Jacobs & Co Has Trimmed Stake in Exxon Mobil (XOM) by $1.04 Million as Stock Price Declined; East West Bancorp (EWBC) Holder Zwj Investment Counsel Upped Its Position by $2.33 Million as Shares Declined

Jacobs & Co decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) by 16.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobs & Co sold 13,034 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 65,913 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.33M, down from 78,947 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobs & Co who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $292.79B market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $69.2. About 2.70 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 17/05/2018 – ExxonMobil sells July Sokol crude at lower premium; 12/04/2018 – Exxon Billings refinery hydrocracker, hydrotreater shut; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – ENERGY OUTLOOK ASSUMES 0.7 PCT AVG GROWTH/YEAR IN OIL DEMAND FROM 2016 TO 2040; 15/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N : HSBC RAISES TO BUY FROM REDUCE; 26/04/2018 – HESS CORP – TO ACQUIRE A 15 PERCENT PARTICIPATING INTEREST IN KAIETEUR BLOCK, OFFSHORE GUYANA; 12/04/2018 – CHEVRON CVX.N , EXXON MOBIL XOM.N ASK TRUMP ADMINISTRATION FOR HARDSHIP WAIVERS FROM U.S. BIOFUELS LAW; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Sinks As It Fails to Promise Buybacks — CERAWeek Market Talk; 07/05/2018 – Kashagan output to fall in July due to maintenance at Bolashak complex; 20/04/2018 – Colorado counties sue Exxon, Suncor over climate change; 24/05/2018 – Algeria’s Sonatrach hopes for Exxon Mobil deal on shale gas

Zwj Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in East West Bancorp Inc (EWBC) by 22.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zwj Investment Counsel Inc bought 49,675 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.90% . The institutional investor held 269,049 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.91 million, up from 219,374 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zwj Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in East West Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $40.21. About 339,802 shares traded. East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) has declined 26.23% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.23% the S&P500.

More notable recent East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “East West Bancorp, Inc. (EWBC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 31, 2019 – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “East West Bancorp (EWBC) Q2 Earnings Match, Stock Up 5.2% – Nasdaq” published on July 19, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 19, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)’s Could Be A Buy For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on July 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does East West Bancorp’s (NASDAQ:EWBC) Share Price Gain of 41% Match Its Business Performance? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.71, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 19 investors sold EWBC shares while 100 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 120.66 million shares or 2.46% less from 123.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bokf Na stated it has 28,697 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Wellington Shields Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 42,415 shares. Nordea Inv Ab reported 0% stake. State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0.03% of its portfolio in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) for 278,709 shares. San Francisco Sentry Investment Gru (Ca) holds 0.14% or 6,544 shares in its portfolio. Sun Life Fincl reported 0.06% stake. Whittier holds 65,380 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. 38,800 were accumulated by Louisiana State Employees Retirement. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0.02% of its portfolio in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) for 100,000 shares. Los Angeles Mgmt Equity Rech Inc reported 251,285 shares. Btim Corporation has 0.15% invested in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). Parametrica holds 1.28% of its portfolio in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) for 12,549 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans has 0.07% invested in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). Citigroup Inc owns 195,329 shares. Pacific Global Mngmt Com has invested 0.84% in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC).

Zwj Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $1.35 billion and $1.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 45,616 shares to 69,248 shares, valued at $1.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 69,142 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 406,077 shares, and cut its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (NYSE:DUK).

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Exxon Mobil: Get Away From This Yield – Seeking Alpha” on August 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Exxon Mobil Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Exxon: Expect Additional Bearishness – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “ExxonMobil Surprises With Earnings Beat After Massive Miss Last Quarter – Benzinga” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Exxon Mobil: Surviving The Downturn – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Jacobs & Co, which manages about $521.56 million and $587.15M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nxp Semiconductor N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 29,938 shares to 40,720 shares, valued at $3.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc by 487 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,889 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc Class A (NASDAQ:FB).