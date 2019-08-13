Jacobs Engr Group (JEC) Holder Fairfax Financial Holdings LTD Can Has Lowered Its Stake by $675,000; Capital One Finl (COF) Holder Nfc Investments Has Raised Holding

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can decreased its stake in Jacobs Engr Group Inc (JEC) by 16.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can sold 9,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.34% . The hedge fund held 47,000 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.53 million, down from 56,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can who had been investing in Jacobs Engr Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.43% or $2.95 during the last trading session, reaching $82.95. About 843,015 shares traded. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) has risen 23.19% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.19% the S&P500. Some Historical JEC News: 25/05/2018 – Medibio Corporate Health Extends Global Footprint Signing Contract with Jacobs Engineering; 25/05/2018 – MEDIBIO LTD – FIRST-PHASE CONTRACT EXTENDS MEDIBIO’S ENGAGEMENT WITH JACOB’S BEYOND ASIA PACIFIC; 29/03/2018 – Saudi Aramco Selects Jacobs for Zuluf Field Development Program; 16/03/2018 – Former Chairman, CEO Paul Jacobs May Step Down From Qualcomm Board; 31/05/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP INC – AWARDED $65 MLN ONE-YEAR CONTRACT; 03/04/2018 – Marc Jacobs Fragrances Introduces New Women’s Fragrance “Daisy Love Marc Jacobs” and Global Campaign Featuring lnternationally-Acclaimed Model Kaia Gerber; 09/03/2018 – Qualcomm Replaces Chairman Jacobs with Independent Director — Barron’s Blog; 24/05/2018 – MEDIBIO LTD – MEB SIGNS GLOBAL CONTRACT WITH JACOBS ENGINEERING-MEB.AX; 18/04/2018 – Jacobs Achieves Gold at Workplace Wellbeing Awards; 16/03/2018 – Paul Jacobs tells Qualcomm’s board he wants to take company private

Nfc Investments Llc increased its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (COF) by 15.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nfc Investments Llc bought 18,651 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The hedge fund held 136,755 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.17M, up from 118,104 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nfc Investments Llc who had been investing in Capital One Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.30% or $2.02 during the last trading session, reaching $85.69. About 1.95M shares traded. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has declined 1.44% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.44% the S&P500. Some Historical COF News: 05/03/2018 StarBusinessClub: Amazon in talks with JPMorgan, Capital One over chequing accounts; 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q Cont Ops EPS $2.61; 16/05/2018 – Capital One Presenting at Conference May 31; 08/05/2018 – Capital One Had Earlier Sold the Mortgages to Intermediary Credit Suisse; 13/03/2018 – Capital One Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/03/2018 – FED COMMENTS ON CAPITAL ONE’S CAPITAL PLAN IN STATEMENT; 15/05/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL-APRIL DOMESTIC CREDIT CARD NET CHARGE-OFFS RATE 5.04 PCT VS 5.29 PCT IN MARCH; 16/04/2018 – FITBIT INC – FITBIT PAY ADDS CHASE TO EXISTING BANK AND CARD ISSUERS AMERICAN EXPRESS, BANK OF AMERICA, CAPITAL ONE, U.S. BANK AND WELLS FARGO IN U.S; 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q-End Total Assets $362.9 Billion; 08/05/2018 – Capital One to Sell About $17B of Mortgages to Credit Suisse Unit

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 41 investors sold JEC shares while 180 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 118.53 million shares or 2.16% less from 121.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Synovus owns 1,500 shares. Sei Invs has 40,923 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Weiss Multi holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) for 38,000 shares. United Asset Strategies holds 1.05% of its portfolio in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) for 59,189 shares. Exane Derivatives stated it has 20 shares. Dupont Mngmt reported 5,118 shares. Asset One Limited reported 0.04% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Smithfield Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Loews accumulated 130,000 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Etrade Capital Management Limited Liability invested in 13,232 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa stated it has 0% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Michigan-based Ls Invest Advsrs Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.04% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Riverhead Capital Limited Liability Co has invested 0.01% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Cna Finance owns 64,000 shares for 1.02% of their portfolio. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 249,498 shares.

