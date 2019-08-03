Jacobs Engineering Group (JEC) Shareholder Lipe & Dalton Lowered Its Stake by $341,325; Beech Hill Advisors Cut Verizon Communications (VZ) Stake by $4.57 Million; Valuation Declined

Beech Hill Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 79.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beech Hill Advisors Inc sold 77,381 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 20,506 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.21M, down from 97,887 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $229.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $55.59. About 17.09 million shares traded or 29.01% up from the average. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO: TOO EARLY TO TELL IF TAX CUTS WILL RAISE SPENDING; 16/05/2018 – VERIZON CFO: BE A COUPLE YEARS TO GET LEVERAGE RATIO TO NORMAL; 07/03/2018 – Verizon Connect Delivers Factory-Fit Telematics for Ram Commercial Trucks Through Exclusive Partnership; 08/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Verizon Communications $Benchmark 7Y FRN; 10/05/2018 – U.S. ‘net neutrality’ rules will end on June 11 – FCC; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Comcast prepares all-cash offer for Fox assets; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – EXPECTS SERVICE REVENUE GROWTH ON A GAAP REPORTED BASIS TO TURN POSITIVE BY END OF 2018; 02/05/2018 – Verizon’s Oath is ‘doubling down’ on Amazon’s cloud; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – SEES FULL-YEAR CONSOLIDATED REVENUE GROWTH AT LOW SINGLE-DIGIT PERCENTAGE RATES ON A GAAP REPORTED BASIS; 20/04/2018 – U.S. Said to Investigate AT&T and Verizon Over Wireless Collusion Claim

Lipe & Dalton decreased its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (JEC) by 10.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lipe & Dalton sold 4,551 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.34% . The institutional investor held 36,927 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.78 million, down from 41,478 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lipe & Dalton who had been investing in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $79.67. About 1.07M shares traded or 16.59% up from the average. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) has risen 23.19% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.19% the S&P500. Some Historical JEC News: 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm ousts Jacobs as director over buyout plan; 16/03/2018 – QUALCOMM INC QCOM.O DISCUSSING REMOVING PAUL JACOBS FROM ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm Director Paul Jacobs will not be re-nominated to board; 11/04/2018 – Jacobs Engineering: Extension Brings Total Value of Contract to $1.46B; 12/04/2018 – Jacobs Said to Be Making Progress in Funding for Qualcomm Bid; 04/04/2018 – Jennifer Jacobs: Scoop: Here are details from Trump’s dinner with Safra Catz and Peter Thiel last night. The big govt contra; 23/04/2018 – Jacobs Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/03/2018 – Former Qualcomm chairman Jacobs tells board he wants to take chipmaker private; 08/05/2018 – Jacobs Engineering 2Q EPS 34c; 28/03/2018 – Jacobs Teams with London Transport Museum for Year of Engineering 2018

More notable recent Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday – Benzinga” on July 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (JEC) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What We Think About Jacobs Engineering Group Inc.â€™s (NYSE:JEC) CEO Pay – Yahoo News” on January 05, 2019. More interesting news about Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Jacobs Wins US Department of State Commissioning Services Contract – PRNewswire” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Forbes.com‘s news article titled: “The Bill To Green America’s Electricity Industry Is As Big As The Banking Bailout – Forbes” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 41 investors sold JEC shares while 180 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 118.53 million shares or 2.16% less from 121.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 36,927 are owned by Lipe & Dalton. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0.01% or 34,600 shares. Raymond James Financial Svcs Advsr holds 9,939 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Utd Fire Inc invested in 0.03% or 1,000 shares. Endurance Wealth Management owns 71,627 shares. Contravisory Invest holds 4,679 shares. Moreover, M&T State Bank Corporation has 0% invested in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) for 11,377 shares. Cambridge Inv Rech Inc has 0.01% invested in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Monarch Capital Mngmt stated it has 28,397 shares. Plante Moran Financial Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.05% or 2,144 shares in its portfolio. 24,001 are held by Comerica National Bank. State Teachers Retirement has 0.04% invested in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Brown Advisory Secs Limited Liability Corp invested in 8,629 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorporation, a Ohio-based fund reported 3,292 shares. Eaton Vance Management has invested 0.01% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC).

Analysts await Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) to report earnings on August, 5 before the open. They expect $1.25 EPS, down 7.41% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.35 per share. JEC’s profit will be $170.77M for 15.93 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.19 actual EPS reported by Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.04% EPS growth.

Beech Hill Advisors Inc, which manages about $252.81M and $162.09M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 56,241 shares to 103,960 shares, valued at $5.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Wall Street Has Given Up on These 3 Stocks, and That’s a Huge Mistake – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Verizon Communications to report earnings August 1 NYSE:VZ – GlobeNewswire” published on July 31, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Report: Verizon Hiring Blockchain Engineers – Benzinga” on July 27, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Verizon CEO Talks 5G, China, Trade And More In CNBC Interview – Benzinga” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Verizon Reports Mixed Q2 Earnings – Benzinga” with publication date: August 01, 2019.