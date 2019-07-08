Jacobs Engr Group (JEC) Holder Swiss National Bank Upped Its Position; Ecolab (Ecl) (ECL) Holder Augustine Asset Management Trimmed Its Stake

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Jacobs Engr Group Inc (JEC) by 2.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swiss National Bank bought 11,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.25% with the market. The institutional investor held 426,543 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.07M, up from 414,743 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swiss National Bank who had been investing in Jacobs Engr Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $84.23. About 88,403 shares traded. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) has risen 21.94% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.51% the S&P500. Some Historical JEC News: 16/03/2018 – QUALCOMM – PAUL JACOBS WILL NOT BE RE-NOMINATED TO QUALCOMM BOARD OF DIRECTORS AT QUALCOMM’S ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS ON MARCH 23, 2018; 05/04/2018 – “Any world-class program is going to have to equip students in this field to compete,” says John Jacobs, executive director of Georgetown University’s McDonough School of Business; 29/03/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP INC JEC.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $73 FROM $72; 16/03/2018 – Paul Jacobs tells Qualcomm’s board he wants to take company private; 16/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: Qualcomm discussing Jacobs leaving board of directors; 11/04/2018 – Jacobs Receives Contract Extension at NASA Johnson Space Center; 16/03/2018 – QUALCOMM DIRECTOR PAUL JACOBS WON’T BE RE-NOMINATED TO BOARD; 15/03/2018 – Former Qualcomm chairman Jacobs seeking funds to buyout the chipmaker -FT; 08/05/2018 – JACOBS SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.00 TO $4.40, EST. $4.01; 23/04/2018 – Jacobs Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Augustine Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc (Ecl) (ECL) by 12.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Augustine Asset Management Inc sold 2,761 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 19,095 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.37M, down from 21,856 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Ecolab Inc (Ecl) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $56.97B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $197.63. About 79,629 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 22.95% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.52% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 41 investors sold JEC shares while 180 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 118.53 million shares or 2.16% less from 121.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Amp Cap has 0.01% invested in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Braun Stacey Associates owns 154,034 shares. Private Advisor Group Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 6,013 shares in its portfolio. Ameritas Investment Ptnrs Incorporated has 2,104 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Perella Weinberg Prtn Management Ltd Partnership reported 30,286 shares. 4,648 are owned by Suntrust Banks Inc. Brown Advisory, Maryland-based fund reported 97,235 shares. Ameriprise has 0% invested in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). 1832 Asset Management Lp, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 45,899 shares. 10,054 are held by Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Hldg. Glenmede Na has invested 0% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Stevens First Principles Investment Advsr has 555 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur Co The invested in 0.01% or 120,187 shares. Grandfield & Dodd Ltd Llc, a New York-based fund reported 7,555 shares. Country Club Co Na reported 57,105 shares.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $49,779 activity.

Swiss National Bank, which manages about $91.16B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 184,087 shares to 3.51M shares, valued at $455.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 7,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 688,816 shares, and cut its stake in Brookfield Property Reit Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 326 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 204.31 million shares or 2.94% less from 210.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paloma Prtn Management reported 0.05% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). First Fincl Bank reported 1% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Hall Laurie J Trustee stated it has 2,560 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Private Ocean Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 162 shares in its portfolio. Bp Public Limited Company owns 99,000 shares. Guardian Life Insur Of America owns 730 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Welch & Forbes Ltd, Massachusetts-based fund reported 388,946 shares. Chem Bankshares reported 3,515 shares stake. Credit Agricole S A accumulated 0.04% or 3,690 shares. Richard Bernstein Advsr Limited Liability stated it has 0.2% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Moreover, Parnassus Invests Ca has 0.27% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Rockland Tru has invested 1.37% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Mcdaniel Terry has 5.2% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt owns 2,591 shares. Checchi Cap Advisers Lc reported 0.05% stake.

Analysts await Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) to report earnings on July, 30 before the open. They expect $1.41 earnings per share, up 11.02% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.27 per share. ECL’s profit will be $406.42 million for 35.04 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.03 actual earnings per share reported by Ecolab Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.89% EPS growth.

Augustine Asset Management Inc, which manages about $270.82 million and $150.65 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tapestry Inc (Tpr) by 17,891 shares to 110,834 shares, valued at $3.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alcoa (Aa) by 13,024 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,504 shares, and has risen its stake in Suncor Energy (Su) (NYSE:SU).

Since March 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $171,050 activity.

