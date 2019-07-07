Jacobs Engineering Group (JEC) Shareholder Iat Reinsurance Company LTD Lowered Position as Stock Rose; Caprock Group Holding in Health Ins Innovations (HIIQ) Has Lifted by $440,440

Caprock Group Inc increased its stake in Health Ins Innovations Inc (HIIQ) by 40.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caprock Group Inc bought 16,940 shares as the company’s stock declined 42.06% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 58,940 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.58 million, up from 42,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caprock Group Inc who had been investing in Health Ins Innovations Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $364.53 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $26.17. About 350,601 shares traded. Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) has declined 19.69% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical HIIQ News: 02/05/2018 – Health Insur Innovations 1Q Rev $67.8M; 02/05/2018 – Health Insur Innovations Backs 2018 Adj EPS $2.45-Adj EPS $2.55; 24/05/2018 – College Students and Grads Need Affordable Health Insurance Given High Tuition and Loan Costs; 14/03/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP is Investigating Derivative Claims on Behalf of Shareholders of Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (HIIQ); 02/05/2018 – Health Insur Innovations 1Q Adj EPS 52c; 14/03/2018 – Public Awareness Of Short-Term Health Increases Dramatically; 02/05/2018 – Health Insur Innovations 1Q Net $4.15; 15/05/2018 – Health Insurance Innovations at UBS Conference May 21; 23/05/2018 – Health Insurance Innovations Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 17/05/2018 – Health Insurance Innovations Presenting at Conference May 24

Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd decreased its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (JEC) by 73.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd sold 27,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.25% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,750 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $733,000, down from 37,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd who had been investing in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $84.71. About 663,611 shares traded. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) has risen 21.94% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.51% the S&P500. Some Historical JEC News: 16/03/2018 – QUALCOMM DIRECTOR PAUL JACOBS WON’T BE RE-NOMINATED TO BOARD; 30/05/2018 – JACOBS SECURES SMART CITY SERVICES CONTRACT FROM DELHI MUMBAI; 12/04/2018 – Former Qualcomm chairman Paul Jacobs is assembling buyers to take it private; 15/03/2018 – REFILE-Former Qualcomm chairman Jacobs seeking funds to buy out the chipmaker -FT; 16/03/2018 – QUALCOMM BOARD IS SAID TO BE MEETING NOW, DISCUSSING JACOBS: DJ; 16/03/2018 – Former Qualcomm Chairman Jacobs Seeks Funding For Buyout: FT — MarketWatch; 16/03/2018 – NEW: Qualcomm is board meeting now and discussing the fate of former CEO, chairman and current board member Paul Jacobs, Dow Jones reports; Jacobs indicated interest to Qualcomm’s board about taking the firm private, sources told CNBC; 08/05/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP INC – CONFIDENT IN ABILITY TO SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE NET DEBT IN SECOND HALF OF FISCAL 2019; 09/03/2018 – QCOM, NXPI/@danprimack: Qualcomm: Paul Jacobs out as executive chairman. Will remain on the board. Also extending cash tender for NXP. – ! $QCOM $NXPI; 27/03/2018 – JACOBS SECURES MULTI-DISCIPLINE CONTRACT FROM NAVAL FACILITIES

More notable recent Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Jacobs Engineering Group’s Shares Plunged 15% Today – Motley Fool” on November 20, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (JEC) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Cowen Transfers Coverage on Jacobs Engineering (JEC) at Outperform – StreetInsider.com” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Weâ€™re Not Keen On Jacobs Engineering Group Inc.â€™s (NYSE:JEC) 7.1% Return On Capital – Yahoo News” published on January 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Jacobs progresses portfolio transformation – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 29, 2019.

Analysts await Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $1.26 EPS, down 6.67% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.35 per share. JEC’s profit will be $172.13M for 16.81 P/E if the $1.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.19 actual EPS reported by Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.88% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 41 investors sold JEC shares while 180 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 118.53 million shares or 2.16% less from 121.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cornerstone Advsr reported 170 shares. Morgan Stanley invested in 142,650 shares. Granite Invest Partners Lc holds 0.63% or 147,387 shares. Asset Management One Com Ltd holds 0.04% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) or 95,569 shares. Aqr Mgmt Ltd Co has invested 0.01% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Ellington Mgmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.05% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0.02% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Trust Department Mb Bankshares N A invested in 3,350 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Epoch Investment Ptnrs Inc reported 957,383 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System reported 0.03% stake. Jane Street Group Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.01% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Wetherby Asset Management holds 2,797 shares. Fil Ltd invested in 1.54 million shares. Stephens Ar owns 0.01% invested in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) for 3,482 shares. Blb&B Advsrs Limited Liability Corp has 9,572 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio.

Caprock Group Inc, which manages about $1.88B and $514.70M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Dow Jones Indl Avrg Etf (DIA) by 3,600 shares to 1,284 shares, valued at $334,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VV) by 4,140 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,124 shares, and cut its stake in Hsbc Hldgs Plc (NYSE:HSBC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 28 investors sold HIIQ shares while 34 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 14.02 million shares or 8.79% less from 15.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Corporation reported 14,400 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ). River Road Asset Mngmt Lc reported 396,010 shares stake. Tieton Cap Ltd Liability Com has 3.42% invested in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) for 143,250 shares. First Tru Advsrs Limited Partnership has invested 0% in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ). Martin And Communications Incorporated Tn invested in 0.28% or 34,251 shares. Jane Street Group Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 171,040 shares. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust holds 0.32% or 9,000 shares. Wesbanco State Bank has 31,084 shares. 99,176 were accumulated by Raymond James. Wells Fargo & Co Mn accumulated 42,072 shares or 0% of the stock. The New York-based Citigroup has invested 0% in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ). Trexquant Inv Lp, Connecticut-based fund reported 121,590 shares. Lpl Fincl Limited Com holds 24,896 shares. Legal General Gru Public Limited Company stated it has 0% in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ).