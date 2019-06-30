Jacobs Engineering Group (JEC) Shareholder Lathrop Investment Management Decreased Its Stake by $384,075 as Market Value Rose; As Chevron New (CVX) Stock Rose, Castleark Management Has Lifted by $494,460 Its Holding

Castleark Management Llc increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 4.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Castleark Management Llc bought 4,020 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 92,025 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.34M, up from 88,005 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Castleark Management Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $237.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $124.44. About 7.05 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 6.33% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 06/03/2018 – Chevron: Would Expect to be in Position to Resume Shr Repurchase Program as Surplus Cash Generate; 05/03/2018 – S. John Tilak: Exclusive: Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project | w/ @ErnestScheyder @davidj_french; 27/04/2018 – Chevron reported earnings of $1.90 per share, compared with $1.48 forecast by Thomson Reuters; 27/04/2018 – Chevron 1Q Upstream Earnings $3.35B; 09/03/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL- REBRANDING COSTS FOR PRIVATE SERVICE STATIONS AND 6 BLN RAND REFINERY UPGRADE SOME CONDITIONS IN APPROVED SINOPEC MERGER WITH CHEVRON SA; 29/03/2018 – Shell: Secured One Exploration Block on Its Own and Three in Joint Bids With Chevron Brazil, Petrobras, and Petrogal Brasil; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON – PERMIAN BASIN COST PRESSURE GOING TO BE “SOMEWHAT MODEST” IN THE NEAR-TERM – VP JOHNSON; 25/05/2018 – Gibraltar Supreme Court Awards Chevron $38 Million Against Ecuadorian Conspirators; 15/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron Richmond Refiery – 04/15/2018 12:38 AM; 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON – ABOUT 93 PCT OF VOTES CAST WERE VOTED TO APPROVE, ON ADVISORY BASIS, COMPENSATION OF CO’S NAMED EXECUTIVE OFFICERS AT STOCKHOLDERS MEETING

Lathrop Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (JEC) by 2.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lathrop Investment Management Corp sold 5,121 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.25% with the market. The institutional investor held 210,004 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.79M, down from 215,125 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $84.39. About 1.29 million shares traded or 34.07% up from the average. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) has risen 21.94% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.51% the S&P500. Some Historical JEC News: 15/03/2018 – REFILE-Former Qualcomm chairman Jacobs seeking funds to buy out the chipmaker -FT; 08/05/2018 – Jacobs Engineering 2Q-End Backlog $26.5B; 03/04/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP INC – SELECTED BY U.S. ARMY CORPS OF ENGINEERS, EUROPE DISTRICT, TO DELIVER ARCHITECTURAL AND ENGINEERING CONSULTING SERVICES; 16/03/2018 – PAUL JACOBS SAYS IT IS “UNFORTUNATE AND DISAPPOINTING” THAT QUALCOMM BOARD IS ATTEMPTING TO REMOVE JACOBS FROM BOARD AT THIS TIME; 25/05/2018 – MEDIBIO LTD – FIRST-PHASE CONTRACT EXTENDS MEDIBIO’S ENGAGEMENT WITH JACOB’S BEYOND ASIA PACIFIC; 16/03/2018 – “I think [Jacobs] snapped,” a source close to the board says; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm Director Paul Jacobs will not be re-nominated to board; 13/03/2018 – Bulgari, Marc Jacobs Attract Gen Z With Fragrance; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Board Is Grateful to Jacobs for His Decades of Service; 05/04/2018 – Marc Jacobs Gets Engaged at Chipotle

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mirae Asset Invests Communications Limited holds 0.1% or 115,517 shares in its portfolio. Weatherstone Capital Management holds 0.41% or 3,158 shares in its portfolio. Jane Street Gru Lc reported 412,284 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. 7,300 are held by Independent Inc. Dumont And Blake Investment Advsrs Limited Liability Company owns 12,105 shares or 0.63% of their US portfolio. Btr Cap Management Inc owns 2.77% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 117,216 shares. Cibc Comml Bank Usa reported 21,082 shares stake. D E Shaw And Incorporated owns 600,028 shares. Bowen Hanes & holds 1.41% or 257,923 shares in its portfolio. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.04% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Natl Pension Ser invested in 0.86% or 1.81M shares. Doliver LP holds 0.39% or 7,759 shares in its portfolio. Calamos Advsr Limited Liability Corp owns 912,640 shares or 0.7% of their US portfolio. Hemenway Tru Co Ltd Co invested in 1.78% or 89,541 shares. New York-based Barrett Asset Management Limited Liability Co has invested 0.31% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX).

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Unlike Occidental Petroleum, Shell Won’t Overpay for Permian Growth – The Motley Fool” on June 10, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “The 7 Best Dow Jones Stocks to Buy for the Rest of 2019 – Investorplace.com” published on June 20, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Occidental reportedly considers selling Anadarko’s stake in MLP – Houston Business Journal” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “Will Oil Prices Ever Recover? – The Motley Fool Canada” published on June 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Chevron: Time To Buy? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 14, 2019.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $1.37 million activity. Ourada Jeanette L also sold $838,808 worth of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) shares.

Castleark Management Llc, which manages about $3.86 billion and $2.66B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 89,018 shares to 8,850 shares, valued at $575,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Centennial Resource Dev Inc by 144,775 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 126,405 shares, and cut its stake in Concho Res Inc (NYSE:CXO).

Since January 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $100,736 activity.

Analysts await Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $1.26 earnings per share, down 6.67% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.35 per share. JEC’s profit will be $172.12 million for 16.74 P/E if the $1.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.19 actual earnings per share reported by Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.88% EPS growth.

Lathrop Investment Management Corp, which manages about $440.08M and $335.87M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI) by 6,885 shares to 100,147 shares, valued at $10.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Martin Marietta Materials Inc (NYSE:MLM) by 6,495 shares in the quarter, for a total of 55,205 shares, and has risen its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc P (NYSE:KMI).

More notable recent Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Jacobs secures Dounreay decommissioning deal – Seeking Alpha” on May 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays – The Ghost Of TheStreet Sells Itself – Seeking Alpha” published on June 18, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Jacobs Engineering Group’s Shares Plunged 15% Today – Motley Fool” on November 20, 2018. More interesting news about Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Jacobs updates guidance ahead of investor day presentation – Seeking Alpha” published on February 19, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Jacobs Declares Quarterly Dividend – PRNewswire” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 41 investors sold JEC shares while 180 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 118.53 million shares or 2.16% less from 121.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Virtu Fincl holds 4,325 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 0.01% stake. Monetary Management Group invested 0.01% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). One Trading Lp has 602 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Natixis has invested 0.02% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Parametric Portfolio Ltd Liability has invested 0.02% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Chesapeake Asset Lc owns 2.99% invested in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) for 23,422 shares. Fifth Third Bancshares reported 0% stake. Texas Yale Capital has 0.02% invested in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Contravisory Investment Management Incorporated has invested 0.14% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Louisiana State Employees Retirement System holds 0.02% or 6,200 shares. Boston Family Office Limited Company has 9,125 shares. Hutchinson Mgmt Ca, a California-based fund reported 246,158 shares. Cushing Asset Limited Partnership has 56,569 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Captrust Fincl Advsr has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC).