Jacobs Engineering Group (JEC) Holder Iat Reinsurance Company LTD Has Decreased Position as Valuation Rose; Sanders Capital Position in Pfizer (PFE) Lifted as Stock Declined

Sanders Capital Llc increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 4.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sanders Capital Llc bought 847,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 18.14M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $864.15M, up from 17.29 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sanders Capital Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $211.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $38. About 27.29 million shares traded or 11.45% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 11/04/2018 – PFIZER INC PFE.N : BERENBERG RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $37 FROM $36; 05/03/2018 Japan 2018 Drug Price Revision: Ono Opdivo another 24% cut after 50% price cut ~1yr ago $MRK Keytruda 11% cut $PFE Bavencio 12% cut $AGN Botox 18% cut Chugai Rituxan 26% cut Chugai Herceptin 20% cut; 07/05/2018 – REG-Genmab Announces U.S. FDA Approval of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) in Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER CONSIDERING OPTIONS WITH P&G INCLUDING JOINT VENTURE FOR CONSUMER BUSINESS – CNBC, CITING; 23/05/2018 – PFIZER INC – DECISION IS SUPPORTED BY TOPLINE RESULTS FROM TAFAMIDIS PHASE 3 TRANSTHYRETIN CARDIOMYOPATHY (ATTR-ACT) STUDY; 08/05/2018 – Mylan says EpiPen supply levels may vary at U.S. pharmacies; 22/05/2018 – Pfizer: Study Finds Prevnar 13 Associated With Reduced Risk of Hospitalization From Certain Pneumonia in Older Adults; 17/04/2018 – Blood-cancer treatments Imbruvica and Darzalex have boosted J&J’s pharmaceutical sales, while rheumatoid arthritis drug Remicade has been under pressure; 04/05/2018 – Pneumococcal Infections: 2018 Pipeline Highlights – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 03/04/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: NEW: Pfizer in talks with P&G on the sale of its consumer business, but the companies are far apart on price, sources tell @Da…

Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd decreased its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (JEC) by 73.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd sold 27,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.34% . The institutional investor held 9,750 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $733,000, down from 37,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd who had been investing in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $79.67. About 1.07M shares traded or 17.51% up from the average. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) has risen 23.19% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.19% the S&P500. Some Historical JEC News: 03/04/2018 – JACOBS SELECTED FOR PROJECTS IN OVER 15 AFRICAN COUNTRIES; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm Shuts Jacobs Out Of Board Election On Takeover Plans — MarketWatch; 24/05/2018 – MEDIBIO LTD – MEB SIGNS GLOBAL CONTRACT WITH JACOBS ENGINEERING-MEB.AX; 16/03/2018 – Paul Jacobs tells Qualcomm’s board he wants to take company private; 08/05/2018 – Jacobs Engineering 2Q Net $48.6M; 11/04/2018 – JACOBS: EXTENSION IS 2-YR OPTION WITH POTENTIAL VALUE $437.5M; 03/04/2018 – RESONANT TO NOMINATE CONRAD, HOWE, JACK JACOBS, JOSH JACOBS; 16/03/2018 – PAUL JACOBS SAYS IT IS “UNFORTUNATE AND DISAPPOINTING” THAT QUALCOMM BOARD IS ATTEMPTING TO REMOVE JACOBS FROM BOARD AT THIS TIME; 05/04/2018 – “Any world class program is going to have to equip students in this field to compete,” says John Jacobs, executive director of Georgetown University’s McDonough School of Business; 30/03/2018 – Christian Bizforum: Qualcomm discussing Jacobs leaving board of directors: sources (Reuters) – Qualcomm Inc’s board of

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 41 investors sold JEC shares while 180 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 118.53 million shares or 2.16% less from 121.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Int Group Incorporated reported 41,682 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Optimum Investment Advsr accumulated 0.01% or 450 shares. The Texas-based South Texas Money Management Ltd has invested 0.01% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Driehaus Capital Management Lc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Endurance Wealth Mngmt reported 0.88% of its portfolio in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Hilton Management Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 2,341 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Kbc Group Nv holds 0.01% or 12,912 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Limited Com owns 0.03% invested in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) for 16,719 shares. Lipe Dalton reported 2.04% of its portfolio in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.02% or 26,384 shares in its portfolio. Dupont Capital Management holds 0.01% or 5,118 shares in its portfolio. Citadel Advisors Limited Liability Com invested in 0.12% or 3.14M shares. Notis, a Alabama-based fund reported 4,500 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested in 0.03% or 9,937 shares. Country Club Tru Na accumulated 0.51% or 57,105 shares.

Analysts await Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) to report earnings on August, 5 before the open. They expect $1.25 EPS, down 7.41% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.35 per share. JEC’s profit will be $170.77M for 15.93 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.19 actual EPS reported by Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.04% EPS growth.

