Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (JEC) Reaches $87.38 52-Week High; Lakeland Financial (LKFN)’s Sentiment Is 1.43

The stock of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) hit a new 52-week high and has $92.62 target or 6.00% above today’s $87.38 share price. The 9 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $11.84B company. The 1-year high was reported on Aug, 29 by Barchart.com. If the $92.62 price target is reached, the company will be worth $710.40 million more. The stock increased 2.20% or $1.88 during the last trading session, reaching $87.38. About 119,624 shares traded. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) has risen 23.19% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.19% the S&P500. Some Historical JEC News: 16/03/2018 – QCOM CONFIRMS JACOBS TO EXPLORE POSSIBILITY OF MAKING PROPOSAL; 29/03/2018 – Saudi Aramco Selects Jacobs for Zuluf Field Development Program; 16/03/2018 – JACOBS SEES OPPORTUNITIES TO ACCELERATE QUALCOMM’S SUCCESS; 28/03/2018 – DollarDays Announces Jim Jacobs As New Chief Financial Officer; 16/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Qualcomm says Paul Jacobs will no be re-nominated to its board; it reached decision “following his; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm Shuts Jacobs Out Of Board Election On Takeover Plans — MarketWatch; 13/03/2018 – Jacobs Engineering Plans $500M Private Placement Under Note Purchase Agreement; 22/03/2018 – Qualcomm/Paul Jacobs: blood money; 15/03/2018 – RECENTLY DEMOTED CHAIRMAN OF QUALCOMM PAUL JACOBS APPROACHED SEVERAL GLOBAL INVESTORS IN EFFORT TO ACQUIRE QUALCOMM – FT, CITING; 16/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: Qualcomm discussing Jacobs leaving board of directors

Lakeland Financial Corp (LKFN) investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.23, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 70 active investment managers opened new and increased holdings, while 49 sold and trimmed equity positions in Lakeland Financial Corp. The active investment managers in our database now hold: 18.59 million shares, up from 18.11 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Lakeland Financial Corp in top ten holdings was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 43 Increased: 47 New Position: 23.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 41 investors sold Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. shares while 180 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 118.53 million shares or 2.16% less from 121.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Estabrook Cap holds 3,200 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag holds 128,190 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board reported 310,612 shares. Blair William And Il holds 0% or 9,678 shares. 2,790 are held by Two Sigma Secs. Northern Corp has invested 0.02% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Horizon Invs Ltd Liability Company accumulated 3,676 shares. Cibc Ww Mkts Inc holds 5,582 shares or 0% of its portfolio. British Columbia Management has invested 0.06% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Veritable L P stated it has 15,355 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 3.88M are owned by Wells Fargo And Mn. Old Second Bancorporation Of Aurora invested in 325 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Perkins Coie Company holds 600 shares. Norinchukin Bankshares The holds 0.02% or 22,242 shares in its portfolio. Suntrust Banks accumulated 4,648 shares or 0% of the stock.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. provides technical, professional, and construction services. The company has market cap of $11.84 billion. It offers project services that include engineering, architectural, interiors, design, planning, and related services, as well as planning, scheduling, procurement, estimating, cost engineering, project accounting and delivery, safety, and other support services. It has a 18.48 P/E ratio. The firm also provides process, scientific, and systems consulting services, including performing pricing studies, market analyses, and financial projections in determining the feasibility of a project; performing gasoline reformulation modeling; analyzing and evaluating layout and mechanical creates for complex processing plants; analyzing automation and control systems; analyzing, designing, and executing bio containment strategies; developing and performing process protocols; and performing geological and metallurgical studies.

Among 5 analysts covering Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:JEC), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Jacobs Engineering has $10000 highest and $8500 lowest target. $92’s average target is 5.29% above currents $87.38 stock price. Jacobs Engineering had 9 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $9000 target in Tuesday, July 23 report. The stock of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, August 22 by Bank of America. The stock of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) earned “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Wednesday, May 8. M Partners maintained it with “Buy” rating and $87 target in Tuesday, March 19 report. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of JEC in report on Tuesday, August 6 with “Outperform” rating. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Tuesday, April 30 report.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $468,290 activity.

Monarch Capital Management Inc holds 3.21% of its portfolio in Lakeland Financial Corporation for 195,760 shares. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. owns 133,307 shares or 1.1% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Walthausen & Co. Llc has 0.92% invested in the company for 155,836 shares. The California-based Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc has invested 0.8% in the stock. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P., a Texas-based fund reported 801,951 shares.

The stock increased 1.67% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $42.42. About 39,389 shares traded. Lakeland Financial Corporation (LKFN) has declined 5.23% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.23% the S&P500. Some Historical LKFN News: 10/04/2018 Lake City Bank Parent Announces 18% Increase in Quarterly Dividend; 10/04/2018 – Lakeland Financial Raises Dividend to 26c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Lakeland Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LKFN); 07/05/2018 – Lakeland Financial Presenting at Conference May 9; 26/04/2018 – Lake City Bank Named to KBW Bank Honor Roll of High Performing Banks for the 7th Consecutive Year; 25/04/2018 – LAKELAND FINANCIAL 1Q EPS 71C, EST. 70C; 25/04/2018 – Lakeland Financial 1Q EPS 71c; 08/05/2018 – Lakeland Financial Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – LAKELAND FINANCIAL RAISES QTLY DIVIDEND TO 26C/SHR VS 22C; 25/04/2018 – LAKELAND FINANCIAL CORP QUARTERLY NET INTEREST INCOME $36.2 MLN VS $32.1 MLN

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding firm for Lake City Bank that provides various financial services in Indiana. The company has market cap of $1.09 billion. The firm offers various deposit products, including noninterest bearing deposits; interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposits; and NOW and demand deposits. It has a 12.78 P/E ratio. It also provides commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate and multi-family residential loans, agri-business and agricultural loans, and other commercial loans; and consumer 1-4 family mortgage loans and other consumer loans.

Analysts await Lakeland Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:LKFN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.81 EPS, up 1.25% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.8 per share. LKFN’s profit will be $20.89 million for 13.09 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual EPS reported by Lakeland Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.71% negative EPS growth.