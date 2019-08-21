Jacobs Engr Group Del (JEC) Share Price Rose While Southeast Asset Advisors Has Raised Stake by $704,625; Comerica Bank Lowered Its Position in Ambev S A Sponsored Adr (ABEV) as Valuation Rose

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc increased its stake in Jacobs Engr Group Inc Del (JEC) by 56.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc bought 9,395 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.34% . The institutional investor held 26,110 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.96M, up from 16,715 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc who had been investing in Jacobs Engr Group Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.71% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $85. About 82,699 shares traded. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) has risen 23.19% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.19% the S&P500. Some Historical JEC News: 16/03/2018 – PAUL JACOBS SAYS “THERE ARE CLEAR MERITS TO EXPLORING A PATH” TO TAKE QUALCOMM PRIVATE; 05/04/2018 – “Any world-class program is going to have to equip students in this field to compete,” says John Jacobs, executive director of Georgetown University’s McDonough School of Business; 22/03/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP – AWARDED CONTRACT FOR A PRE-FEASIBILITY STUDY, WITH OPTION OF PROCEEDING TO DETAILED FEASIBILITY STUDY, FOR KPC, UNITS; 03/05/2018 – Jacobs Declares Quarterly Dividend; 27/03/2018 – JACOBS SECURES MULTI-DISCIPLINE CONTRACT FROM NAVAL FACILITIES; 30/05/2018 – Jacobs Secures Smart City Services Contract from Delhi Mumbai Industrial Corridor Development Corporation Limited; 11/04/2018 – Jacobs Engineering: Extension Brings Total Value of Contract to $1.46B; 15/03/2018 – Former Qualcomm chairman Jacobs seeking funds to buyout the chipmaker -FT; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Board Is Grateful to Jacobs for His Decades of Service; 27/03/2018 – JACOBS VENTURE SECURES 5-YR, $99M NAVAL FACILITIES SW PACT

Comerica Bank decreased its stake in Ambev S A Sponsored Adr (ABEV) by 38.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Comerica Bank sold 598,575 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.33% . The institutional investor held 938,841 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.26 million, down from 1.54M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Comerica Bank who had been investing in Ambev S A Sponsored Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $75.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.025 during the last trading session, reaching $4.685. About 1.48 million shares traded. Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) has risen 2.50% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.50% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 41 investors sold JEC shares while 180 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 118.53 million shares or 2.16% less from 121.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smithfield Tru Com holds 350 shares. Twin Tree Management Limited Partnership holds 20,856 shares. Gemmer Asset Management has invested 0.04% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Japan-based Norinchukin Comml Bank The has invested 0.02% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Envestnet Asset Mgmt reported 0.01% stake. Point72 Asset Mgmt LP has invested 0.01% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Aviva Public Limited Com has invested 0.02% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Cwm Ltd Llc owns 75 shares. Great West Life Assurance Comm Can accumulated 0.02% or 77,666 shares. Comm Bankshares stated it has 7,492 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. First Hawaiian Bancshares has invested 0% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). 40,923 are owned by Sei Invs. Eqis Cap Mngmt holds 8,606 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Veritable Limited Partnership holds 15,355 shares. Contravisory Management invested in 4,679 shares or 0.14% of the stock.

Analysts await Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.05 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.05 per share. ABEV’s profit will be $802.90 million for 23.43 P/E if the $0.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.04 actual earnings per share reported by Ambev S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.00% EPS growth.

Comerica Bank, which manages about $12.34 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Trimas Corp (NASDAQ:TRS) by 18,323 shares to 449,242 shares, valued at $14.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exelixis Inc (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 47,221 shares in the quarter, for a total of 240,951 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Growth (VUG).