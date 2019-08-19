Jacobs Engineering (JEC) Shareholder Halsey Associates Has Upped Its Position; Waratah Capital Advisors LTD Holding in Diamondback Energy (FANG) Has Decreased by $4.61 Million as Share Price Rose

Halsey Associates Inc increased its stake in Jacobs Engineering (JEC) by 10.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Halsey Associates Inc bought 14,751 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.34% . The institutional investor held 156,803 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.79 million, up from 142,052 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Halsey Associates Inc who had been investing in Jacobs Engineering for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.49B market cap company. The stock increased 1.60% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $84.82. About 136,131 shares traded. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) has risen 23.19% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.19% the S&P500. Some Historical JEC News: 16/03/2018 – QUALCOMM DIRECTOR JACOBS WON’T BE RE-NOMINATED TO BOARD; 16/03/2018 – JACOBS SEES CLEAR MERITS TO EXPLORING PATH TO TAKE QCOM PRIVATE; 09/03/2018 – Qualcomm Replaces Jacobs as Executive Chairman With Independent; 16/03/2018 – NEW: Qualcomm is board meeting now and discussing the fate of former CEO, chairman and current board member Paul Jacobs, Dow Jones reports; Jacobs indicated interest to Qualcomm’s board about taking the firm private, sources told CNBC; 13/03/2018 – Bulgari, Marc Jacobs Attract Gen Z With Fragrance; 22/03/2018 – KUWAIT PETROLEUM SELECTS JACOBS FOR EXPANSION IN LOCAL REFINING; 12/03/2018 – Jennifer Jacobs: BREAKING: Trump issues order to block Qualcomm takeover by Broadcom; 05/04/2018 – “Any world-class program is going to have to equip students in this field to compete,” says John Jacobs, executive director of Georgetown University’s McDonough School of Business; 13/04/2018 – Biological Dynamics Announces the Addition of Irwin M. Jacobs and Martin J. Wygod to its Board of Directors; 16/03/2018 – Jacobs Bid Seen as Highly Unlikely to Go Anywhere

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd decreased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) by 26.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd sold 45,616 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.03% . The hedge fund held 124,076 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.60 million, down from 169,692 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in Diamondback Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.42% or $2.35 during the last trading session, reaching $99.61. About 264,216 shares traded. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 22.65% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.65% the S&P500. Some Historical FANG News: 10/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy Currently Running 11 Drillings Rigs and Five Dedicated Completion Crews; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC – DIAMONDBACK EXPECTS TO TURN BETWEEN 170 AND 190 GROSS OPERATED HORIZONTAL WELLS TO PRODUCTION FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK SEES FY PRODUCTION 110.0 TO 116.0 MBOE/D; 09/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK CEO TRAVIS STICE COMMENTS ON 1Q CONFERENCE CALL; 10/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy 1Q Production Up More Than 10% From 4Q; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $480.2 MLN VS $235.2 MLN; 09/03/2018 – Diamondback Energy seeks investors to develop Permian acreage; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC SEES 2018 CAPITAL SPEND OF $1,300 MLN TO $1,500 MLN; 24/05/2018 – Diamondback Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, A Subsidiary Of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Effective Date Of Tax Status Change From Pass-Through Partnership To A Taxable Entity

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd, which manages about $947.50 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sba Communications Corp by 4,705 shares to 17,411 shares, valued at $3.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Madison Square Garden Co by 1,075 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,144 shares, and has risen its stake in Colliers Intl Group Inc Sub Vtg Shs.

More notable recent Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Cash Dividend On The Way From Diamondback Energy (FANG) – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Diamondback’s (FANG) Q2 Earnings Miss on Weak Gas Prices – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Diamondback Energy Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average – Notable for FANG – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why FANG Stocks Soared on Friday – Nasdaq” published on January 04, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “FANG Stocks Flying As Nirvana Spreads In The Tech Sector – Benzinga” with publication date: April 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.21, from 2.48 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold FANG shares while 146 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 169 raised stakes. 156.78 million shares or 2.80% less from 161.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jefferies Fincl Grp Inc owns 170,062 shares or 1.72% of their US portfolio. Eagle Asset Mngmt Inc reported 884,244 shares. 22,681 were reported by Oak Ridge Invests Ltd Liability Company. The Massachusetts-based Portolan Cap Management has invested 1.19% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Co holds 0.08% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) or 3,079 shares. 3,678 were accumulated by Ibm Retirement Fund. Viking Fund Management Limited Liability Company has 110,000 shares for 2.78% of their portfolio. Chevy Chase Tru Holdings has invested 0.06% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Sun Life Incorporated reported 0.01% stake. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Com invested 0% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). First Bancorporation Of Hutchinson, Kansas-based fund reported 1,943 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 1.04M shares. Zacks Investment Mgmt owns 88,081 shares. Tiverton Asset Limited Liability Corp holds 3,998 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Corp owns 0.02% invested in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) for 19,655 shares.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $905,320 activity. Shares for $399,968 were bought by Stice Travis D..

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 41 investors sold JEC shares while 180 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 118.53 million shares or 2.16% less from 121.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Agf Invs has invested 0.82% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Regentatlantic Limited Liability Corp invested in 6,573 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi owns 14,441 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Twin Tree Mngmt Lp has 20,856 shares. Chesapeake Asset Management Lc has invested 2.99% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Moreover, Oakbrook Invests Limited has 0.06% invested in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Halsey Inc Ct has invested 1.94% of its portfolio in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Epoch Invest Prtnrs reported 957,383 shares. Royal London Asset Mngmt Ltd, United Kingdom-based fund reported 55,229 shares. Invest Counselors Of Maryland Ltd stated it has 4,402 shares. Colony Grp Limited Liability Company holds 0.55% or 173,656 shares in its portfolio. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys, a California-based fund reported 312,340 shares. Mufg Americas Holdg Corporation stated it has 0% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Bluestein R H invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Fincl Counselors invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC).

More notable recent Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Tyson Foods, Jacobs Engineering Group, and Gannett Jumped Today – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Forbes.com with their article: “The Bill To Green America’s Electricity Industry Is As Big As The Banking Bailout – Forbes” published on July 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Have Insiders Been Buying Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC) Share Price Has Gained 52% And Shareholders Are Hoping For More – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Signal Lower Start On Wall Street – Benzinga” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Halsey Associates Inc, which manages about $849.92M and $609.14 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa (NYSE:V) by 4,401 shares to 174,512 shares, valued at $27.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paypal by 5,224 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 194,354 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway B (BRKB).