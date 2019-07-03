Jacobs Engr Group Com (JEC) Holder Endurance Wealth Management Has Increased Its Stake by $423,675 as Share Price Rose; Aurelius Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Assured Guaranty LTD (AGO) Stake by $22.00 Million as Valuation Rose

Endurance Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Jacobs Engr Group Inc Com (JEC) by 8.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endurance Wealth Management Inc bought 5,649 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.25% with the market. The institutional investor held 71,627 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.39 million, up from 65,978 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Jacobs Engr Group Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.53B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $84.79. About 432,237 shares traded. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) has risen 21.94% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.51% the S&P500. Some Historical JEC News: 09/05/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP INC JEC.N : MACQUARIE RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM UNDERPERFORM; 04/04/2018 – Jennifer Jacobs: Scoop: Here are details from Trump’s dinner with Safra Catz and Peter Thiel last night. The big govt contra; 13/03/2018 – Bulgari, Marc Jacobs Attract Gen Z With Fragrance; 08/05/2018 – EWINGCOLE SAYS JACOBS-EWINGCOLE JV SIGNED 5-YR, $99 MLN IDIQ CONTRACT FOR MILITARY FACILITY CONSTRUCTION PROJECT SERVICES; 16/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Qualcomm discussing Jacobs leaving board of directors; 09/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Jacobs Will No Longer Serve in an Executive Management Capacity; 16/03/2018 – QUALCOMM DIRECTOR PAUL JACOBS WON’T BE RE-NOMINATED TO BOARD; 09/05/2018 – Jacobs Consortium Wins New Dublin Metro North Contract from Transport Infrastructure Ireland; 16/03/2018 – JACOBS SEES OPPORTUNITIES TO ACCELERATE QUALCOMM’S SUCCESS; 12/04/2018 – PAUL JACOBS SEEKING FUNDING TO TRY TO TAKE CHIPMAKER PRIVATE

Aurelius Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (AGO) by 48.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aurelius Capital Management Lp sold 500,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.37% with the market. The hedge fund held 525,913 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.37M, down from 1.03 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aurelius Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Assured Guaranty Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.99% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $44.14. About 308,723 shares traded. Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) has risen 20.12% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.69% the S&P500. Some Historical AGO News: 23/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty Filed Adversary Complaint Against Puerto Rico, Fincl Oversight and Management Board for Puerto Rico; 14/05/2018 – Goldentree Asset Buys New 1% Position in Assured Guaranty; 28/03/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY RESPONDS TO PUERTO RICO’S REVISED FISCAL PLANS; 23/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY ISSUES STATEMENT IN RESPONDS TO CRITIQUE BY; 14/03/2018 MBI, AGO: Bond insurers $AGO, $MBI and Syncora and Ad Hoc Prepa bondholders file urgent motion to intervene in adversary complaint filed by Puerto Rico Energy Commission against OBoard & Prepa; 23/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty Asserts Oversight Board Developed Plan That Violates PROMESA and U.S. Constitution; 23/04/2018 – Assured Guaranty Says It’s Well Reserved for Its Municipal Exposures; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: EINHORN CALLS ASSURED GUARANTY “A MELTING ICE CUBE THAT IS PAYING OUT THE DROPS WHILE IT STILL CAN”; 03/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty 1Q Net $197M; 03/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY 1Q ADJ OPER EPS $1.33

Since January 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $49,779 activity.

Endurance Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $847.31 million and $610.81 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com (NYSE:JPM) by 6,100 shares to 121,829 shares, valued at $12.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Flir Sys Inc Com (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 14,670 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,950 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del Cl A (BRKA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 41 investors sold JEC shares while 180 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 118.53 million shares or 2.16% less from 121.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fil holds 1.54M shares. 3,950 were reported by First National Bank. Balyasny Asset Ltd Company has 0.11% invested in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). 4,325 are held by Virtu Finance Limited Company. Cwm Ltd Co reported 75 shares. Skylands Ltd Com, Wisconsin-based fund reported 15,550 shares. Mariner Lc reported 7,503 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Clifford Swan Inv Counsel Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 94,547 shares. Sit Assocs invested 0.37% of its portfolio in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). 17,960 were reported by Mesirow Inv Mgmt. Ing Groep Nv has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Alabama-based Andra Ap has invested 0.12% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Contravisory Inv Mgmt Incorporated has 0.14% invested in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Bancshares Of Nova Scotia has invested 0.01% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Southeast Asset Inc invested in 26,110 shares.

Aurelius Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.83B and $41.29M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Uniti Group Inc by 911,800 shares to 1.00M shares, valued at $11.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.13, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 24 investors sold AGO shares while 97 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 92.97 million shares or 0.68% less from 93.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kahn Brothers Gp De stated it has 1.24M shares. Quinn Opportunity Ptnrs has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). The Netherlands-based Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv has invested 0.35% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Bokf Na owns 32,994 shares. Daiwa Group Inc Inc holds 0.01% or 15,782 shares in its portfolio. Kbc Grp Nv has invested 0.02% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Venor Cap Mngmt LP invested in 277,719 shares. First Personal Fin stated it has 0% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Contravisory Invest Mngmt has invested 0.07% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Los Angeles Capital Equity Rech Inc reported 389,007 shares. Vanguard reported 0.02% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Mycio Wealth Partners Llc invested 0.05% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Northern Tru stated it has 1.45 million shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Guggenheim Lc has 23,211 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Burney has 31,400 shares.

