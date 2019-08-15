Jacobs Engr Group Com (JEC) Holder Endurance Wealth Management Boosted Stake by $423,675; Omnicom Group (Put) (OMC) Share Value Rose While Pictet Asset Management LTD Has Trimmed Its Stake by $7.55 Million

Endurance Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Jacobs Engr Group Inc Com (JEC) by 8.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endurance Wealth Management Inc bought 5,649 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.34% . The institutional investor held 71,627 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.39M, up from 65,978 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Jacobs Engr Group Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.72% or $3.12 during the last trading session, reaching $80.77. About 784,402 shares traded. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) has risen 23.19% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.19% the S&P500. Some Historical JEC News: 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Board Is Grateful to Jacobs for His Decades of Service; 09/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Paul Jacobs to Continue to Serve on Board; 16/03/2018 – PAUL JACOBS ISSUES RESPONSE TO QUALCOMM INC; 08/05/2018 – Jacobs Engineering Group Adjusted Profit Rises in 2Q, Raises FY Guidance; 16/03/2018 – Former Qualcomm chairman Jacobs tells board he wants to take chipmaker private; 16/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Qualcomm discussing Jacobs leaving board of directors; 27/03/2018 – JACOBS SECURES MULTI-DISCIPLINE CONTRACT FROM NAVAL FACILITIES; 31/05/2018 – Jacobs Wins FEMA Puerto Rico Response Contract; 09/05/2018 – Jacobs Consortium Wins New Dublin Metro North Contract from Transport Infrastructure Ireland; 12/04/2018 – Former Qualcomm chairman Paul Jacobs is assembling a group of buyers to take it private

Pictet Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Omnicom Group Inc (Put) (OMC) by 37.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet Asset Management Ltd sold 104,828 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.58% . The institutional investor held 175,800 shares of the advertising company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.83M, down from 280,628 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Omnicom Group Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.35% or $2.63 during the last trading session, reaching $75.98. About 1.28 million shares traded. Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) has risen 17.35% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OMC News: 17/04/2018 – OMNICOM – ON JAN 1 ADOPTED FASB ACCOUNTING STANDARDS CODIFICATION TOPIC 606 “REVENUE FROM CONTRACTS WITH CUSTOMERS”; 17/04/2018 – Omnicom 1Q EPS $1.14; 16/04/2018 – Omnicom Group Inc expected to post earnings of $1.06 a share – Earnings Preview; 16/04/2018 – IRI and Omnicom Media Group Announce Preferred Partnership for Omnicom Media Group’s Annalect Data and Analytics Division; 17/04/2018 – Dunkin’ Donuts Names BBDO Worldwide as New Creative Agency of Record; 30/04/2018 – sparks & honey’s Industry Defining Business Practices Featured in Deloitte’s Recent Case Study; 07/03/2018 – FleishmanHillard Hires Research and Technology Strategist Matt Groch to Lead Development of Global Data Analytics Capability; 03/05/2018 – FleishmanHillard Appoints Janise Murphy Chief Practice Officer; 12/03/2018 – Omnicom’s GSD&M ldea City wins $741 mln U.S. defense contract -Pentagon; 22/03/2018 – Omnicom Hosts Its Own Upfront, Turning Table on Media Sellers

Endurance Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $847.31M and $610.81M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Flir Sys Inc Com (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 14,670 shares to 2,950 shares, valued at $141,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $45.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 28,909 shares to 282,375 shares, valued at $21.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.