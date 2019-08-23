Jacobs Engr Group (JEC) Holder Cushing Asset Management LP Has Decreased Stake by $384,525 as Shares Rose; As Phillips (PSX) Stock Price Rose, Blue Edge Capital Has Raised by $951,730 Its Stake

Cushing Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Jacobs Engr Group Inc (JEC) by 8.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cushing Asset Management Lp sold 5,127 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.34% . The hedge fund held 56,569 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.25M, down from 61,696 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cushing Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Jacobs Engr Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $86.55. About 731,446 shares traded. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) has risen 23.19% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.19% the S&P500. Some Historical JEC News: 28/03/2018 – DollarDays Announces Jim Jacobs As New Chief Financial Officer; 16/03/2018 – Former Chairman, CEO Paul Jacobs May Step Down From Qualcomm Board; 15/03/2018 – RECENTLY DEMOTED CHAIRMAN OF QUALCOMM PAUL JACOBS APPROACHED SEVERAL GLOBAL INVESTORS IN EFFORT TO ACQUIRE QUALCOMM – FT, CITING; 22/03/2018 – BBL COMMODITIES FOUNDER JONATHAN GOLDBERG SAYS TO LAUNCH NEW $1 BLN MACRO FUND WITH FORMER GOLDMAN SACHS COLLEAGUE BEN JACOBS; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm Director Paul Jacobs will not be re-nominated to board; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm ousts Jacobs as director over buyout plan; 03/04/2018 – Marc Jacobs Fragrances Introduces New Women’s Fragrance “Daisy Love Marc Jacobs” and Global Campaign Featuring; 11/04/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP – CONTRACT EXTENSION IS 2-YR OPTION WITH POTENTIAL VALUE OF $437.5 MLN, BRINGING TOTAL VALUE OF CONTRACT TO $1.46 BLN; 08/05/2018 – Jacobs Engineering Had Seen FY18 Adjusted EPS $3.85-$4.25; 27/03/2018 – JACOBS SECURES MULTI-DISCIPLINE CONTRACT FROM NAVAL FACILITIES

Blue Edge Capital Llc increased its stake in Phillips (PSX) by 0.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Edge Capital Llc bought 10 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 5,150 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $490.14M, up from 5,140 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Edge Capital Llc who had been investing in Phillips for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $98.46. About 1.78 million shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES AND OTHER INCOME $24,046 MLN VS $23,712 MLN; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66: Midstream 1Q Net Income $233 Million; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 GARLAND: DON’T HOLD A LOT OF HOPE FOR RINS REFORM; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 BEGINS 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 22/05/2018 – Dennis K Burke Becomes Northeast Distributor for Phillips 66/Kendall Lubricants; 23/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 SAYS BORGER MAINTENANCE CRIMPING FUEL OUTPUT; 06/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY RETURNING ALL UNITS TO PRODUCTION; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 – EARNINGS REFLECT BENEFIT OF DIVERSIFIED PORTFOLIO, AND ARE ALSO SEEING POSITIVE, ONGOING IMPACTS FROM U.S. TAX REFORM

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $165,816 activity.

Blue Edge Capital Llc, which manages about $153.03M and $263.48 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 6,410 shares to 21,477 shares, valued at $1.60B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Doubleline Ttl Rtrn by 1,362 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,293 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock Ind (VT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold PSX shares while 350 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 305.73 million shares or 2.08% less from 312.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stifel Financial Corporation holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 320,971 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.14% or 204,404 shares. Ls Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.13% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Exane Derivatives reported 38,244 shares. Guardian Life Ins Of America has 1,209 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Mackenzie Financial Corporation has invested 0.03% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Blb&B Advsr Limited Liability Co, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 3,255 shares. Horizon Invests Limited Liability owns 0.12% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 34,760 shares. Archford Strategies Ltd has 472 shares. Legacy Private Tru holds 2,461 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Conning invested in 0.05% or 16,361 shares. Spirit Of America Mgmt Ny invested in 1.14% or 81,987 shares. Ballentine Prtnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 3,450 shares. Montag A And Assocs Inc invested 0.04% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Fil Ltd accumulated 0.01% or 42,575 shares.

More notable recent Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Phillips 66 Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Many Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Did Insiders Buy, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Phillips 66, Phillips 66 Partners to eliminate IDRs – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Phillips 66 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Could Be Your Next Investment – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 20, 2019.

More notable recent Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “10 Serious Earnings Season Winners from the Week of August 10 – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 10, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Jacobs Engineering Reports Q3 Earnings Beat – Benzinga” published on August 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Weâ€™re Not Keen On Jacobs Engineering Group Inc.â€™s (NYSE:JEC) 7.1% Return On Capital – Yahoo News” on January 23, 2019. More interesting news about Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Have Insiders Been Buying Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Signal Lower Start On Wall Street – Benzinga” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Cushing Asset Management Lp, which manages about $4.99B and $2.95B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Altus Midstream Co by 3.73 million shares to 4.22M shares, valued at $24.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Atlantica Yield Plc by 86,970 shares in the quarter, for a total of 476,230 shares, and has risen its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).