Jacobs Engineering (JEC) Position Increased by Halsey Associates Inc; As Infosys Limited (INFY) Share Value Rose, Sprucegrove Investment Management LTD Cut Stake by $5.88 Million

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Infosys Limited (INFY) by 3.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd sold 587,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.11% . The institutional investor held 14.44 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $157.87 million, down from 15.03 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Infosys Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.50% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $11.68. About 18.05 million shares traded or 81.85% up from the average. Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) has risen 14.16% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.16% the S&P500. Some Historical INFY News: 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS 4Q NET INCOME 36.9B RUPEES, EST. 37.11B; 10/04/2018 – CALIX AND INFOSYS ENTER STRATEGIC CO-CREATION PARTNERSHIP; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS – RECOMMENDED FINAL DIVIDEND OF 20.50 RUPEES PER SHARE FOR FY ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 13/04/2018 – INDIA’S INFOSYS’ EXEC SAYS SIZE OF OVERALL DIGITAL DEALS IS IMPROVING; 16/05/2018 – INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS SAYS INFOSYS FINACLE PIONEERS BLOCKCHAIN-BASED TRADE NETWORK IN INDIA IN CONSORTIUM WITH SEVEN LEADING BANKS; 13/05/2018 – Economic Times: Ex-Infosys independent director Ravi Venkatesan in talks for a big role at Amazon India; 02/05/2018 – Infosys Ltd: Infosys and Astound partner to Deliver Better Service Experience through an AI enhanced Enterprise Service; 13/04/2018 – The three companies to be sold are Israeli automation company Panaya, U.S.-based Kallidus and mobile commerce platform Skava. In explaining the sale, management said that the companies weren’t making “meaningful” contributions to Infosys. revenue; 10/04/2018 – Calix and Infosys Enter Strategic Co-Creation Partnership to Accelerate Time to Market for New Capabilities on AXOS Platform; 02/05/2018 – Economic Times: Infosys cites data deletion to deny Rajiv Bansal’s payment

Halsey Associates Inc increased its stake in Jacobs Engineering (JEC) by 10.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Halsey Associates Inc bought 14,751 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.34% . The institutional investor held 156,803 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.79M, up from 142,052 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Halsey Associates Inc who had been investing in Jacobs Engineering for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $90.84. About 856,635 shares traded. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) has risen 23.19% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.19% the S&P500. Some Historical JEC News: 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm discussing Jacobs leaving board of directors; 08/05/2018 – Jacobs Engineering Group Adjusted Profit Rises in 2Q, Raises FY Guidance; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm Director Paul Jacobs will not be re-nominated to board; 16/03/2018 – JACOBS: QCOM OPPORTUNITIES CHALLENGING AS STANDALONE PUBLIC CO; 08/05/2018 – JACOBS 2Q REV. $3.94B, EST. $3.64B; 05/04/2018 – Marc Jacobs Gets Engaged at Chipotle; 22/03/2018 – Qualcomm/Paul Jacobs: blood money; 05/04/2018 – “Any world-class program is going to have to equip students in this field to compete,” says John Jacobs, executive director of Georgetown University’s McDonough School of Business; 08/05/2018 – Jacobs Engineering Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $4.00-Adj EPS $4.40; 16/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Qualcomm says Paul Jacobs will not be re-nominated to its board; it reached decision “following his

Analysts await Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.14 earnings per share, up 7.69% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.13 per share. INFY’s profit will be $586.68 million for 20.86 P/E if the $0.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual earnings per share reported by Infosys Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.69% EPS growth.

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $24.66B and $1.49 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 53,500 shares to 514,600 shares, valued at $22.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Posco (NYSE:PKX) by 15,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.02M shares, and has risen its stake in State Bk Of India (SBKFF).

More notable recent Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “5 Dividend Growth Stocks to Consider in Light of Falling Treasury Yields – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Infosys Limited (INFY) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Infosys Expands Strategic Partnership With Google Cloud to Help Clients Accelerate Their Digital Transformation With Cloud – PRNewswire” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Infosys: Still A Buy As Margins Should Rebound – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Infosys Options Hot Ahead of Earnings – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

More notable recent Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday – Benzinga” on September 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Jacobs completes filtration plant in Singapore – Seeking Alpha” published on August 28, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Jacobs Appointed as Specialist to Rollout Smart Meters in Singapore – PRNewswire” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “KeyBanc Likes Jacobs Engineering After Q3 Beat, Continued Momentum – Benzinga” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Jacobs Completes New State-Of-The-Art Filtration Plant for PUB in Singapore – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 28, 2019.