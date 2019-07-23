Jacobs Engineering (JEC) Position Has Lifted by Halsey Associates Inc; As Conocophillips (COP) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder South Street Advisors Has Boosted Its Holding

Halsey Associates Inc increased its stake in Jacobs Engineering (JEC) by 10.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Halsey Associates Inc bought 14,751 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.25% with the market. The institutional investor held 156,803 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.79 million, up from 142,052 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Halsey Associates Inc who had been investing in Jacobs Engineering for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $84.13. About 433,055 shares traded. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) has risen 21.94% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.51% the S&P500. Some Historical JEC News: 27/03/2018 – JACOBS SECURES MULTI-DISCIPLINE CONTRACT FROM NAVAL FACILITIES; 12/04/2018 – Former Qualcomm chairman Paul Jacobs is assembling a group of buyers to take it private; 18/04/2018 – Jacobs Achieves Gold at Workplace Wellbeing Awards; 24/05/2018 – MEDIBIO LTD – MEB SIGNS GLOBAL CONTRACT WITH JACOBS ENGINEERING-MEB.AX; 08/05/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING BOOSTS FORECAST; 03/04/2018 – RESONANT TO NOMINATE CONRAD, HOWE, JACK JACOBS, JOSH JACOBS; 31/05/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP INC – AWARDED $65 MLN ONE-YEAR CONTRACT; 16/03/2018 – QUALCOMM DIRECTOR PAUL JACOBS WON’T BE RE-NOMINATED TO QUALCOMM; 14/03/2018 – JACOBS GETS GLOBAL IT ENTERPRISE OPS & MAINTENANCE CONTRACT FOR; 16/03/2018 – JACOBS SEES OPPORTUNITIES TO ACCELERATE QUALCOMM’S SUCCESS

South Street Advisors Llc increased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 15.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Street Advisors Llc bought 18,951 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.47% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 139,490 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.31M, up from 120,539 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Street Advisors Llc who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $60.44. About 3.12 million shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 10.85% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.28% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 16/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS: ALL SIX WELLS PLUS A SIDETRACK ENCOUNTERED OIL; 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CEO SAYS ‘NOT CLOSE’ TO RECOUPING $2 BILLION FROM PDVSA PDVSA.UL; 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CEO SAYS HAS FILED AGAINST PDVSA PDVSA.UL IN COURTS IN HONG KONG, LONDON AND ELSEWHERE; 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CEO SAYS ‘CONCERNED’ ABOUT PUTTING CARIBBEAN NATIONS IN THE MIDDLE OF ITS DISPUTE WITH PDVSA PDVSA.UL; 14/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $70; 05/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips to Hold First-Quarter Earnings Conference Call on Thursday, April 26; 07/05/2018 – RPT-UPDATE 3-Conoco aims to seize PDVSA oil inventories in Curacao; 26/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips profit tops estimates on rising oil prices, cost cuts; 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CEO SAYS SEEKING ENFORCEMENT ACTIONS AGAINST PDVSA PDVSA.UL IN UNITED STATES, ASIA AND CARIBBEAN; 15/05/2018 – Conoco aiming to seize oil cargoes near Citgo’s Aruba terminal

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold COP shares while 474 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 344 raised stakes. 780.75 million shares or 2.69% less from 802.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comm Commercial Bank owns 180,137 shares. New York-based Paradigm Asset Mngmt Comm Ltd Company has invested 0% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). 47,899 are owned by Bbva Compass Commercial Bank Inc. Indexiq Advsr Ltd Liability Co holds 0.02% or 11,500 shares in its portfolio. Frontier Investment holds 0.04% or 10,693 shares in its portfolio. Meridian Invest Counsel Incorporated invested in 3,723 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Country Trust State Bank holds 288,666 shares. Tennessee-based Proffitt & Goodson has invested 0% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System reported 1.61 million shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Argyle Management Inc holds 54,764 shares or 1.4% of its portfolio. Mackay Shields Ltd Co has 444,400 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 326,955 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Carret Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co reported 0.71% stake. Reliance Trust Of Delaware, Delaware-based fund reported 15,795 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Management Ltd Liability stated it has 0.2% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

South Street Advisors Llc, which manages about $326.54 million and $329.71M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 2,334 shares to 109,547 shares, valued at $17.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 131,474 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,790 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Halsey Associates Inc, which manages about $849.92M and $609.14 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walmart (NYSE:WMT) by 3,380 shares to 29,130 shares, valued at $2.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,763 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 136,657 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).