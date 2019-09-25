Jacobs Engr Group In (JEC) Holder Loews Raised Its Stake; As Whirlpool (WHR) Valuation Rose, Holder Loudon Investment Management Has Lowered Its Position

Loews Corp increased its stake in Jacobs Engr Group In (JEC) by 15.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loews Corp bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.34% . The institutional investor held 150,000 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.66M, up from 130,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loews Corp who had been investing in Jacobs Engr Group In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $90.42. About 797,472 shares traded. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) has risen 23.19% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.19% the S&P500. Some Historical JEC News: 14/03/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP INC – AWARDED $778MLN CONTRACT TO PROVIDE GLOBAL IT ENTERPRISE OPERATIONS & MAINTENANCE SOLUTIONS FOR USSOCOM; 08/05/2018 – JACOBS SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.00 TO $4.40, EST. $4.01; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm Board Is Meeting Now and Discussing Jacobs’ Fate; 14/03/2018 – JACOBS GETS $778M CONTRACT FOR US SPECIAL OPS COMMAND; 08/05/2018 – Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. Reports Earnings for the Second Quarter of Fiscal 2018; 16/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: Qualcomm discussing Jacobs leaving board of directors; 05/04/2018 – “Any world-class program is going to have to equip students in this field to compete,” says John Jacobs, executive director of Georgetown University’s McDonough School of Business; 08/05/2018 – Jacobs Engineering Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $4.00-Adj EPS $4.40; 16/03/2018 – JACOBS: QCOM OPPORTUNITIES CHALLENGING AS STANDALONE PUBLIC CO; 11/04/2018 – JACOBS GETS CONTRACT EXTENSION AT NASA JOHNSON SPACE CENTER

Loudon Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Whirlpool Corp (WHR) by 81.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loudon Investment Management Llc sold 45,987 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.09% . The institutional investor held 10,565 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.50 million, down from 56,552 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loudon Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Whirlpool Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $149.18. About 441,898 shares traded. Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) has risen 13.75% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.75% the S&P500. Some Historical WHR News: 17/04/2018 – Whirlpool Corporation Announces Annual Stockholders’ Meeting Results; 08/05/2018 – WHIRLPOOL OF INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 913.8M RUPEES; EST. 892M; 26/04/2018 – CrainsDetroitBus: Whirlpool learns some Trump tariffs are good, some not; 24/04/2018 – WHIRLPOOL CORP SAYS COMPANY EXPECTS TO EXECUTE SHARE REPURCHASES OF APPROXIMATELY $1 BLN IN FORM OF A MODIFIED DUTCH AUCTION TENDER OFFER; 23/04/2018 – Whirlpool Misses EPS, Revenue Expectations — Earnings Review; 24/04/2018 – NIDEC TO ACQUIRE WHIRLPOOL CORPORATION’S COMPRESSOR BUSINESS; 23/04/2018 – Whirlpool Sees FY EPS $12.30-EPS $13.30; 06/03/2018 – Three Sears Hometown Stores in Mississippi Refresh Appliance Retail Strategy; 09/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Whirlpool of India for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 06/03/2018 – Refreshed Appliance Shopping Experience Coming to Fergus Falls Sears Hometown Store

Loews Corp, which manages about $12.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) by 336,000 shares to 830,000 shares, valued at $7.94M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kbr Inc (NYSE:KBR) by 16,047 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,424 shares, and cut its stake in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.75 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 29 investors sold JEC shares while 160 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 130 raised stakes. 113.75 million shares or 4.04% less from 118.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 89,501 were accumulated by Arizona State Retirement Sys. First Personal Ser has 1,250 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins Co The has invested 0.01% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Amica Mutual Ins, a Rhode Island-based fund reported 5,849 shares. Rampart Invest Com holds 0.02% or 1,533 shares. Evanson Asset Mgmt Limited Liability holds 5,000 shares. Aperio Group Llc holds 0.03% or 93,142 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement stated it has 0.04% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Sun Life Financial reported 0% stake. Huntington Bankshares has invested 0% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Ls Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.05% or 8,939 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 9,637 shares. Park Natl Oh, a Ohio-based fund reported 10,318 shares. Trustco Bankshares Corporation N Y has invested 0.34% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Twin Tree Mngmt Lp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 51 investors sold WHR shares while 155 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 58.20 million shares or 3.21% more from 56.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 9,204 are owned by Covenant Multifamily Offices Ltd. Ls Limited Liability owns 3,774 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Architects accumulated 225 shares or 0.01% of the stock. First Limited Partnership stated it has 28,063 shares. Gendell Jeffrey L has invested 0.24% in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Td Asset Mgmt holds 18,660 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bollard Group Inc Ltd Liability Corporation reported 2,312 shares. Andra Ap owns 45,000 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. First Personal Fincl Serv invested 0% of its portfolio in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). The United Kingdom-based Hsbc Pcl has invested 0.03% in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Coastline Trust Commerce holds 8,970 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Johnson Invest Counsel accumulated 3,206 shares. Lsv Asset reported 2.34M shares or 0.5% of all its holdings. 60 were reported by Jnba Finance. Moreover, Banque Pictet Cie has 0.02% invested in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR).

Loudon Investment Management Llc, which manages about $170.56 million and $117.88 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Telus Corp (NYSE:TU) by 25,292 shares to 28,825 shares, valued at $1.06M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Leggett & Platt Inc (NYSE:LEG) by 38,224 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,614 shares, and has risen its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).