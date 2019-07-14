Jacobs Engineering Group (JEC) to pay $0.17 on Aug 23, 2019; Moneta Group Investment Advisors Trimmed Pepsico Com (PEP) Position

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc decreased Pepsico Inc Com (PEP) stake by 11.11% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc sold 5,246 shares as Pepsico Inc Com (PEP)’s stock rose 13.35%. The Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc holds 41,975 shares with $5.14M value, down from 47,221 last quarter. Pepsico Inc Com now has $186.35B valuation. The stock decreased 0.80% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $133.28. About 4.48 million shares traded or 3.39% up from the average. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 33.14% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO QTRLY NORTH AMERICA BEVERAGES REV WAS DOWN 1 PCT; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO- CEO SAYS ISSUES ARE IN NORTH AMERICAN BEVERAGES ONLY, PERFORMING WELL IN BEVERAGES INTERNATIONALLY; 05/03/2018 – BUNDABERG BREWED DRINKS – BUNDABERG TO REMAIN SEPARATE BUSINESS ENTITY BUT TO BE DISTRIBUTED IN U.S. THROUGH PEPSI’S NETWORK; 17/04/2018 – Neuberger Berman Equity Income Adds PepsiCo, Exits BAE; 20/04/2018 – PepsiCo Fourth Annual “Rolling Remembrance” Campaign Will Benefit Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo: Bare Snacks Sells Apple, Banana, Coconut Snacks, Vegetable Chips; 25/05/2018 – Pepsi to buy fruit and vegetable snack maker Bare Foods for less than $200 million; 11/05/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES DR PEPPER SNAPPLE RATINGS TO BAA2; ASSIGNS RATINGS TO FUND KEURIG DR PEPPER TRANSACTION; 14/03/2018 – Amazon, Spotify, The New York Times, DELL, Pepsi Added to Speak at UNLEASH America in Las Vegas in May; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO FOODS CANADA ISSUES ONTARIO-ONLY VOLUNTARY RECALL OF SELECT RUFFLES® REGULAR FLAVOURED POTATO CHIPS DUE TO UNDISCLOSED MILK INGREDIENT

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) is expected to pay $0.17 on Aug 23, 2019. (NYSE:JEC) shareholders before Jul 25, 2019 will receive the $0.17 dividend. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc’s current price of $85.21 translates into 0.20% yield. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc’s dividend has Jul 26, 2019 as record date. Jul 11, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 1.38% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $85.21. About 1.02 million shares traded or 6.03% up from the average. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) has risen 21.94% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.51% the S&P500. Some Historical JEC News: 11/04/2018 – Jacobs: NASA Contract Extension Is Two-Year Option With Potential Value of $437.5M; 09/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Paul Jacobs to Continue to Serve on Board; 08/05/2018 – Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. Reports Earnings for the Second Quarter of Fiscal 2018; 03/04/2018 – Marc Jacobs Fragrances Introduces New Women’s Fragrance “Daisy Love Marc Jacobs” and Global Campaign Featuring lnternationally-Acclaimed Model Kaia Gerber; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm Director Paul Jacobs will not be re-nominated to board; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm ousts Jacobs as director over buyout plan; 02/04/2018 – RESONANT – WILL ALSO NOMINATE AS INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS JACK JACOBS, RETIRED COLONEL UNITED STATES ARMY & JOSH JACOBS, EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN OF THE MAVEN; 16/03/2018 – JACOBS SEES CLEAR MERITS TO EXPLORING PATH TO TAKE QCOM PRIVATE; 03/04/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP INC – SELECTED BY U.S. ARMY CORPS OF ENGINEERS, EUROPE DISTRICT, TO DELIVER ARCHITECTURAL AND ENGINEERING CONSULTING SERVICES; 16/03/2018 – JACOBS: QCOM OPPORTUNITIES CHALLENGING AS STANDALONE PUBLIC CO

