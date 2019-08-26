Jacobs Engineering Group (JEC) Holder Lathrop Investment Management Lowered Stake by $384,075 as Market Value Rose; Braun Stacey Associates Raised Holding in Allstate (ALL) by $1.52 Million as Share Price Rose

Braun Stacey Associates Inc increased its stake in Allstate Corp (ALL) by 11.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Braun Stacey Associates Inc bought 16,150 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.59% . The institutional investor held 154,234 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.53M, up from 138,084 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc who had been investing in Allstate Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.94B market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $103.11. About 534,407 shares traded. The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) has risen 13.54% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ALL News: 26/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Allstate $500m Debt Offering in Two Parts; 11/05/2018 – ALLSTATE RETURNS CASH TO HOLDERS THROUGH DIVIDENDS; 13/03/2018 – Allstate at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By MKM Today; 06/04/2018 – A.M. Best Removes From Under Review With Positive Implications and Upgrades Issuer Credit Ratings of The Allstate Corporation and Its Key Subsidiaries; 28/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Allstate’s Senior Note and Preferred Stock lssuances; 01/05/2018 – Allstate 1Q Net $975M; 16/03/2018 – Allstate Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – CORRECT: ALLSTATE 1Q ADJ EPS $2.96, EST. $2.60; 17/05/2018 – ALLSTATE REPORTS APRIL 2018 CATASTROPHE LOSS ESTIMATE; 09/04/2018 – Stuart Elliott: Allstate Quietly Drops Laura Ingraham in Internal Memo to Employees

Lathrop Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (JEC) by 2.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lathrop Investment Management Corp sold 5,121 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.34% . The institutional investor held 210,004 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.79 million, down from 215,125 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $85.5. About 314,314 shares traded. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) has risen 23.19% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.19% the S&P500. Some Historical JEC News: 12/04/2018 – Alex Sherman: The fact that Jacobs has gone to ARM to help acquire Qualcomm, according to people familiar with the matter, is; 16/03/2018 – QUALCOMM DIRECTOR JACOBS WON’T BE RE-NOMINATED TO BOARD; 18/04/2018 – Jacobs Achieves Gold at Workplace Wellbeing Awards; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm Director Paul Jacobs Will Not Be Re-Nominated to Qualcomm Bd; 31/05/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP INC – AWARDED $65 MLN ONE-YEAR CONTRACT; 11/04/2018 – Jacobs Engineering: Extension Brings Total Value of Contract to $1.46B; 09/03/2018 – Qualcomm Replaces Jacobs as Executive Chairman With Independent; 16/03/2018 – FORMER QUALCOMM CHAIRMAN JACOBS MAY STEP DOWN FROM BOARD: DJ; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Board Is Grateful to Jacobs for His Decades of Service; 25/05/2018 – Medibio Corporate Health Extends Global Footprint Signing Contract with Jacobs Engineering

More notable recent The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Looking At Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) From All Angles – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019, also Marketwatch.com with their article: “Fabrinet’s stock leads all NYSE losers after downbeat outlook, heads for biggest drop in 5 years – MarketWatch” published on August 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s Why We Think GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Is Well Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Be Adding Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Braun Stacey Associates Inc, which manages about $3.55B and $1.51B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc Com (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 30,410 shares to 76,527 shares, valued at $6.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard Inc Cl A (NYSE:MA) by 5,036 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 104,685 shares, and cut its stake in Chegg Inc Com (NYSE:CHGG).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold ALL shares while 272 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 247.17 million shares or 1.73% less from 251.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boltwood Cap Mgmt holds 1.26% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) or 20,514 shares. Commerce Bank stated it has 0.03% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv reported 6,547 shares stake. Douglass Winthrop Ltd Com accumulated 0.01% or 3,240 shares. Moreover, Veritable Ltd Partnership has 0.03% invested in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Nuveen Asset Management Limited Liability Company owns 9,557 shares. Jfs Wealth Advsrs Ltd Com reported 1,039 shares. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% or 7 shares. Arbor Advsr holds 0.13% or 4,383 shares. Cipher Cap LP invested in 104,332 shares or 0.78% of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp invested in 0.01% or 23,032 shares. Pictet Asset Management reported 628,748 shares. First Hawaiian Bancorp reported 0.07% stake. Institute For Wealth Ltd Liability Co reported 0.08% stake. Renaissance Group Lc holds 2,155 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 41 investors sold JEC shares while 180 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 118.53 million shares or 2.16% less from 121.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board invested in 0.07% or 310,612 shares. Iat Reinsurance invested in 0.12% or 9,750 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & Co holds 0.04% or 5,480 shares. Old Second Fincl Bank Of Aurora invested in 325 shares. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 103,261 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 37,800 were accumulated by Point72 Asset Mngmt Lp. Plante Moran Limited Liability holds 2,144 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Comerica Bank & Trust has 0.01% invested in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) for 24,001 shares. 7,505 are held by Westpac Corp. 3,292 are owned by Fifth Third Retail Bank. Moody National Bank & Trust Tru Division reported 70 shares stake. World Asset invested in 0.02% or 6,185 shares. Oakbrook Invests Ltd invested in 0.06% or 12,190 shares. Gateway Invest Advisers Limited Liability reported 4,790 shares stake. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp, New York-based fund reported 97,115 shares.

More notable recent Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “10 Serious Earnings Season Winners from the Week of August 10 – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Have Insiders Been Buying Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) Is Yielding 0.8% – But Is It A Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What We Think About Jacobs Engineering Group Inc.â€™s (NYSE:JEC) CEO Pay – Yahoo News” published on January 05, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Jacobs Engineering Reports Q3 Earnings Beat – Benzinga” with publication date: August 05, 2019.