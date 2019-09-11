Jacobs Engr Group (JEC) Market Value Rose While First Wilshire Securities Management Cut Its Stake by $332,550; Constellation Brands (STZ) Holder Oakworth Capital Raised Its Stake by $8.87 Million as Shares Declined

Oakworth Capital Inc increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 6450.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakworth Capital Inc bought 50,701 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 51,487 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.03M, up from 786 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.80B market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $208.18. About 862,008 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 06/03/2018 – PROS Earns Placement on Constellation ShortList™ for Price Optimization Solutions; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS BOOSTS CLASS A QTR DIV TO 74C/SHR FROM 52C; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands reported better-than-expected quarterly sales and profit on Thursday, driven by strong demand for its Corona and Modelo beers and premium wines; 27/03/2018 – Xtensifi Partners with Constellation Digital Partners to Release Aquarius, Open Digital Banking Platform; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Volume Jumps More Than Six Times Average; 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Constellation Brands To ‘BBB/A-2’; Otlk Stable; 15/05/2018 – Two Sigma Advisers Adds P&G, Exits Constellation Brands: 13F; 22/03/2018 – SAIPEM SPA SPMI.Ml – SAIPEM BUYS LEWEK CONSTELLATION VESSEL; 29/03/2018 – STZ CEO: CANOPY GROWTH INVESTMENT ALLOWS 1ST MOVER ADVANTAGE; 24/05/2018 – Phase Four Tapped by Astro Digital as Certified Propulsion Provider for Landmapper Constellation and the Corvus Satellite Produ

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc decreased its stake in Jacobs Engr Group Inc (JEC) by 2.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc sold 4,434 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.34% . The hedge fund held 216,616 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.29M, down from 221,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc who had been investing in Jacobs Engr Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.33% or $2.15 during the last trading session, reaching $89.97. About 1.64M shares traded or 70.80% up from the average. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) has risen 23.19% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.19% the S&P500. Some Historical JEC News: 16/03/2018 – QUALCOMM DIRECTOR PAUL JACOBS WON’T BE RE-NOMINATED TO QUALCOMM; 11/04/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP INC – CONTRACT OPTION BEGINS IN MAY AND EXTENDS PERIOD OF PERFORMANCE THROUGH APRIL 2020; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm discussing Jacobs leaving board of directors; 16/03/2018 – NEW: Qualcomm board is meeting now and discussing fate of former CEO, chairman and current board member Paul Jacobs, Dow Jones reports; Jacobs indicated interest to Qualcomm’s board about taking the firm private, sources told CNBC; 08/05/2018 – Jacobs Engineering 2Q Net $48.6M; 12/04/2018 – PAUL JACOBS SEEKING FUNDING TO TRY TO TAKE CHIPMAKER PRIVATE; 03/05/2018 – Jacobs Declares Quarterly Dividend; 29/03/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP INC JEC.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $73 FROM $72; 12/04/2018 – Former Qualcomm chairman Paul Jacobs is assembling a group of buyers to take it private; 28/03/2018 – Jacobs Teams with London Transport Museum for Year of Engineering 2018

More notable recent Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Jacobs Completes New State-Of-The-Art Filtration Plant for PUB in Singapore – PRNewswire” on August 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) Better Than Average At Deploying Capital? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Jacobs progresses portfolio transformation – Seeking Alpha” on April 29, 2019. More interesting news about Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC) Share Price Has Gained 52% And Shareholders Are Hoping For More – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) Is Yielding 0.8% – But Is It A Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Analysts await Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.25 earnings per share, down 4.58% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.31 per share. JEC’s profit will be $167.28 million for 17.99 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.40 actual earnings per share reported by Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.71% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 41 investors sold JEC shares while 180 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 118.53 million shares or 2.16% less from 121.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sfe Invest Counsel has invested 1.15% of its portfolio in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management holds 0% or 4,322 shares in its portfolio. Employees Retirement System Of Texas reported 132,493 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). 429 were accumulated by Signaturefd Ltd Liability. Alliancebernstein LP reported 0.21% of its portfolio in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). 91,379 were accumulated by Citigroup. Moreover, Natixis has 0.02% invested in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) for 38,006 shares. Vanguard Group Inc invested 0.04% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). 2,797 are owned by Wetherby Asset Mgmt. Royal London Asset Mngmt Limited holds 0% or 55,229 shares in its portfolio. Hutchinson Ca invested in 5.57% or 246,158 shares. 16,719 were accumulated by Mason Street Ltd Liability Corporation. Glenmede Trust Com Na accumulated 245 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Incorporated invested in 538,206 shares.

Oakworth Capital Inc, which manages about $488.33 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 8,448 shares to 9,257 shares, valued at $763,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 298 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,514 shares, and cut its stake in Regions Financial Corp New (NYSE:RF).