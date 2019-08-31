Jacobs Engineering (JEC) Holding Has Increased by Halsey Associates Inc; As Mastercard (MA) Stock Rose, Investment House Has Decreased Its Position

Halsey Associates Inc increased its stake in Jacobs Engineering (JEC) by 10.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Halsey Associates Inc bought 14,751 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.34% . The institutional investor held 156,803 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.79 million, up from 142,052 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Halsey Associates Inc who had been investing in Jacobs Engineering for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $88.86. About 755,178 shares traded. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) has risen 23.19% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.19% the S&P500. Some Historical JEC News: 22/03/2018 – BBL COMMODITIES FOUNDER JONATHAN GOLDBERG SAYS TO LAUNCH NEW $1 BLN MACRO FUND WITH FORMER GOLDMAN SACHS COLLEAGUE BEN JACOBS; 28/03/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP INC JEC.N : MKM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $71 FROM $61; 03/04/2018 – JACOBS SELECTED FOR PROJECTS IN OVER 15 AFRICAN COUNTRIES; 08/05/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP INC JEC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.01 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/05/2018 – EWINGCOLE SAYS JACOBS-EWINGCOLE JV SIGNED 5-YR, $99 MLN IDIQ CONTRACT FOR MILITARY FACILITY CONSTRUCTION PROJECT SERVICES; 27/03/2018 – JACOBS VENTURE SECURES 5-YR, $99M NAVAL FACILITIES SW PACT; 12/04/2018 – Former Qualcomm chairman Paul Jacobs is assembling a group of buyers to take it private; 11/04/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP INC – CONTRACT OPTION BEGINS IN MAY AND EXTENDS PERIOD OF PERFORMANCE THROUGH APRIL 2020; 03/04/2018 – Marc Jacobs Fragrances Introduces New Women’s Fragrance “Daisy Love Marc Jacobs” and Global Campaign Featuring lnternationally-Acclaimed Model Kaia Gerber; 12/04/2018 – Alex Sherman: The fact that Jacobs has gone to ARM to help acquire Qualcomm, according to people familiar with the matter, is

Investment House Llc decreased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (MA) by 28.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment House Llc sold 6,856 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 16,985 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.00 million, down from 23,841 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment House Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $282.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.00% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $281.37. About 2.26M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 12/04/2018 – Mastercard and BJ’s Wholesale Club Enhance Checkout Experience for Shoppers with Masterpass; 02/05/2018 – MASTERCARD: CROSS-BORDER GROWTH MODERATING AMID CRYPTO DROP-OFF; 06/03/2018 – XOX SAYS HASN’T ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT TO WORK WITH MASTERCARD; 16/04/2018 – AMBASSADOR MICHAEL FROMAN JOINS MASTERCARD AS VICE CHAIRMAN,; 02/05/2018 – CHINESE BANKS ARE ISSUING MASTERCARD CARDS AGAIN: HUND-MEJEAN; 03/05/2018 – MASTERCARD INC MA.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $215 FROM $196; 16/04/2018 – U.K. Retailers Kick Off Appeal Against Visa, Mastercard Fees; 26/04/2018 – Mastercard’s Predictive Analytics Solution Minimizes Risk for Retailers; 05/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Carlo Enrico President of Latin America, Caribbean Region; 19/03/2018 – MasterCard keeps options open on cryptocurrencies

Halsey Associates Inc, which manages about $849.92 million and $609.14M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa (NYSE:V) by 4,401 shares to 174,512 shares, valued at $27.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paypal by 5,224 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 194,354 shares, and cut its stake in Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV).

More notable recent Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Jacobs to rollout smart meters in Singapore – Seeking Alpha” on August 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Jacobs completes filtration plant in Singapore – Seeking Alpha” published on August 28, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “KeyBanc Likes Jacobs Engineering After Q3 Beat, Continued Momentum – Benzinga” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) Better Than Average At Deploying Capital? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Jacobs Engineering Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 41 investors sold JEC shares while 180 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 118.53 million shares or 2.16% less from 121.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal National Bank Of Canada holds 0.04% or 1.10 million shares. Wedge Cap Mgmt L LP Nc invested in 185,219 shares. 147,387 are owned by Granite Invest Limited Liability. The Ontario – Canada-based Toronto Dominion Bankshares has invested 0.01% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). The New York-based Millennium Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Amica Mutual reported 0.06% stake. Franklin Inc accumulated 6,075 shares. Rice Hall James Associate Limited Liability Company reported 8,340 shares. Kcm Investment Ltd Com invested in 0.03% or 5,703 shares. Cls Ltd reported 0% of its portfolio in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Legal And General Plc invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Synovus Financial Corporation holds 1,500 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv has invested 0.01% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). California State Teachers Retirement System owns 227,625 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bogle Inv Mgmt Lp De has 53,465 shares. Gladius Capital Management Ltd Partnership holds 0% or 11,343 shares in its portfolio. Fort LP has invested 0.52% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Tokio Marine Asset holds 3.94% or 90,156 shares. Baxter Bros accumulated 23,909 shares or 1.31% of the stock. Cohen And Steers Inc has invested 0% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Brave Asset Mgmt has invested 0.21% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Leavell Investment Mngmt Inc holds 11,232 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. One Capital Management Ltd Co reported 1,065 shares stake. Envestnet Asset Mngmt reported 726,496 shares. 102,223 were accumulated by Wesbanco Commercial Bank. Moreover, Destination Wealth Mngmt has 1.83% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 138,267 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Ins Co holds 0.65% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) or 18,378 shares. Mutual Of America Management Limited Liability Corporation, New York-based fund reported 120,503 shares. Tarbox Family Office invested 0.19% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Investment House Llc, which manages about $581.61 million and $925.20 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 14,824 shares to 122,807 shares, valued at $22.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 43,754 shares in the quarter, for a total of 52,934 shares, and has risen its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 8 sales for $42.91 million activity. DAVIS RICHARD K also bought $468,603 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) shares. $413,560 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) was bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon on Wednesday, July 31.

More notable recent Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What Mastercard Incorporated’s (NYSE:MA) P/E Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” on May 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Mastercard: The Dip Represents A Potential Buying Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Mastercard Incorporated’s (NYSE:MA) Balance Sheet Strong Enough To Weather A Storm? – Yahoo Finance” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Mastercard: Why I’m Not Interested In Taking Profits – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 19, 2019.