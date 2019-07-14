Jacobs & Co Increased Its Constellation Brands A (STZ) Stake by $1.28 Million; Electron Capital Partners Trimmed Its Holding in Firstenergy (FE) as Market Value Rose

Electron Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Firstenergy Corp (FE) by 7.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Electron Capital Partners Llc sold 226,364 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.87% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.80M shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $116.47 million, down from 3.03M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Electron Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Firstenergy Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $43.41. About 3.24 million shares traded. FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) has risen 23.94% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.51% the S&P500. Some Historical FE News: 06/03/2018 – JCP&L Makes Significant Progress Overnight Restoring Power to Remaining New Jersey Customers Affected by Winter Storm; 12/04/2018 – FirstEnergy’s Pennsylvania Default Service Program DSP-IV Auction: Information Session for Prospective Bidders on Wednesday,; 29/03/2018 – FirstEnergy calls on US energy secretary to save nuclear, coal plants; 23/04/2018 – FirstEnergy Solutions Municipal Bonds Rise on Creditor Agreement; 11/05/2018 – Clean TeQ Holdings Roadshow Set By GMP FirstEnergy for May. 18; 01/04/2018 – FirstEnergy nuclear, coal plant units file for bankruptcy protection; 07/03/2018 – JCP&L Continuing Massive Restoration Effort as New, Powerful Storm Impacts New Jersey; 23/04/2018 – FirstEnergy Raises 2018 View To EPS $3.61-EPS $3.91; 23/04/2018 – FirstEnergy Still Looks to Trump After Pact With Bankrupt Unit; 25/04/2018 – FirstEnergy Solutions Files Certification Letter with NRC Affirming Plans to Deactivate Three Nuclear Generating Plants

Jacobs & Co increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc A (STZ) by 41.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobs & Co bought 7,338 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.29% with the market. The institutional investor held 25,077 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.40 million, up from 17,739 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobs & Co who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $1.93 during the last trading session, reaching $199.6. About 1.20 million shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 7.59% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 15/05/2018 – Two Sigma Advisers Adds P&G, Exits Constellation Brands: 13F; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC SEES FISCAL 2019 CAPEX OF $1.15 BLN TO $1.25 BLN, INCLUDING ABOUT $900 MLN TARGETED FOR MEXICO BEER OPS EXPANSION ACTIVITIES; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC – QTRLY COMPARABLE EPS $1.90; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS BOOSTS CLASS A QTR DIV TO 74C/SHR FROM 52C; 09/04/2018 – #3 Constellation joins the mega-round club with $100M raise and plans to pursue cancer studies; 21/05/2018 – BridgeSat’s Laser Satellite Terminals and Ground Services Connect ICEYE’s Next-Gen Microsatellite Constellation; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS STZ.N CEO – SVEDKA SPIKED PREMIUM SELTZER WILL BE INTRODUCED IN FY 2019 AND AT 100 CALORIES, IT IS TARGETED AT FEMALE CONSUMERS; 08/03/2018 – Seven Infor Solutions Named on the Constellation ShortList™ Portfolio; 09/04/2018 – Constellation joins the mega-round club with $100M raise and plans to pursue cancer studies; 21/05/2018 – BridgeSat’s Laser Satellite Terminals and Ground Services Connect lCEYE’s Next-Gen Microsatellite Constellation

Jacobs & Co, which manages about $521.56M and $587.15M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) by 13,034 shares to 65,913 shares, valued at $5.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nike Inc Class B (NYSE:NKE) by 4,163 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 138,231 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc. Class A (NYSE:V).

Electron Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $359.29 million and $932.86 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Solar Inc (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 303,982 shares to 809,163 shares, valued at $42.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in El Paso Elec Co (NYSE:EE) by 310,159 shares in the quarter, for a total of 962,905 shares, and has risen its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D).

