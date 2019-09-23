Jacobs Engr Group Del (JEC) Shareholder Southeast Asset Advisors Raised Holding; As Bank Amer (BAC) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Guardian Investment Management Has Boosted Position

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc increased its stake in Jacobs Engr Group Inc Del (JEC) by 15.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc bought 3,990 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.34% . The institutional investor held 30,100 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.54M, up from 26,110 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc who had been investing in Jacobs Engr Group Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $91.57. About 382,658 shares traded. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) has risen 23.19% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.19% the S&P500. Some Historical JEC News: 05/04/2018 – Marc Jacobs Gets Engaged at Chipotle; 28/03/2018 – DOLLARDAYS REPORTS JIM JACOBS AS NEW CFO; 16/03/2018 – PAUL JACOBS SAYS “THERE ARE CLEAR MERITS TO EXPLORING A PATH” TO TAKE QUALCOMM PRIVATE; 15/03/2018 – Former Qualcomm chairman Jacobs seeking funds to buyout the chipmaker -FT; 22/03/2018 – KUWAIT PETROLEUM SELECTS JACOBS FOR EXPANSION IN LOCAL REFINING; 08/05/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP INC – CONFIDENT IN ABILITY TO SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE NET DEBT IN SECOND HALF OF FISCAL 2019; 09/03/2018 – Qualcomm Replaces Jacobs as Executive Chairman With Independent; 16/03/2018 – Paul Jacobs tells Qualcomm’s board he wants to take company private; 16/03/2018 – Ex-Qualcomm Chairman, CEO Paul Jacobs May Step Down From Board; 24/05/2018 – MEDIBIO LTD – MEB SIGNS GLOBAL CONTRACT WITH JACOBS ENGINEERING-MEB.AX

Guardian Investment Management increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 33.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guardian Investment Management bought 47,937 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 190,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.51 million, up from 142,063 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guardian Investment Management who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $275.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $29.58. About 29.89 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 20/04/2018 – Conmed Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 06/03/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Presentation at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Consumer & Retail Technology Conference Available Live Via Webcast; 03/05/2018 – Adamas Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 14/05/2018 – Nevro Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – Radius Health Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 15/05/2018 – Encompass Health at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – Catalent Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 18/05/2018 – SINGAPORE’S UOB IS SAID TO END BUSINESS OF PROVIDING FOREIGN CURRENCY BANKNOTES TO LENDERS IN TAIWAN FROM JUNE 18; 23/03/2018 – SCHNEIDERMAN SAYS $42 MLN PENALTY IS LARGEST NEW YORK STATE RECOVERY IN CONNECTION WITH AN ELECTRONIC TRADING INVESTIGATION; 19/03/2018 – SEC WHISTLEBLOWER AWARDS LINKED TO 2016 BOFA-MERRILL LYNCH CASE

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “5 Top Stock Trades for Friday: BAC, TWTR, NVDA, BB, MDB – Yahoo Finance” on September 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How to Trade Bank of America Stock as It Approaches Resistance – Yahoo Finance” published on September 20, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Raymond James Downgrade of BAC Stock Mostly Reflects the Known – Investorplace.com” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “BofA “doing OK” in Q3 – Montag – Seeking Alpha” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 05, 2019.

Guardian Investment Management, which manages about $230.45 million and $114.96M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 8,000 shares to 132,972 shares, valued at $5.62 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment is 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It has no change, as 51 investors sold BAC shares while 568 reduced holdings. only 124 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 6.42 billion shares or 2.00% more from 6.30 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Adell Harriman And Carpenter owns 0% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 11,488 shares. Mariner Ltd Liability accumulated 0.79% or 2.27 million shares. Westwood Inc invested 2.15% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Dixon Hubard Feinour And Brown Va has invested 0.33% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). 619,369 are held by Highland Mgmt Ltd Liability Company. Earnest Ptnrs Limited Liability Com owns 0.06% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 227,272 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Incorporated Md reported 0.3% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Guardian Lp accumulated 15,495 shares. Trust Of Virginia Va holds 28,495 shares. Tcw Grp Incorporated reported 15,100 shares. 28,644 were reported by Manchester Cap Management Ltd Com. Nuveen Asset Ltd Co has invested 0.69% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Prudential Public Limited Com has 14.67 million shares for 1.3% of their portfolio. Sterneck Llc reported 0.28% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Lockheed Martin Invest Mgmt owns 552,400 shares for 0.73% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.75 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 29 investors sold JEC shares while 160 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 130 raised stakes. 113.75 million shares or 4.04% less from 118.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Parametric Associates Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). 276,530 were reported by Lodge Hill Limited Liability Co. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 9,637 shares. Citigroup reported 109,433 shares. Gemmer Asset Limited reported 0.05% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Csat Investment Advisory Limited Partnership invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Fifth Third Bancshares, Ohio-based fund reported 6,841 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Management has 785,220 shares. Cushing Asset Lp has invested 0.12% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Brown Brothers Harriman & Co reported 0% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). United Asset Strategies Inc holds 58,604 shares. Moreover, Amalgamated Bancshares has 0.06% invested in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) for 28,047 shares. American Tru Advsrs Llc holds 66,483 shares or 4.36% of its portfolio. Cna Financial holds 1.14% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) or 65,000 shares. 6,475 were reported by Leavell Management.

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc, which manages about $1.76B and $381.59 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Service Corp Intl (NYSE:SCI) by 13,160 shares to 40,000 shares, valued at $1.87 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ansys Inc (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 1,846 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,077 shares, and cut its stake in Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO).

More notable recent Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Weâ€™re Not Keen On Jacobs Engineering Group Inc.â€™s (NYSE:JEC) 7.1% Return On Capital – Yahoo News” on January 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Jacobs develops portable HD camera system for NASA – Seeking Alpha” published on September 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) Better Than Average At Deploying Capital? – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “A Closer Look At Jacobs Engineering Group Inc.’s (NYSE:JEC) Uninspiring ROE – Yahoo Finance” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Jacobs Completes New State-Of-The-Art Filtration Plant for PUB in Singapore – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 28, 2019.