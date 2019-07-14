Jacobs Engineering Group (JEC) Stake Boosted by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc; Newmont Mng Com (NEM) Market Valuation Declined While Essex Investment Management Co Increased Position

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc increased its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (JEC) by 10.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc bought 51,045 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.25% with the market. The institutional investor held 538,206 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.47 million, up from 487,161 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc who had been investing in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.64B market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $85.21. About 1.02M shares traded or 6.03% up from the average. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) has risen 21.94% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.51% the S&P500. Some Historical JEC News: 12/04/2018 – Alex Sherman: The fact that Jacobs has gone to ARM to help acquire Qualcomm, according to people familiar with the matter, is; 27/03/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP INC – CONTRACT HAS AN ESTIMATED VALUE OF $99 MLN; 11/04/2018 – Jacobs: NASA Contract Extension Is Two-Year Option With Potential Value of $437.5M; 11/04/2018 – Jacobs Engineering: Extension Brings Total Value of Contract to $1.46B; 03/04/2018 – Marc Jacobs Fragrances Introduces New Women’s Fragrance “Daisy Love Marc Jacobs” and Global Campaign Featuring lnternationally-Acclaimed Model Kaia Gerber; 04/04/2018 – Jacobs Helps Restore Landscape at The Avenue Coking Works in the UK; 25/05/2018 – MEDIBIO LTD – FIRST-PHASE CONTRACT EXTENDS MEDIBIO’S ENGAGEMENT WITH JACOB’S BEYOND ASIA PACIFIC; 14/03/2018 – JACOBS GETS GLOBAL IT ENTERPRISE OPS & MAINTENANCE CONTRACT FOR; 16/03/2018 – JACOBS SEES CLEAR MERITS TO EXPLORING PATH TO TAKE QCOM PRIVATE; 04/04/2018 – Jennifer Jacobs: Scoop: Here are details from Trump’s dinner with Safra Catz and Peter Thiel last night. The big govt contra

Essex Investment Management Co Llc increased its stake in Newmont Mng Corp Com (NEM) by 42.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Essex Investment Management Co Llc bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.34% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 84,190 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.01 million, up from 59,190 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Essex Investment Management Co Llc who had been investing in Newmont Mng Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $39.42. About 3.99M shares traded. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has declined 22.12% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.55% the S&P500. Some Historical NEM News: 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – ENTERED INTO AN DEAL WITH A UNIT OF NEWMONT MINING CORP; 07/04/2018 – NEWMONT EXPRESSES DEEP SORROW OVER FATALITIES AT AHAFO MILL; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP – COPPER AISC FOR QTR ROSE 17 PCT TO $2.07 PER POUND ON HIGHER CAS; 30/04/2018 – Goldstrike and Newmont finalize planned drill program at Plateau property in Yukon; 29/05/2018 – NEWMONT PACT TO SELL ROYALTY PORTFOLIO TO MAVERIX METALS; 26/04/2018 – AHAFO CONSTRUCTION DELAYS UNLIKELY TO AFFECT GUIDANCE: NEWMONT; 26/04/2018 – Newmont Mining 1Q EPS 36c; 26/04/2018 – Newmont Mining 1Q Adj EPS 35c; 09/04/2018 – Newmont Provides Update on Ahafo Mill Expansion Project Accident in Ghana; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING – TOTAL CAPITAL OUTLOOK REMAINS UNCHANGED AT $1,200 MLN TO $1,300 MLN IN 2018; CAPITAL EXPECTED TO REMAIN $730 MLN TO $830 MLN IN 2019

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc, which manages about $108.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vaneck Vectors Russia Etf by 23,030 shares to 56,120 shares, valued at $1.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in L3 Technologies Inc by 9,806 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 302,985 shares, and cut its stake in Lendingclub Corp (NYSE:LC).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $49,779 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.77 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.06 in 2018Q4.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $179,183 activity. Goldberg Gary J also sold $136,520 worth of Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) shares.

Essex Investment Management Co Llc, which manages about $740.27 million and $676.97 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vulcan Matls Co Com (NYSE:VMC) by 13,457 shares to 6,585 shares, valued at $780,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coupa Software Inc Com by 5,061 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,311 shares, and cut its stake in Teradyne Inc Com (NYSE:TER).