Jacobs Engineering (JEC) Market Valuation Rose While Halsey Associates Lifted Position by $1.11 Million; Kentucky Retirement Systems Has Upped Its Centene Del (CNC) Position by $483,943 as Stock Rose

Halsey Associates Inc increased its stake in Jacobs Engineering (JEC) by 10.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Halsey Associates Inc bought 14,751 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.34% . The institutional investor held 156,803 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.79 million, up from 142,052 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Halsey Associates Inc who had been investing in Jacobs Engineering for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $83.54. About 942,413 shares traded. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) has risen 23.19% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.19% the S&P500. Some Historical JEC News: 16/03/2018 – JACOBS SEES OPPORTUNITIES TO ACCELERATE QUALCOMM’S SUCCESS; 16/03/2018 – QCOM SAYS CAN BE NO ASSURANCE JACOBS CAN, WILL MAKE PROPOSAL; 08/05/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING BOOSTS FORECAST; 08/05/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP INC – INCREASING EARNINGS OUTLOOK FOR FISCAL 2018 TO $4.00-$4.40 PER SHARE ON AN ADJUSTED BASIS; 08/05/2018 – Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. Reports Earnings for the Second Quarter of Fiscal 2018; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm Shuts Jacobs Out Of Board Election On Takeover Plans — MarketWatch; 28/03/2018 – DOLLARDAYS REPORTS JIM JACOBS AS NEW CFO; 16/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Qualcomm discussing Jacobs leaving board of directors; 12/04/2018 – Former Qualcomm chairman Paul Jacobs is assembling a group of buyers to take it private; 16/03/2018 – QUALCOMM DIRECTOR PAUL JACOBS WON’T BE RE-NOMINATED TO QUALCOMM

Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 102.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought 9,131 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 18,064 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $959,000, up from 8,933 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $48.59. About 5.60 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500.

More notable recent Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Jacobs Engineering (JEC) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Can the Stock Move Higher? – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Jacobs to Deliver Project Services, Eyes Growth of BIAF Unit – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Weâ€™re Not Keen On Jacobs Engineering Group Inc.â€™s (NYSE:JEC) 7.1% Return On Capital – Yahoo News” on January 23, 2019. More interesting news about Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: “The Bill To Green America’s Electricity Industry Is As Big As The Banking Bailout – Forbes” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Jacobs Engineering (JEC) Investor Presentation – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 41 investors sold JEC shares while 180 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 118.53 million shares or 2.16% less from 121.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Iat Reinsurance Ltd has invested 0.12% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Alpine Woods Investors Ltd Liability, New York-based fund reported 33,680 shares. Palisade Cap Ltd Liability Corp Nj holds 3,090 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Amer Century Cos holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) for 1.11M shares. Malaga Cove Ltd Llc owns 42,040 shares or 1.93% of their US portfolio. Citigroup has 91,379 shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability accumulated 3.14M shares or 0.12% of the stock. Illinois-based Oakbrook Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.06% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 0.02% or 3,919 shares in its portfolio. Carroll Fincl Assocs reported 0% stake. Scotia Capital reported 6,829 shares stake. Greenwood Capital Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) for 8,356 shares. Grandfield Dodd Ltd Liability Corporation owns 7,555 shares. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Limited Liability Corp holds 298,267 shares. San Francisco Sentry Invest Group Incorporated (Ca) has 0% invested in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) for 88 shares.

Halsey Associates Inc, which manages about $849.92 million and $609.14 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Tower (NYSE:AMT) by 1,566 shares to 55,795 shares, valued at $11.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Iqvia Holdings by 5,083 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 166,896 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $151,022 activity.

Kentucky Retirement Systems, which manages about $1.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 8,712 shares to 242,728 shares, valued at $10.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rudman Errol M holds 254,400 shares. Moneta Group Invest Advisors Limited Liability Corp holds 38,004 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Campbell & Investment Adviser Ltd Liability has 0.14% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Wellington Mngmt Grp Llp stated it has 4.44 million shares. Fifth Third Bank accumulated 0% or 7,456 shares. British Columbia Invest holds 112,172 shares. Moreover, Gru One Trading LP has 0.01% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 22,379 shares. Bb&T Secs Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). International Gru Inc accumulated 196,259 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Cornerstone Advsr Inc has invested 0.01% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Boston Advsr Ltd Liability reported 39,601 shares. Sequoia Fin Advsrs Limited Liability Corp accumulated 85,788 shares or 0.37% of the stock. Paloma Prns Company accumulated 0.11% or 82,931 shares. Ameritas Inv Partners has invested 0.02% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Savant Limited Liability Company has invested 0.08% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC).