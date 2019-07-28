Jacobs Engr Group Del (JEC) Stake Upped by Southeast Asset Advisors Inc; Holder Eam Investors Lifted America’s Car Mart (CRMT) Holding

Eam Investors Llc increased its stake in America’s Car Mart Inc. (CRMT) by 114.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eam Investors Llc bought 17,397 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.22% with the market. The institutional investor held 32,598 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.98 million, up from 15,201 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eam Investors Llc who had been investing in America’s Car Mart Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $592.58 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $88.66. About 43,160 shares traded. America's Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) has risen 78.22% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 73.79% the S&P500. Some Historical CRMT News: 27/03/2018 – America’s Car-Mart at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 02/05/2018 – America’s Car-Mart Named to Forbes List of America’s Best Midsize Employers for 2018; 21/05/2018 – America’s Car-Mart Reports Diluted Earnings per Share of $1.43 on Revenues of $169 Million; 20/04/2018 – DJ America’s Car-Mart Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CRMT); 20/03/2018 America’s Car-Mart Access Event Set By Stephens Inc for Mar. 27; 21/05/2018 – America’s Car-Mart 4Q Rev $169M; 21/05/2018 – America’s Car-Mart 4Q EPS $1.43

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc increased its stake in Jacobs Engr Group Inc Del (JEC) by 56.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc bought 9,395 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.25% with the market. The institutional investor held 26,110 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.96 million, up from 16,715 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc who had been investing in Jacobs Engr Group Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $84.96. About 545,815 shares traded. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) has risen 21.94% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.51% the S&P500. Some Historical JEC News: 09/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Paul Jacobs to Continue to Serve on Board; 12/04/2018 – Alex Sherman: The fact that Jacobs has gone to ARM to help acquire Qualcomm, according to people familiar with the matter, is; 16/03/2018 – QUALCOMM – PAUL JACOBS WILL NOT BE RE-NOMINATED TO QUALCOMM BOARD OF DIRECTORS AT QUALCOMM’S ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS ON MARCH 23, 2018; 09/05/2018 – Jacobs Consortium Wins New Dublin Metro North Contract from Transport Infrastructure Ireland; 28/03/2018 – Jacobs Teams with London Transport Museum for Year of Engineering 2018; 08/05/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP INC – CONFIDENT IN ABILITY TO SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE NET DEBT IN SECOND HALF OF FISCAL 2019; 16/03/2018 – JACOBS SEES OPPORTUNITIES TO ACCELERATE QUALCOMM’S SUCCESS; 08/05/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP INC – TRACKING ON PLAN TO ACHIEVE COST SYNERGIES FROM CH2M ACQUISITION; 16/03/2018 – Paul Jacobs tells Qualcomm’s board he wants to take company private; 16/03/2018 – QUALCOMM INC QCOM.O DISCUSSING REMOVING PAUL JACOBS FROM ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 41 investors sold JEC shares while 180 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 118.53 million shares or 2.16% less from 121.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Loews Corp has invested 0.08% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Glenmede Trust Communications Na holds 0% or 245 shares. Sit Inv owns 156,800 shares for 0.37% of their portfolio. Tru Department Mb Fin National Bank N A invested 0.03% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Cornerstone Advsr Inc invested in 170 shares or 0% of the stock. 668,951 were reported by Lord Abbett Lc. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc reported 17,454 shares stake. Long Road Investment Counsel Lc holds 4,300 shares. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Trust reported 2,702 shares. 200 are held by Sun Life Financial. Nebraska-based Cls Investments Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Llc accumulated 16,719 shares. Sandy Spring Fincl Bank invested in 0% or 400 shares. Washington Trust Bank & Trust owns 938 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Malaga Cove Ltd Com holds 1.93% or 42,040 shares in its portfolio.

Eam Investors Llc, which manages about $932.15M and $407.57M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Xbiotech Inc by 35,216 shares to 90,350 shares, valued at $996,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) by 7,403 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,453 shares, and cut its stake in The Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS).

Investors sentiment is 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 10 investors sold CRMT shares while 36 reduced holdings. only 25 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 4.91 million shares or 5.13% more from 4.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Horrell Cap Management stated it has 1.45% of its portfolio in America's Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT). United Services Automobile Association invested 0% of its portfolio in America's Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 1,185 shares. Credit Agricole S A accumulated 0.17% or 34,412 shares. Washington-based Parametric Associate Ltd Liability Co has invested 0% in America's Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT). Wells Fargo & Mn owns 12,800 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Management stated it has 35,245 shares. Dimensional Fund LP holds 0.02% in America's Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) or 562,534 shares. Federated Pa reported 0% stake. California Employees Retirement Systems reported 23,637 shares. Friess Associate Llc stated it has 74,726 shares or 0.5% of all its holdings. Moreover, Connor Clark Lunn Investment Ltd has 0.01% invested in America's Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) for 20,935 shares. Cwm Ltd Liability Com stated it has 48 shares. 11,600 are held by Swiss National Bank. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp invested in 93,336 shares.