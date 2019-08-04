Jacobs Engr Group Del (JEC) Stake Maintained by Southeast Asset Advisors Inc; United Parcel Service (UPS) Stake Maintained by Sunbelt Securities Inc

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc increased its stake in Jacobs Engr Group Inc Del (JEC) by 56.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc bought 9,395 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.34% . The institutional investor held 26,110 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.96M, up from 16,715 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc who had been investing in Jacobs Engr Group Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $79.67. About 1.08 million shares traded or 19.06% up from the average. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) has risen 23.19% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.19% the S&P500. Some Historical JEC News: 08/05/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP INC – TRACKING ON PLAN TO ACHIEVE COST SYNERGIES FROM CH2M ACQUISITION; 08/05/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING BOOSTS FORECAST; 09/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Jacobs Will No Longer Serve in an Executive Management Capacity; 16/03/2018 – NEW: Qualcomm is board meeting now and discussing the fate of former CEO, chairman and current board member Paul Jacobs, Dow Jones reports; Jacobs indicated interest to Qualcomm’s board about taking the firm private, sources told CNBC; 02/04/2018 – RESONANT – WILL ALSO NOMINATE AS INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS JACK JACOBS, RETIRED COLONEL UNITED STATES ARMY & JOSH JACOBS, EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN OF THE MAVEN; 12/04/2018 – Former Qualcomm chairman Paul Jacobs is assembling buyers to take it private; 30/03/2018 – Christian Bizforum: Qualcomm discussing Jacobs leaving board of directors: sources (Reuters) – Qualcomm Inc’s board of; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm Director Paul Jacobs Will Not Be Re-Nominated to Qualcomm Board; 12/04/2018 – JACOBS IS SAID TO BE MAKING PROGRESS IN QUALCOMM BID FUNDING; 11/04/2018 – Jacobs Receives Contract Extension at NASA Johnson Space Center

Sunbelt Securities Inc increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 109.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sunbelt Securities Inc bought 6,535 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 12,530 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.40M, up from 5,995 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.64B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $117.2. About 3.67M shares traded or 8.30% up from the average. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 19/03/2018 – General Dynamics Stands Pat With CSRA Bid as New Suitor Ups Ante; 30/05/2018 – New Sign From Above As UPS Unveils New Look For 747 Jet Ahead Of Expo 2020 Dubai; 08/05/2018 – WALMART INC’S WMT.N ONLINE GROCERY DELIVERY PARTNERSHIPS WITH RIDE-HAILING SERVICES UBER AND LYFT HAVE ENDED; 18/05/2018 – S&PGR Ups Rtg To ‘AA’ On San Bernardino Cnty FCD, CA JOBs; 19/03/2018 – AMAZON, UPS SAID TO BE EXPLORING A330NEO FREIGHTER; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service 1Q EPS $1.55; 06/03/2018 – United Parcel Service Names Nando Cesarone International President; 26/04/2018 – UPS Bond Trading Jumps to More Than Twice Average; 30/05/2018 – UPS SAYS GAS LEAK FROM PROPANE TANKS INSIDE A TRAILER MAY HAVE CAUSED EXPLOSION AT KENTUCKY FACILITY; 12/04/2018 – UPS Consumer Survey Shows Popularity of Third-Party Marketplaces

More notable recent Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC) Share Price Has Gained 52% And Shareholders Are Hoping For More – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Jacobs progresses portfolio transformation – Seeking Alpha” published on April 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Jacobs completes tender offer for KeyW – Seeking Alpha” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Jacobs Engineering Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on May 06, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday – Benzinga” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 41 investors sold JEC shares while 180 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 118.53 million shares or 2.16% less from 121.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co New York holds 0.09% or 35,708 shares. Ashfield Capital Partners Lc owns 16,371 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Scopus Asset Management LP invested 1.98% of its portfolio in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Captrust Advsrs has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Granite Investment Partners Llc has 0.63% invested in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Geode Capital Management invested in 1.72 million shares. Cacti Asset Mngmt Ltd Co has 864,135 shares. Artisan Ltd Partnership has 0.34% invested in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Kwmg Ltd Com has invested 0% of its portfolio in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Hightower Advsr Lc accumulated 6,480 shares. Palisade Capital Nj holds 3,090 shares. Royal Natl Bank Of Scotland Gp Public Limited Com holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) for 9,346 shares. Susquehanna Int Gp Limited Liability Partnership owns 8,922 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insur Com The owns 120,187 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Zwj Investment Counsel accumulated 299,326 shares.

Sunbelt Securities Inc, which manages about $158.18M and $200.02M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Agnc Invt Corp by 37,775 shares to 82,252 shares, valued at $1.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4,936 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,112 shares, and cut its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST).

More notable recent United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Today’s pickup: Furniture logistics climbing China tariff learning curve; Walmart takes first step to integrate e-commerce, brick-and-mortar – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019, also Businessinsider.com with their article: “Amazon Logistics needs $122 billion to beat FedEx or UPS: Goldman Sachs – Business Insider” published on July 10, 2019, Cnbc.com published: “Goldman says buy UPS, FedEx because concern Amazon is cutting them out is overblown – CNBC” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “FMCSA To Delay Compliance Deadlines For Driver Training Rule – Benzinga” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest accumulated 0.06% or 60,100 shares. Mitchell Sinkler Starr Pa stated it has 7,320 shares or 0.94% of all its holdings. State Street owns 28.28 million shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. First has 0.19% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Scopus Asset Mgmt Lp, a New York-based fund reported 150,000 shares. Peavine Limited Com reported 2,600 shares stake. Charter Company holds 1.28% or 95,848 shares. Hendershot Invests Inc reported 106,903 shares or 4.09% of all its holdings. Virginia Retirement System Et Al owns 37,800 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. 37,767 were accumulated by Keating Invest Counselors. Ghp Advsrs Incorporated invested 0.12% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). 16,504 are owned by Smith Salley &. Sva Plumb Wealth Limited Company holds 33,670 shares. Horan Cap Advsrs Limited invested in 0.14% or 2,036 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owns 34,821 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 sale for $996,353 activity. 150 shares were bought by Cesarone Nando, worth $16,731 on Wednesday, February 13.