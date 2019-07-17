Jacobs Engr Group (JEC) Holding Has Increased by Employees Retirement System Of Texas; Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Has Raised Its Exact Sciences (EXAS) Stake by $9.25 Million; Share Price Rose

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc increased its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS) by 5.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc bought 107,603 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.01M shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $173.71M, up from 1.90 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc who had been investing in Exact Sciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $114.95. About 930,136 shares traded. Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) has risen 83.30% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 78.87% the S&P500. Some Historical EXAS News: 16/03/2018 – Exact Sciences Corp: We admit to being early. But the science won’t be held back; 01/05/2018 – Exact Sciences Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 20/03/2018 – Mark Stenhouse to join Exact Sciences as President, Cologuard; 20/03/2018 – EXACT SCIENCES CORP – STENHOUSE, VICE PRESIDENT, U.S. IMMUNOLOGY AT ABBVIE, WILL ASSUME NEW POSITION ON APRIL 2, 2018; 06/03/2018 – Exact Sciences Names Paul Limburg Co-Chief Medical Officer; 26/04/2018 – EXACT SCIENCES CORP EXAS.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $420 MLN TO $430 MLN; 30/05/2018 – Exact Sciences Applauds American Cancer Society’s Updated Colorectal Cancer Screening Guidelines to Include People Age 45-49; 26/04/2018 – EXACT Sciences 1Q Loss/Shr 33c; 19/03/2018 – Harry Connick, Jr. and Wife and Cancer Survivor Jill Connick Team Up to Urge People 50 and Older to Get Screened for Colon Cancer; 19/03/2018 – Harry Connick, Jr. and Wife and Cancer Survivor Jill Connick Team Up to Urge People 50 and Older to Get Screened for Colon Canc

Employees Retirement System Of Texas increased its stake in Jacobs Engr Group Inc (JEC) by 128.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Employees Retirement System Of Texas bought 74,593 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.25% with the market. The institutional investor held 132,493 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.96M, up from 57,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Employees Retirement System Of Texas who had been investing in Jacobs Engr Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.71B market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $85.75. About 691,063 shares traded. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) has risen 21.94% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.51% the S&P500. Some Historical JEC News: 16/03/2018 – Former Chairman, CEO Paul Jacobs May Step Down From Qualcomm Board; 16/03/2018 – PAUL JACOBS SAYS IT IS “UNFORTUNATE AND DISAPPOINTING” THAT QUALCOMM BOARD IS ATTEMPTING TO REMOVE JACOBS FROM BOARD AT THIS TIME; 16/03/2018 – QUALCOMM DIRECTOR JACOBS WON’T BE RE-NOMINATED TO BOARD; 08/05/2018 – Jacobs Engineering Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $4.00-Adj EPS $4.40; 16/03/2018 – Paul Jacobs tells Qualcomm’s board he wants to take company private; 03/04/2018 – Marc Jacobs Fragrances Introduces New Women’s Fragrance “Daisy Love Marc Jacobs” and Global Campaign Featuring lnternationally-Acclaimed Model Kaia Gerber; 25/05/2018 – Medibio Corporate Health Extends Global Footprint Signing Contract with Jacobs Engineering; 22/03/2018 – KUWAIT PETROLEUM SELECTS JACOBS FOR EXPANSION IN LOCAL REFINING; 14/03/2018 – Jacobs Awarded Global IT Enterprise Operations and Maintenance Contract for US Special Operations Command; 08/05/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP INC – TRACKING ON PLAN TO ACHIEVE COST SYNERGIES FROM CH2M ACQUISITION

More notable recent Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Wells Fargo Downgrades Parsons On Valuation – Benzinga” on June 26, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Jacobs Wins Contract to Help Build the Largest Shipyard in the Arabian Gulf – PRNewswire” published on June 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Jacobs progresses portfolio transformation – Seeking Alpha” on April 29, 2019. More interesting news about Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Jacobs Engineering To Buy KeyW In $815M Deal – Benzinga” published on April 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Jacobs Engineering: A Great Industrial Stock With Little China Exposure – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 20, 2019.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $49,779 activity.

Employees Retirement System Of Texas, which manages about $6.63B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 1,963 shares to 184,679 shares, valued at $30.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) by 6,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 182,600 shares, and cut its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 41 investors sold JEC shares while 180 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 118.53 million shares or 2.16% less from 121.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Capital Lc invested in 0.03% or 1.72 million shares. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Company has 0.12% invested in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Manufacturers Life Ins The holds 0.01% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) or 120,187 shares. 4,929 were reported by Driehaus Cap Mgmt. Epoch Investment Ptnrs has invested 0.31% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Royal Bancorp Of Canada has 1.10M shares. Benjamin F Edwards And Inc has 5,480 shares. Tarbox Family Office Incorporated has invested 0% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). First Fincl Bank has invested 0.05% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Stevens First Principles Advisors has invested 0.03% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage accumulated 8,653 shares or 0% of the stock. Gulf Interest Bank & Trust (Uk) reported 0.04% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Lpl Finance Lc invested in 10,990 shares. Investec Asset Management holds 0.5% of its portfolio in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) for 1.68M shares. 22,451 were accumulated by Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold EXAS shares while 103 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 126.90 million shares or 19.88% more from 105.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Columbia Asset holds 4,695 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Moreover, Riverpark Limited Com has 0.98% invested in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) for 26,055 shares. 6,000 were accumulated by Westfield Capital Mngmt L P. Cambridge Inv Rech reported 29,197 shares. First Republic Mngmt invested in 0% or 4,905 shares. Fred Alger Mngmt accumulated 699,104 shares. Blackrock holds 5.68 million shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 104,017 shares. Kames Cap Public Ltd Co holds 1.31% of its portfolio in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) for 534,199 shares. Fulton State Bank Na has 0.02% invested in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Comerica Bank & Trust stated it has 0% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). 45,047 were accumulated by Northeast Inv Mngmt. Wisconsin Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 27,125 shares. Jefferies Gru Ltd Company accumulated 85,891 shares. Stevens Cap Mgmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.09% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS).

Since January 23, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $45.14 million activity. 304,397 shares valued at $24.74M were sold by Conroy Kevin T on Thursday, January 24. On Wednesday, January 23 COWARD D SCOTT sold $13.23 million worth of Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) or 169,109 shares.

More notable recent Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Exact Sciences Q1 revenue up 79%; Cologuard volume up 79% – Seeking Alpha” on April 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “7 Cheap Biotech Stocks to Buy Now – Nasdaq” published on August 23, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Exact Sciences Corporation Stock Is Jumping Again Today – Nasdaq” on August 23, 2018. More interesting news about Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About PTC Inc (PTC) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Monday Option Activity: EXAS, TIF, PETS – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 08, 2019.