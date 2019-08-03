Jacobs Engineering Group (JEC) Shareholder Lathrop Investment Management Has Decreased Stake by $384,075 as Share Price Rose; Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Stock Declined While Power Of Canada Upped Position

Lathrop Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (JEC) by 2.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lathrop Investment Management Corp sold 5,121 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.34% . The institutional investor held 210,004 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.79 million, down from 215,125 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $79.67. About 1.07 million shares traded or 16.59% up from the average. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) has risen 23.19% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.19% the S&P500. Some Historical JEC News: 12/04/2018 – Former Qualcomm chairman Paul Jacobs is assembling a group of buyers to take it private; 16/03/2018 – PAUL JACOBS ISSUES RESPONSE TO QUALCOMM INC; 16/03/2018 – QUALCOMM DIRECTOR JACOBS WON’T BE RE-NOMINATED TO BOARD; 20/03/2018 – Jennifer Jacobs: BREAKING: Facebook Inc. is under investigation by U.S. Federal Trade Commission over the use of personal data; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm discussing Jacobs leaving board of directors; 16/03/2018 – Ex-Qualcomm Chairman, CEO Paul Jacobs May Step Down From Board; 31/05/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP INC – AWARDED $65 MLN ONE-YEAR CONTRACT; 16/03/2018 – FORMER QUALCOMM CHAIRMAN JACOBS MAY STEP DOWN FROM BOARD: DJ; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm Director Paul Jacobs Will Not Be Re-Nominated to Qualcomm Bd; 02/04/2018 – RESONANT – WILL ALSO NOMINATE AS INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS JACK JACOBS, RETIRED COLONEL UNITED STATES ARMY & JOSH JACOBS, EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN OF THE MAVEN

Power Corp Of Canada increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 11.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Power Corp Of Canada bought 5,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 51,300 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.36M, up from 46,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Power Corp Of Canada who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $419.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.81% or $4.65 during the last trading session, reaching $161. About 26.72 million shares traded or 28.51% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 30/04/2018 – Alibaba’s Tsai Says Trade War With China Could ‘Kill a Lot of Jobs in America’ (Video); 29/05/2018 – Alibaba Group Holding: Transaction Is Expected to Close in Early June; 09/04/2018 – China’s SenseTime valued at $4.5 bln after Alibaba-led funding; 11/03/2018 – China’s Alibaba and Tencent reach for the skies; 09/04/2018 – Chairman of Alibaba Affiliate Ant Financial Steps Down; 01/04/2018 – Alibaba: Deal Will Leverage Ele.me’s Delivery Force to Boost Alibaba’s New Retail Initiative in Local Services; 20/03/2018 – MEDIA-Alibaba said to mull buying Rocket Internet’s Pakistan unit – Bloomberg; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA – ANNUAL ACTIVE CONSUMERS ON CHINA RETAIL MARKETPLACES REACHED 552 MLN AT YR-END, UP 37 MLN FROM 12-MONTH PERIOD ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017; 31/03/2018 – Be Patient on Tencent, Alibaba — Barron’s; 06/03/2018 – Info Age (GB): EXCLUSIVE: Alibaba executive discusses the importance of the cloud to the enterprise EXCLUSIVE: The importance o

Analysts await Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) to report earnings on August, 5 before the open. They expect $1.25 earnings per share, down 7.41% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.35 per share. JEC’s profit will be $170.77M for 15.93 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.19 actual earnings per share reported by Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.04% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 41 investors sold JEC shares while 180 reduced holdings.

Lathrop Investment Management Corp, which manages about $440.08 million and $335.87M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 221,508 shares to 592,485 shares, valued at $5.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Martin Marietta Materials Inc (NYSE:MLM) by 6,495 shares in the quarter, for a total of 55,205 shares, and has risen its stake in Acuity Brands Inc (NYSE:AYI).