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc increased Vanguard Small Cap Value Etf (VBR) stake by 3,495 shares to 67,979 valued at $8.75 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Ishares Core Msci Emerging Mkts (IEMG) stake by 399,149 shares and now owns 1.71M shares. Sch Us Reit Etf (SCHH) was raised too.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regions stated it has 1.17% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Fort LP invested in 20,081 shares or 0.5% of the stock. Mckinley Cap Mgmt Limited Delaware holds 250,111 shares. Davis R M reported 1.58% stake. Cap Invest Services Of America invested in 0.1% or 4,865 shares. Grisanti Cap invested in 2,700 shares. Smith Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership owns 0% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 28 shares. Nbt Commercial Bank N A New York holds 1.7% or 76,064 shares. Argent Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 0.89% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Bsw Wealth reported 5,171 shares. Buckingham Asset Mngmt holds 0.59% or 38,051 shares in its portfolio. Eastern Natl Bank holds 1.15% or 139,820 shares. Scotia Cap has 240,478 shares. 82,653 were reported by Tru Department Mb Natl Bank N A. 35,575 are held by Wms Prtn Ltd Liability Com.

Among 5 analysts covering PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. PepsiCo has $138 highest and $100 lowest target. $125.67’s average target is -5.71% below currents $133.28 stock price. PepsiCo had 12 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 19 by Cowen & Co. On Tuesday, February 19 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal-Weight”. Morgan Stanley maintained PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) rating on Tuesday, February 19. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $130 target. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Tuesday, February 19 by Macquarie Research. As per Thursday, April 18, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Macquarie Research on Thursday, April 18 with “Outperform”.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $49,779 activity. Tyler Michael R also sold $49,779 worth of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) on Monday, February 4.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 41 investors sold Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. shares while 180 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 118.53 million shares or 2.16% less from 121.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 0% of its portfolio in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Captrust Advisors reported 0.01% stake. Two Sigma Securities Ltd Com holds 2,790 shares. Synovus Fincl owns 1,500 shares. Wells Fargo & Co Mn reported 3.88 million shares. Northern, a Illinois-based fund reported 1.32 million shares. Employees Retirement Of Ohio reported 232,445 shares stake. The Connecticut-based Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Waters Parkerson And Ltd has invested 0.9% of its portfolio in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). First Midwest State Bank Trust Division invested in 8,055 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Leavell owns 0.05% invested in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) for 6,475 shares. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv stated it has 7,413 shares. Scopus Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership holds 900,408 shares or 1.98% of its portfolio. Illinois-based Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc has invested 0% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Kentucky Retirement, Kentucky-based fund reported 5,124 shares.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. provides technical, professional, and construction services. The company has market cap of $11.64 billion. It offers project services that include engineering, architectural, interiors, design, planning, and related services, as well as planning, scheduling, procurement, estimating, cost engineering, project accounting and delivery, safety, and other support services. It has a 41.71 P/E ratio. The firm also provides process, scientific, and systems consulting services, including performing pricing studies, market analyses, and financial projections in determining the feasibility of a project; performing gasoline reformulation modeling; analyzing and evaluating layout and mechanical creates for complex processing plants; analyzing automation and control systems; analyzing, designing, and executing bio containment strategies; developing and performing process protocols; and performing geological and metallurgical studies.

Among 6 analysts covering Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Jacobs Engineering Group has $87 highest and $77 lowest target. $84.33’s average target is -1.03% below currents $85.21 stock price. Jacobs Engineering Group had 14 analyst reports since January 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, May 8 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. On Tuesday, February 26 the stock rating was maintained by M Partners with “Buy”. Robert W. Baird maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, February 20 report. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 20 by Citigroup. M Partners maintained Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) rating on Tuesday, March 19. M Partners has “Buy” rating and $87 target. The stock of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, April 30 by Barclays Capital. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, February 20 by Cowen & Co. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, February 19 by Barclays Capital.