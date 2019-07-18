Jacobs Engr Group (JEC) Holder Fairfax Financial Holdings LTD Can Decreased Its Holding by $675,000; As Legg Mason (LM) Valuation Rose, Holder Systematic Financial Management LP Has Upped Its Position

Systematic Financial Management Lp increased its stake in Legg Mason Inc. (LM) by 3.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Systematic Financial Management Lp bought 14,775 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 500,375 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.70M, up from 485,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Systematic Financial Management Lp who had been investing in Legg Mason Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.82% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $37.7. About 539,919 shares traded. Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) has declined 7.85% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.28% the S&P500. Some Historical LM News: 16/05/2018 – Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC Announces Distributions for the Months of June, July, August and September 2018; 20/03/2018 – Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. Announces Financial Position as of January 31, 2018; 25/04/2018 – LEGG MASON INC – QUARTERLY DIVIDEND INCREASED BY 21% TO $0.34, PER SHARE; 10/04/2018 – ClearBridge American Energy MLP Fund Inc. Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 01/05/2018 – Charlie Dreifus Celebrates 20 Years at Royce; 10/04/2018 – ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc. Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 30/05/2018 – LEGG MASON TAKING $67M CHARGE RELATED TO DOJ CASE; 25/04/2018 – LEGG MASON 4Q OPER REV. $785.1M, EST. $761.2M; 09/05/2018 – Legg Mason Affiliated Closed-End Funds Commentaries Now Available; 10/05/2018 – Legg Mason End-April Assets Under Mgmt $752.3B Vs End-March $754.1B

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can decreased its stake in Jacobs Engr Group Inc (JEC) by 16.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can sold 9,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.25% with the market. The hedge fund held 47,000 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.53 million, down from 56,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can who had been investing in Jacobs Engr Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $84.74. About 690,267 shares traded. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) has risen 21.94% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.51% the S&P500. Some Historical JEC News: 14/03/2018 – JACOBS GETS GLOBAL IT ENTERPRISE OPS & MAINTENANCE CONTRACT FOR; 22/03/2018 – Kuwait Petroleum Corporation Selects Jacobs for Expansion in Local Refining Capacity Pre-Feasibility Study; 14/03/2018 – Jacobs Awarded Global IT Enterprise Operations and Maintenance Contract for US Special Operations Command; 12/03/2018 – Jennifer Jacobs: BREAKING: Trump issues order to block Qualcomm takeover by Broadcom; 28/03/2018 – Jacobs Teams with London Transport Museum for Year of Engineering 2018; 02/04/2018 – RESONANT – WILL ALSO NOMINATE AS INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS JACK JACOBS, RETIRED COLONEL UNITED STATES ARMY & JOSH JACOBS, EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN OF THE MAVEN; 09/03/2018 – Qualcomm Replaces Chairman Jacobs with Independent Director — Barron’s Blog; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm Director Paul Jacobs Will Not Be Re-Nominated to Qualcomm Board; 08/05/2018 – JACOBS 2Q ADJ EPS $1.00, EST. 88C; 15/03/2018 – REFILE-Former Qualcomm chairman Jacobs seeking funds to buy out the chipmaker -FT

Systematic Financial Management Lp, which manages about $14.04B and $2.92B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 18,596 shares to 87,335 shares, valued at $5.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Cl B (BRKB) by 5,031 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,213 shares, and cut its stake in Exelon Corp. (NYSE:EXC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.66, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold LM shares while 67 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 70.12 million shares or 1.47% more from 69.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hightower Svcs Lta invested in 10,720 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 53,507 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Vident Inv Advisory Limited Company has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM). Bessemer Gru Inc holds 5,794 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 22,379 shares. 528,028 were accumulated by Ameriprise Financial. Stevens Lp owns 46,041 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc invested in 681,732 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Wellington Management Grp Llp has invested 0% in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM). 36,480 are held by Mitsubishi Ufj Tru Bk. Manufacturers Life Ins The reported 139,818 shares stake. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D accumulated 880,000 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Partnership holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) for 346,567 shares. Texas-based Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM). Hotchkis Wiley Cap Ltd has 0.02% invested in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) for 194,479 shares.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $49,779 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 41 investors sold JEC shares while 180 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 118.53 million shares or 2.16% less from 121.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strs Ohio invested in 0.05% or 153,497 shares. Gulf International Bankshares (Uk) invested in 27,435 shares. Federated Invsts Inc Pa reported 1,141 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Management owns 0.02% invested in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) for 321,274 shares. San Francisco Sentry Investment Grp (Ca) holds 0% or 88 shares. Nomura Asset Mngmt Com has 41,025 shares. First Personal Service has 0.03% invested in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) for 1,242 shares. Aviva Plc reported 49,140 shares. Toronto Dominion Natl Bank owns 82,351 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board accumulated 9,937 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System reported 159,093 shares. Scotia Cap Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Lipe & Dalton has invested 2.04% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Whittier Co invested in 2,050 shares or 0% of the stock. Epoch Invest Prtn Incorporated owns 957,383 shares.

Analysts await Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $1.26 earnings per share, down 6.67% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.35 per share. JEC’s profit will be $172.12M for 16.81 P/E if the $1.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.19 actual earnings per share reported by Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.88% EPS growth.