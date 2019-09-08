Jacobs Engineering Group (JEC) Position Boosted by California Public Employees Retirement System; Private Advisor Group Lifted Its Duke Energy New (DUK) Position by $1.39 Million

Private Advisor Group Llc increased its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (DUK) by 29.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Advisor Group Llc bought 15,619 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.08% . The institutional investor held 68,025 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.06M, up from 52,406 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Advisor Group Llc who had been investing in Duke Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $93.76. About 2.51M shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 7.37% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 13/04/2018 – DUKE ENERGY – DUKE ENERGY OHIO IS PROPOSING OPSB RESCHEDULE ADJUDICATORY HEARING IN COLUMBUS FOR LATER THIS SPRING OR SUMMER; 16/05/2018 – DUKE ENERGY TO SELL FIVE SMALL HYDROELECTRIC PLANTS TO; 08/03/2018 – Voith’s Global Outlook Includes More than $6 Billion in 2018 Project Kickoffs, Completions, an Industrial Info News Alert; 16/05/2018 – DUKE ENERGY CAROLINAS – FINANCIAL TERMS OF DEAL ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED PRESENTLY; 22/03/2018 – Duke Energy To Spend $11 Billion To Expand Renewables, Adapt To Low-carbon Future — MarketWatch; 02/04/2018 – DUK SEES NEW CITRUS PLANT’S UNITS 1,2 START SERVICE IN SEPT,NOV; 12/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280283 – DUKE ENERGY FIELD SERVICES PIPELINE ECTOR COUNTY; 26/04/2018 – Grange Insurance Names Damon Porter Chief Human Resources Officer; 11/05/2018 – DUKE CUTS CATAWBA 2 REACTOR TO 65% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 15/05/2018 – Duke Energy announces new executive appointments for customer services organization and Ohio-Kentucky state president

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (JEC) by 4.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. California Public Employees Retirement System bought 13,414 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.34% . The institutional investor held 312,340 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.49M, up from 298,926 at the end of the previous reported quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System who had been investing in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.17B market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $92.32. About 825,075 shares traded. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) has risen 23.19% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.19% the S&P500. Some Historical JEC News: 16/03/2018 – Paul Jacobs sent written communication to Qualcomm’s board that he wants to take the company private, sources told CNBC; 11/04/2018 – JACOBS GETS CONTRACT EXTENSION AT NASA JOHNSON SPACE CENTER; 25/05/2018 – MEDIBIO LTD – FIRST-PHASE CONTRACT EXTENDS MEDIBIO’S ENGAGEMENT WITH JACOB’S BEYOND ASIA PACIFIC; 30/05/2018 – JACOBS SECURES SMART CITY SERVICES CONTRACT FROM DELHI MUMBAI; 15/03/2018 – Former Qualcomm chairman Jacobs seeking funds to buyout the chipmaker -FT; 16/03/2018 – QUALCOMM INC QCOM.O DISCUSSING REMOVING PAUL JACOBS FROM ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 12/04/2018 – PAUL JACOBS SEEKING FUNDING TO TRY TO TAKE CHIPMAKER PRIVATE; 16/03/2018 – JACOBS SEES CLEAR MERITS TO EXPLORING PATH TO TAKE QCOM PRIVATE; 16/03/2018 – QUALCOMM BOARD IS SAID TO BE MEETING NOW, DISCUSSING JACOBS: DJ; 08/05/2018 – Jacobs Engineering 2Q EPS 34c

