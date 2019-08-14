Jacobs Engr Group (JEC) Market Valuation Rose While First Wilshire Securities Management Cut Position by $332,550; P2 Capital Partners Boosted Its Stake in Maximus (MMS) by $8.82 Million as Share Price Rose

P2 Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Maximus Inc (MMS) by 13.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. P2 Capital Partners Llc bought 125,929 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The hedge fund held 1.07 million shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $76.13M, up from 946,665 at the end of the previous reported quarter. P2 Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Maximus Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $75.75. About 300,752 shares traded or 8.56% up from the average. MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) has risen 15.00% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MMS News: 10/05/2018 – Maximus Cuts FY View To Rev $2.4B-$2.44B; 24/05/2018 – MAXIMUS Awarded Five-Yr Australian Disability Employment Services Contract Rebid; 21/05/2018 – MAXIMUS to Discuss Innovations in Long-Term Services and Supports and Waiver Programs at Medicaid Managed Care Congress; 10/05/2018 – Maximus 2Q EPS 84c; 10/05/2018 – Maximus Narrows FY View To EPS $3.30-EPS $3.40; 10/05/2018 – Maximus 2Q Net $55.5M; 20/04/2018 – DJ MAXIMUS Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MMS); 24/05/2018 – MAXIMUS:CONTRACT EST REV. RANGE OF $250M- $300M OVER 5 YRS; 18/04/2018 – MAXIMUS Contact Centers in Georgia and New Jersey Awarded by BenchmarkPortal; 24/05/2018 – MAXIMUS Awarded Five-Year Australian Disability Employment Services Contract Rebid

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc decreased its stake in Jacobs Engr Group Inc (JEC) by 2.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc sold 4,434 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.34% . The hedge fund held 216,616 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.29 million, down from 221,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc who had been investing in Jacobs Engr Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.73% or $3.13 during the last trading session, reaching $80.76. About 713,850 shares traded. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) has risen 23.19% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.19% the S&P500. Some Historical JEC News: 27/03/2018 – JACOBS VENTURE SECURES 5-YR, $99M NAVAL FACILITIES SW PACT; 16/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Qualcomm says Paul Jacobs will no be re-nominated to its board; it reached decision “following his; 22/03/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP – AWARDED CONTRACT FOR A PRE-FEASIBILITY STUDY, WITH OPTION OF PROCEEDING TO DETAILED FEASIBILITY STUDY, FOR KPC, UNITS; 28/03/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP INC JEC.N : MKM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $71 FROM $61; 23/04/2018 – Jacobs Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP INC – TRACKING ON PLAN TO ACHIEVE COST SYNERGIES FROM CH2M ACQUISITION; 12/04/2018 – CNBC Now: Former Qualcomm chairman Paul Jacobs is assembling a group of buyers to take it private; 09/03/2018 – QCOM, NXPI/@danprimack: Qualcomm: Paul Jacobs out as executive chairman. Will remain on the board. Also extending cash tender for NXP. – ! $QCOM $NXPI; 11/04/2018 – JACOBS GETS CONTRACT EXTENSION AT NASA JOHNSON SPACE CENTER; 16/03/2018 – QUALCOMM DIRECTOR PAUL JACOBS WON’T BE RE-NOMINATED TO BOARD

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 41 investors sold JEC shares while 180 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 118.53 million shares or 2.16% less from 121.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charles Schwab Mngmt invested 0.04% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Sun Life stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Hilton Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability accumulated 0.02% or 2,341 shares. Moreover, Hsbc Public Ltd has 0.01% invested in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) for 103,970 shares. First Manhattan invested 0% of its portfolio in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Nomura Asset Ltd holds 0.03% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) or 41,025 shares. 400 were reported by Carroll Fincl Assocs. Leavell Inv Mgmt Inc accumulated 6,475 shares. Tradewinds Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0% or 174 shares. Envestnet Asset holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) for 75,457 shares. Stevens First Principles Invest Advsrs reported 0.03% stake. Blair William & Com Il holds 9,678 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Etrade Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). 22,242 were accumulated by Norinchukin Bank & Trust The. Loews Corporation accumulated 130,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold MMS shares while 92 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 94 raised stakes. 56.34 million shares or 3.79% less from 58.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 567,635 are held by Ranger Management Lp. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 94,722 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 149,114 shares. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS). Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 0.02% of its portfolio in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) for 741,264 shares. 8,271 are owned by First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca. Tompkins Corp invested in 424 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Phocas Financial Corporation invested in 71,946 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & holds 137,256 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 6.98 million were reported by Vanguard Group Inc. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 0% or 3,935 shares. First Citizens Financial Bank Co holds 0.04% or 5,343 shares. 957 are held by Signaturefd Ltd Liability Corp. Aperio Group Ltd Liability Corporation reported 152,711 shares. Millennium Mngmt Limited Company reported 0% of its portfolio in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS).