Jacobs Engineering Group (JEC) Holder Arizona State Retirement System Raised Its Holding by $5.63 Million; Holowesko Partners LTD Increased Its Position in Sk Telecom LTD (SKM) by $6.67 Million as Market Value Declined

Holowesko Partners Ltd increased its stake in Sk Telecom Ltd (SKM) by 975.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Holowesko Partners Ltd bought 278,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.76% . The hedge fund held 306,500 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.59M, up from 28,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Holowesko Partners Ltd who had been investing in Sk Telecom Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $22.34. About 91,385 shares traded. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) has declined 6.15% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SKM News: 15/03/2018 – S.Korea’s SK Telecom says considering acquiring Carlyle’s ADT Caps; 08/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates SK Telecom’s Proposed US$ Notes ‘A-‘; 08/05/2018 – REG-SK TELECOM CO LD: DECISION ON ACQUISITION OF SHK; 07/03/2018 REG-SK Telecom Co Ld: Submission of audit report – Non-consolidated; 07/05/2018 – SK TELECOM TO BUY SIREN HOLDINGS STAKE FOR 702B WON; 04/05/2018 – REG-SK Telecom Co Ld: 2018 1Q Earnings Results; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Revises Sk Telecom’s A3 Ratings Outlook To Negative; 09/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A3 To Sk Telecom’s Usd Notes; 03/05/2018 – SK Telecom 1Q Rev KRW4.182T Vs KRW4.234T; 07/03/2018 – SK Telecom in race to buy ADT Caps, valued at $2.8 bln-Korea Economic Daily

Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (JEC) by 297.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arizona State Retirement System bought 66,998 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.34% . The institutional investor held 89,501 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.55M, up from 22,503 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arizona State Retirement System who had been investing in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $93.08. About 172,902 shares traded. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) has risen 23.19% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.19% the S&P500. Some Historical JEC News: 27/03/2018 – JACOBS SECURES MULTI-DISCIPLINE CONTRACT FROM NAVAL FACILITIES; 02/04/2018 – Resonant Will Nominate as Independent Directors Brett Conrad, Alan Howe, Jack Jacobs and Josh Jacobs to Its Bd of Directors; 16/03/2018 – “I think [Jacobs] snapped,” a source close to the board says; 03/04/2018 – Jacobs, US Army Corps of Engineers Europe District Advancing Critical African Infrastructure Needs; 16/03/2018 – QUALCOMM DIRECTOR JACOBS WON’T BE RE-NOMINATED TO BOARD; 11/04/2018 – JACOBS GETS CONTRACT EXTENSION AT NASA JOHNSON SPACE CENTER; 29/03/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING – SAUDI ARAMCO AWARDED CO ENGINEERING SERVICES CONTRACT FOR ZULUF PROGRAM’S ARAB HEAVY CRUDE OIL INCREMENT 600 MBCD-ONSHORE CPF PROJECT; 14/03/2018 – JACOBS GETS GLOBAL IT ENTERPRISE OPS & MAINTENANCE CONTRACT FOR; 05/04/2018 – “Any world class program is going to have to equip students in this field to compete,” says John Jacobs, executive director of Georgetown University’s McDonough School of Business; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm Director Paul Jacobs Will Not Be Re-Nominated to Qualcomm Bd

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.75 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 29 investors sold JEC shares while 160 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 130 raised stakes. 113.75 million shares or 4.04% less from 118.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Arizona State Retirement System, which manages about $8.64B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Accenture Plc Cl A (NYSE:ACN) by 3,288 shares to 137,820 shares, valued at $25.47M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Expeditors Intl Wash Inc (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 13,430 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 64,372 shares, and cut its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO).