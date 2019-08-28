Jacobs Engineering (JEC) Position Raised by Halsey Associates Inc; Strategy Asset Managers Raised Ametek New (AME) Position by $1.51 Million

Strategy Asset Managers Llc increased its stake in Ametek Inc New (AME) by 81.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategy Asset Managers Llc bought 18,449 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.76% . The institutional investor held 41,079 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.41 million, up from 22,630 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategy Asset Managers Llc who had been investing in Ametek Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $84.2. About 519,797 shares traded. AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) has risen 17.80% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.80% the S&P500. Some Historical AME News: 02/05/2018 – Ametek Increases 2018 Guidance After First-Quarter Profit Rise; Buys SoundCom; 02/05/2018 – AMETEK Acquires SoundCom Systems; 07/05/2018 – Ametek at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Ametek 1Q Net $181.3M; 02/05/2018 – Ametek 1Q EPS 78c; 13/03/2018 AMETEK INC AME.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $83 FROM $80; RATING OUTPERFORM; 02/05/2018 – AMETEK BUYS SOUNDCOM SYSTEMS; 09/05/2018 – David R. Samyn Elected Vice President And General Manager, Materials Analysis Division; 09/05/2018 – AMETEK Declares Quarterly Dividend; 09/04/2018 – AMETEK Prestolite Power Launches AMETEK Insight, a Cloud-Based Information Tool

Halsey Associates Inc increased its stake in Jacobs Engineering (JEC) by 10.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Halsey Associates Inc bought 14,751 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.34% . The institutional investor held 156,803 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.79M, up from 142,052 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Halsey Associates Inc who had been investing in Jacobs Engineering for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.60B market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $85.62. About 376,068 shares traded. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) has risen 23.19% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.19% the S&P500. Some Historical JEC News: 09/03/2018 QUALCOMM INC – PAUL JACOBS TO CONTINUE TO SERVE ON BOARD; EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN ROLE DISCONTINUED; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm Director Paul Jacobs Will Not Be Re-Nominated to Qualcomm Bd; 16/03/2018 – JACOBS: QCOM OPPORTUNITIES CHALLENGING AS STANDALONE PUBLIC CO; 11/04/2018 – Jacobs Engineering: Extension Brings Total Value of Contract to $1.46B; 16/03/2018 – “I think [Jacobs] snapped,” a source close to the board says; 09/03/2018 – QCOM, NXPI/@danprimack: Qualcomm: Paul Jacobs out as executive chairman. Will remain on the board. Also extending cash tender for NXP. – ! $QCOM $NXPI; 16/03/2018 – Former Qualcomm Chairman Jacobs Seeks Funding For Buyout: FT — MarketWatch; 16/03/2018 – NEW: Qualcomm board is meeting now and discussing fate of former CEO, chairman and current board member Paul Jacobs, Dow Jones reports; Jacobs indicated interest to Qualcomm’s board about taking the firm private, sources told CNBC; 30/05/2018 – JACOBS SECURES SMART CITY SERVICES CONTRACT FROM DELHI MUMBAI; 20/03/2018 – Jennifer Jacobs: BREAKING: Facebook Inc. is under investigation by U.S. Federal Trade Commission over the use of personal data

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 41 investors sold JEC shares while 180 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 118.53 million shares or 2.16% less from 121.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Trustco Financial Bank Corp N Y accumulated 0.31% or 3,670 shares. 657 are held by Amica Retiree Medical Trust. Cacti Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 5.23% or 864,135 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board has 0% invested in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Franklin Resource holds 0% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) or 6,075 shares. The Texas-based Moody Commercial Bank Tru Division has invested 0% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Veritable LP holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) for 15,355 shares. 9,750 are held by Iat Reinsurance. Magnetar Ltd reported 0.02% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Horizon Lc accumulated 3,676 shares. British Columbia Inv Management accumulated 103,244 shares or 0.06% of the stock. 3D Asset Mngmt invested in 0.08% or 4,485 shares. 11,439 were accumulated by Meeder Asset Mngmt. The Washington-based Cornerstone Advsrs Inc has invested 0% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Janney Montgomery Scott Lc, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 17,454 shares.

Halsey Associates Inc, which manages about $849.92M and $609.14M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 4,562 shares to 232,532 shares, valued at $17.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway B (BRKB) by 2,514 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 109,025 shares, and cut its stake in Paypal.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 29 investors sold AME shares while 184 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 142 raised stakes. 188.47 million shares or 0.19% more from 188.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 135,000 were reported by Wolverine Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability. Manchester Cap Management Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 11,681 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Limited accumulated 2,687 shares or 0.06% of the stock. The British Columbia – Canada-based British Columbia Mgmt has invested 0.03% in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME). Pennsylvania-based Rodgers Brothers has invested 0.36% in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested 0.07% of its portfolio in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME). Sg Americas Limited invested in 0.01% or 14,760 shares. Oakworth Cap owns 3,780 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Pennsylvania holds 0.01% or 20,000 shares in its portfolio. Weiss Multi holds 102,611 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Moreover, Global Endowment Mgmt LP has 0.16% invested in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) for 13,450 shares. First Advsr Lp invested in 176,942 shares. Champlain Inv Prtnrs Llc owns 1.74M shares for 1.26% of their portfolio. Vigilant Capital Mgmt holds 0.34% or 29,754 shares. 101,373 are held by Korea Investment.