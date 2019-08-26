Jacobs Engr Group (JEC) Position Lifted by Select Equity Group Lp; Nike B (NKE) Shareholder Lathrop Investment Management Has Cut Its Position by $610,092

Select Equity Group Lp increased its stake in Jacobs Engr Group Inc (JEC) by 34.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Select Equity Group Lp bought 1.29M shares as the company’s stock rose 6.34% . The hedge fund held 5.08M shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $381.80 billion, up from 3.78 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Select Equity Group Lp who had been investing in Jacobs Engr Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.78% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $85.01. About 987,227 shares traded or 4.05% up from the average. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) has risen 23.19% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.19% the S&P500. Some Historical JEC News: 16/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Qualcomm says Paul Jacobs will no be re-nominated to its board; it reached decision “following his; 31/05/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP INC – AWARDED $65 MLN ONE-YEAR CONTRACT; 12/04/2018 – Alex Sherman: The fact that Jacobs has gone to ARM to help acquire Qualcomm, according to people familiar with the matter, is; 14/03/2018 – Jacobs Awarded Global IT Enterprise Operations and Maintenance Contract for US Special Operations Command; 03/04/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP INC – SELECTED BY U.S. ARMY CORPS OF ENGINEERS, EUROPE DISTRICT, TO DELIVER ARCHITECTURAL AND ENGINEERING CONSULTING SERVICES; 14/03/2018 – JACOBS GETS $778M CONTRACT FOR US SPECIAL OPS COMMAND; 12/03/2018 – Jennifer Jacobs: BREAKING: Trump issues order to block Qualcomm takeover by Broadcom; 12/04/2018 – CNBC Now: Former Qualcomm chairman Paul Jacobs is assembling a group of buyers to take it private; 16/03/2018 – NEW: Qualcomm board is meeting now and discussing fate of former CEO, chairman and current board member Paul Jacobs, Dow Jones reports; Jacobs indicated interest to Qualcomm’s board about taking the firm private, sources told CNBC; 12/04/2018 – Jacobs Said to Be Making Progress in Funding for Qualcomm Bid

Lathrop Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Nike Inc B (NKE) by 3.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lathrop Investment Management Corp sold 7,263 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 176,049 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.83M, down from 183,312 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Nike Inc B for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $126.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.44% or $2.87 during the last trading session, reaching $80.44. About 8.50M shares traded or 33.56% up from the average. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 24/05/2018 – Baltimore Bus Jr: Nike, not Under Armour, to get MLB uniform deal; 07/05/2018 – NIKE REPORTS ROSEMARY ST. CLAIR VP, GM OF GLOBAL WOMEN’S; 03/05/2018 – Nike CEO Apologizes for Corporate Culture That Excluded Some Staff; 11/04/2018 – NKE: Golden State forward Kevin Durant plans to decline player option and become unrestricted free-agent to restructure contract, league sources tell ESPN. Story w/ @BobbyMarks42 breaking down the options; 15/03/2018 – Nike Conducting Review of HR Practices — Memo; 22/03/2018 – BNN: Ackman exits Nike stake with $100M in profit; 16/03/2018 – The Drum: Second Nike exec steps down amid workplace behavior investigation; 16/04/2018 – NIKE’S DIVERSITY HEAD LEAVES AMID REVIEW OF CORPORATE CULTURE; 16/04/2018 – Highsnobiety: Virgil Abloh x Nike Air Force 1 Surfaces in “Volt” Colorway; 26/05/2018 – Annapolis Captl: Under Armour to give way to Nike

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 41 investors sold JEC shares while 180 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 118.53 million shares or 2.16% less from 121.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wetherby Asset Mgmt accumulated 0.03% or 2,797 shares. 185,219 were accumulated by Wedge Management L LP Nc. Asset Mgmt One Ltd has invested 0.04% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv holds 0.01% or 31,107 shares in its portfolio. Captrust Finance owns 4,514 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Twin Tree Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 0.01% or 20,856 shares. Farr Miller & Washington Lc Dc reported 8,705 shares. Lpl Fincl Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0% or 10,990 shares. Sigma Planning Corporation reported 3,337 shares stake. Dupont Mgmt has 0.01% invested in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) for 5,118 shares. Umb National Bank N A Mo holds 17,549 shares. First Midwest Fincl Bank Tru Division owns 8,055 shares. Payden And Rygel has invested 0% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Cna Fincl reported 1.02% stake. 1St Source Financial Bank holds 3,311 shares.

Select Equity Group Lp, which manages about $13.68 billion and $14766.39 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 231,767 shares to 2.71 million shares, valued at $494.46 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hill Rom Hldgs Inc (NYSE:HRC) by 437,552 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 742,433 shares, and cut its stake in Live Nation Entertainment In (NYSE:LYV).

Lathrop Investment Management Corp, which manages about $440.08M and $335.87M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Us Mid (SCHM) by 13,466 shares to 139,013 shares, valued at $7.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Martin Marietta Materials Inc (NYSE:MLM) by 6,495 shares in the quarter, for a total of 55,205 shares, and has risen its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New York-based First Long Island Invsts Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.97% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). New Jersey Better Educational Savings has invested 0.45% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Palisade Asset Mgmt Limited holds 39,000 shares. 88,912 were accumulated by Brinker. Acg Wealth stated it has 0.35% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Moreover, Fosun International Ltd has 0.1% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 19,567 shares. Tuttle Tactical Management reported 5,641 shares. Hills National Bank & Trust Tru Com reported 1.4% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Columbus Circle Invsts holds 452,649 shares or 0.97% of its portfolio. Monetta Financial Service stated it has 1.27% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Bahl And Gaynor Incorporated reported 0.42% stake. Moreover, Hollencrest Capital Mngmt has 0.03% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Atria Invests Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.13% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) or 35,949 shares. Point72 Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership has 410,623 shares. Wade G W reported 0.04% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $0.71 EPS, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.11 billion for 28.32 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.

