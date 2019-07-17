Jacobs Engineering (JEC) Position Has Boosted by Halsey Associates Inc; Tower Research Capital Trc Trimmed Its Occidental Pete (OXY) Holding by $847,770; Stock Value Declined

Halsey Associates Inc increased its stake in Jacobs Engineering (JEC) by 10.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Halsey Associates Inc bought 14,751 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.25% with the market. The institutional investor held 156,803 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.79M, up from 142,052 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Halsey Associates Inc who had been investing in Jacobs Engineering for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $85.75. About 691,063 shares traded. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) has risen 21.94% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.51% the S&P500. Some Historical JEC News: 08/05/2018 – EWINGCOLE SAYS JACOBS-EWINGCOLE JV SIGNED 5-YR, $99 MLN IDIQ CONTRACT FOR MILITARY FACILITY CONSTRUCTION PROJECT SERVICES; 16/03/2018 – QUALCOMM – PAUL JACOBS WILL NOT BE RE-NOMINATED TO QUALCOMM BOARD OF DIRECTORS AT QUALCOMM’S ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS ON MARCH 23, 2018; 16/03/2018 – PAUL JACOBS SAYS IT IS “UNFORTUNATE AND DISAPPOINTING” THAT QUALCOMM BOARD IS ATTEMPTING TO REMOVE JACOBS FROM BOARD AT THIS TIME; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm ousts Jacobs as director over buyout plan; 09/05/2018 – Jacobs Consortium Wins New Dublin Metro North Contract from Transport Infrastructure Ireland; 30/03/2018 – Christian Bizforum: Qualcomm discussing Jacobs leaving board of directors: sources (Reuters) – Qualcomm Inc’s board of; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm Board Is Meeting Now and Discussing Jacobs’ Fate; 04/04/2018 – Jacobs Helps Restore Landscape at The Avenue Coking Works in the UK; 16/03/2018 – PAUL JACOBS ISSUES RESPONSE TO QUALCOMM INC; 16/03/2018 – FORMER QUALCOMM CHAIRMAN JACOBS MAY STEP DOWN FROM BOARD: DJ

Tower Research Capital Llc Trc decreased its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (OXY) by 36.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tower Research Capital Llc Trc sold 12,845 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.62% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 21,888 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.45M, down from 34,733 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tower Research Capital Llc Trc who had been investing in Occidental Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $51.1. About 8.57M shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 36.09% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.52% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 20/03/2018 – TPG PACE ENERGY HOLDINGS – UPON CLOSING, CHRISTOPHER STAVROS WILL SERVE AS MAGNOLIA OIL & GAS CORPORATION’S CFO; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL INTENDS TO RESUME SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM IN 2018; 21/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $87 FROM $71; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL SEES 2Q TOTAL OIL & GAS PRODUCTION 628–648 MBOED; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL’S PERMIAN LOGISTICS HUB FULLY OPERATIONAL BY 3Q; 08/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum 1Q Adj EPS 92c; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP QTRLY REVENUES $3,763 MLN VS $2,957 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum 1Q Core Income $708 Millio; 31/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CEO SAYS DON’T WANT TO OWN SOLAR OR WIND, WILL LOOK AT PARTNERSHIPS – CONF; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL CFO CEDRIC BURGHER COMMENTS IN 1Q CONFERENCE CALL

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.77 in 2018Q4.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $49,779 activity.

Halsey Associates Inc, which manages about $849.92 million and $609.14M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,763 shares to 136,657 shares, valued at $25.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) by 1,838 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,687 shares, and cut its stake in American Tower (NYSE:AMT).

Analysts await Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $1.08 EPS, down 1.82% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.1 per share. OXY’s profit will be $808.03 million for 11.83 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual EPS reported by Occidental Petroleum Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.57% EPS growth.

Tower Research Capital Llc Trc, which manages about $1.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alleghany Corp Del (NYSE:Y) by 1,427 shares to 1,663 shares, valued at $1.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VTWO) by 27,668 shares in the quarter, for a total of 38,298 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Ser Tr (SJNK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.73 in 2018Q4.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 8 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $4.62 million activity. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $480,900 was made by Backus Marcia E. on Monday, June 10. On Tuesday, June 11 the insider Vangolen Glenn M. bought $242,650. Another trade for 15,000 shares valued at $724,200 was bought by Brown Oscar K. Hollub Vicki A. also bought $1.80 million worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $482,200 was made by KLESSE WILLIAM R on Monday, June 10. $203,401 worth of stock was bought by BURGHER CEDRIC W. on Thursday, June 13.