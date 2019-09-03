Jacobs Engr Group Com (JEC) Shareholder Endurance Wealth Management Has Raised Its Holding by $423,675; New Mountain Vantage Advisers Has Upped Its Logmein (LOGM) Position by $7.53 Million

New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc increased its stake in Logmein Inc (LOGM) by 36.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc bought 94,098 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.24% . The hedge fund held 354,023 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.36M, up from 259,925 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc who had been investing in Logmein Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.54% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $65.81. About 496,971 shares traded or 14.07% up from the average. LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) has declined 6.50% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.50% the S&P500. Some Historical LOGM News: 20/04/2018 – LogMeIn Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – Akamai Elects LogMeIn President and CEO Bill Wagner to Board of Directors; 13/03/2018 LastPass Recognized in Independent Research Firm Enterprise Password Management Vendor Landscape Report; 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN INC LOGM.O FY2018 REV VIEW $1.14 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/03/2018 – LogMeln Partners with Verizon to Provide LastPass to Fios and High-Speed Internet Customers; 09/04/2018 – LogMeIn’s Andrews Replaces Jesse Cohn on Board; 10/05/2018 – LogMeln’s Jive and GoToStage Win Stevie® Awards for New Product or Service of the Year from the 2018 American Business Awards®; 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN 1Q ADJ REV $280.3M, EST. $277.6M; 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn Sees 2Q EPS 3c-EPS 4c; 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn Sees FY18 EPS 85c-EPS 96c

Endurance Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Jacobs Engr Group Inc Com (JEC) by 8.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endurance Wealth Management Inc bought 5,649 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.34% . The institutional investor held 71,627 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.39M, up from 65,978 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Jacobs Engr Group Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.64B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $89.29. About 877,865 shares traded. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) has risen 23.19% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.19% the S&P500. Some Historical JEC News: 16/03/2018 – QUALCOMM INC QCOM.O DISCUSSING REMOVING PAUL JACOBS FROM ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 30/03/2018 – Christian Bizforum: Qualcomm discussing Jacobs leaving board of directors: sources (Reuters) – Qualcomm Inc’s board of; 11/04/2018 – JACOBS: EXTENSION IS 2-YR OPTION WITH POTENTIAL VALUE $437.5M; 08/05/2018 – Jacobs Engineering 2Q Rev $3.94B; 08/05/2018 – Jacobs Engineering 2Q Adj EPS $1.00; 16/03/2018 – QUALCOMM DIRECTOR PAUL JACOBS WON’T BE RE-NOMINATED TO BOARD; 16/03/2018 – Jacobs Bid Seen as Highly Unlikely to Go Anywhere; 15/03/2018 – REFILE-Former Qualcomm chairman Jacobs seeking funds to buy out the chipmaker -FT; 16/03/2018 – Former Qualcomm Chairman Jacobs Seeks Funding For Buyout: FT — MarketWatch; 13/04/2018 – Biological Dynamics Announces the Addition of lrwin M. Jacobs and Martin J. Wygod to its Board of Directors

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 41 investors sold JEC shares while 180 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 118.53 million shares or 2.16% less from 121.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrow Financial has 3,391 shares. Shine Advisory Svcs accumulated 0.16% or 4,463 shares. Adage Ptnrs Group Incorporated Lc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) for 144,501 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Amica Retiree Trust holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) for 657 shares. Gateway Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 4,790 shares. Boston Family Office Limited Liability Co owns 9,125 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Pnc Fin Services Group holds 0.01% or 67,733 shares in its portfolio. Brown Advisory reported 97,235 shares. 251,851 are held by Front Barnett Associate Ltd Llc. Lodge Hill Lc has 7.8% invested in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Weatherly Asset Mgmt Lp holds 0.15% or 9,939 shares in its portfolio. Nwq Investment Mgmt Ltd owns 70,576 shares. Sei Invests owns 40,923 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 1St Source State Bank invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC).

Endurance Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $847.31M and $610.81 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Universal Display Corp (NASDAQ:OLED) by 4,843 shares to 168,392 shares, valued at $25.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Flir Sys Inc Com (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 14,670 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,950 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Etf (VOO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 47 investors sold LOGM shares while 78 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 44.42 million shares or 8.13% less from 48.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Retirement Of Alabama reported 0.06% stake. Logan Mngmt has 0.03% invested in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) for 5,963 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 0% invested in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) for 842 shares. Anchor Capital Llc has invested 0.01% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Utah Retirement invested 0.02% of its portfolio in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Filament Llc accumulated 5,446 shares. Bartlett And Ltd Llc invested 0% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). has invested 0% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Citadel Advisors holds 0.02% or 380,650 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) for 13,093 shares. Tradewinds Cap Lc stated it has 421 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Element Cap Mngmt Ltd, New York-based fund reported 3,163 shares. King Luther Capital, Texas-based fund reported 507,143 shares. Aurora Investment Counsel owns 21,694 shares or 0.97% of their US portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 0% invested in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) for 2,873 shares.

