shares. Fort LP owns 2,624 shares. Moreover, Boston Family Office Llc has 0.08% invested in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) for 9,125 shares. Boston Prtnrs stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Castleark Limited Liability holds 0.12% or 37,785 shares. 174 are owned by Tradewinds Capital Limited Company. Wedge L Ltd Partnership Nc invested in 0.17% or 180,447 shares. Paloma Partners Mgmt Com holds 0.01% or 8,065 shares. 3D Asset stated it has 0.09% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). 33,849 are held by Covington Cap Management. Primecap Management Ca has 8.11 million shares for 0.51% of their portfolio. Tdam Usa stated it has 74,698 shares or 0.44% of all its holdings. Agf invested 1.03% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC).

Advisors Asset Management Inc, which manages about $16.50 billion and $5.54B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in L3 Technologies Inc by 1,527 shares to 9,321 shares, valued at $2.29 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Square Inc by 14,886 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,994 shares, and cut its stake in Prudential Finl Inc (NYSE:PRU).