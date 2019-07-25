Jacobs Engineering (JEC) Holding Increased by Halsey Associates Inc; Group One Trading LP Boosted Stake in Infinera (INFN) by $528,364 as Share Value Declined

Halsey Associates Inc increased its stake in Jacobs Engineering (JEC) by 10.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Halsey Associates Inc bought 14,751 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.25% with the market. The institutional investor held 156,803 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.79 million, up from 142,052 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Halsey Associates Inc who had been investing in Jacobs Engineering for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $84.99. About 265,319 shares traded. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) has risen 21.94% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.51% the S&P500. Some Historical JEC News: 16/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Qualcomm discussing Jacobs leaving board of directors; 13/04/2018 – Biological Dynamics Announces the Addition of Irwin M. Jacobs and Martin J. Wygod to its Board of Directors; 08/05/2018 – Jacobs Engineering 2Q Adj EPS $1.00; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm Board Is Meeting Now and Discussing Jacobs’ Fate; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Board Is Grateful to Jacobs for His Decades of Service; 16/03/2018 – Former Qualcomm chairman Jacobs tells board he wants to take chipmaker private; 16/03/2018 – Former Chairman, CEO Paul Jacobs May Step Down From Qualcomm Board; 11/04/2018 – Jacobs: NASA Contract Extension Is Two-Year Option With Potential Value of $437.5M; 28/03/2018 – Jacobs Teams with London Transport Museum for Year of Engineering 2018; 29/03/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP INC JEC.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD

Group One Trading Lp increased its stake in Infinera Corporation (INFN) by 59.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Group One Trading Lp bought 132,091 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 355,255 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.54 million, up from 223,164 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Group One Trading Lp who had been investing in Infinera Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $650.68 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.88% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $3.66. About 1.37M shares traded. Infinera Corporation (NASDAQ:INFN) has declined 67.71% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 72.14% the S&P500. Some Historical INFN News: 09/05/2018 – Infinera 1Q Loss $26.3M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Infinera Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INFN); 09/05/2018 – Infinera 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 5c; 09/05/2018 – INFINERA 1Q ADJ GROSS MARGIN +43.7%, EST. +40.0%; 13/03/2018 – Infinera Rises for 10 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 12/03/2018 – Infinera Rises for 9 Days; Longest Winning Streak in 8.5 Years; 09/03/2018 – INFINERA CORP INFN.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $9.50 FROM $8; 05/03/2018 – lnfinera to Host Investor Briefing at OFC 2018; 15/05/2018 – Capital Group Companies Inc. Exits Position in Infinera; 09/05/2018 – Infinera Sees 2Q Loss 18c Plus or Minus 2 Cents

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $49,779 activity.

