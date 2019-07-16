Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (JEC) Reaches $85.34 52-Week High; HalcÃ³n Resources (HK) Had 0 Bullish Analysts

Among 2 analysts covering Halcon Resources (NYSE:HK), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Halcon Resources had 2 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by Johnson Rice on Friday, February 22. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, February 26 by Imperial Capital. See HalcÃ³n Resources Corporation (NYSE:HK) latest ratings:

26/02/2019 Broker: Imperial Capital Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: In-Line Old Target: $3 New Target: $2 Downgrade

22/02/2019 Broker: Johnson Rice Rating: Hold New Target: $7 Downgrade

The stock of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) hit a new 52-week high and has $90.46 target or 6.00% above today's $85.34 share price. The 5 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $11.66 billion company. The 1-year high was reported on Jul, 16 by Barchart.com. If the $90.46 price target is reached, the company will be worth $699.48 million more. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $85.34. About 318,685 shares traded. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) has risen 21.94% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.51% the S&P500.

HalcÃ³n Resources Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, production, exploration, and development of onshore oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company has market cap of $30.44 million. The firm primarily holds interests in approximately 116,000 net acres, as well as 300 producing wells in the Bakken/Three Forks formations in North Dakota; and 20,901 net acres in the Southern Delaware Basin in Pecos and Reeves Counties, Texas, as well as has an option to acquire approximately 15,040 net acres in Ward and Winkler Counties, Texas. It currently has negative earnings. As of December 31, 2016, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 148.6 million barrels of oil equivalent comprising 119.6 million barrels of crude oil, 15.6 million barrels of natural gas liquids, and 80.2 billion cubic feet of natural gas.

More notable recent Halcón Resources Corporation (NYSE:HK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Here's What Hedge Funds Think About Halcon Resources Corp (HK) – Yahoo Finance" on June 28, 2019

The stock decreased 7.12% or $0.0142 during the last trading session, reaching $0.1853. About 1.62 million shares traded. Halcón Resources Corporation (NYSE:HK) has declined 94.33% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 98.76% the S&P500.

Among 6 analysts covering Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Jacobs Engineering Group had 14 analyst reports since January 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co on Wednesday, February 20 with “Buy”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 19 by M Partners. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Tuesday, April 30. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $8600 target in Wednesday, May 8 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Wednesday, February 20. Robert W. Baird maintained Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) rating on Wednesday, February 20. Robert W. Baird has “Buy” rating and $83 target. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 19 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by M Partners.

Analysts await Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $1.26 earnings per share, down 6.67% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.35 per share. JEC’s profit will be $172.12M for 16.93 P/E if the $1.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.19 actual earnings per share reported by Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.88% EPS growth.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. provides technical, professional, and construction services. The company has market cap of $11.66 billion. It offers project services that include engineering, architectural, interiors, design, planning, and related services, as well as planning, scheduling, procurement, estimating, cost engineering, project accounting and delivery, safety, and other support services. It has a 41.77 P/E ratio. The firm also provides process, scientific, and systems consulting services, including performing pricing studies, market analyses, and financial projections in determining the feasibility of a project; performing gasoline reformulation modeling; analyzing and evaluating layout and mechanical creates for complex processing plants; analyzing automation and control systems; analyzing, designing, and executing bio containment strategies; developing and performing process protocols; and performing geological and metallurgical studies.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 41 investors sold Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. shares while 180 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 118.53 million shares or 2.16% less from 121.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Greenwood Capital Associates Limited Liability Company has invested 0.16% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Commonwealth Financial Bank Of Aus has 0.01% invested in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Bp Public Ltd Com has invested 0.05% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). South Texas Money Mgmt Ltd stated it has 2,800 shares. 97,235 are held by Brown Advisory. State Street owns 9.31M shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. 1.68M were accumulated by Investec Asset Mngmt. Sei Investments Co holds 40,923 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Cacti Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com accumulated 5.23% or 864,135 shares. 1,141 are owned by Federated Inc Pa. Smith Salley, a North Carolina-based fund reported 3,881 shares. Hl Financial Svcs Limited Co owns 57,531 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Bancshares Of America De holds 0.01% or 1.26 million shares in its portfolio. Epoch Invest Partners Incorporated invested 0.31% of its portfolio in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Arrow Fin stated it has 3,391 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $49,779 activity. 765 shares were sold by Tyler Michael R, worth $49,779 on Monday, February 4.